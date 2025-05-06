Mollie Hemingway: Rogue Judges Ignoring the Election and Implementing Democrat Immigration...
Dave Portnoy Responds to ABC Ambush Interview (Watch)

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 AM on May 06, 2025
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Yesterday, we reported that Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports had an antisemitic incident at a bar he owns in Philadelphia. The big story was his very angry response video in which he promised to go after the racist and fire the staff who helped make it happen.

Now comes the predictable follow-up. A 'journalist' with the Philadelphia ABC affiliate decided to spin the incident into an attack on Portnoy's politics and by extension, make it his fault.

The video (language warning).

What is it with these people who enjoy the smell of their own farts going after Portnoy? Whether it's an attempt to bring down a popular right-leaning personality or boost their virtue points with their crowd, it stinks. 

Recall that a minor food writer with the Washington Post tried to sabotage Portnoy's benevolent One Bite Pizza Festival in support of small restauranteurs. We could turn this into 2,000 word rant on the amoral and narcissistic journalists who make up the press, but we covered that with the White House Correspondents Dinner. Instead, let's focus on this particular attempted hit.

You can't blame Portnoy for having no love and taking no crap from journalists. Also, he's smart to record as many of these interactions as possible. They have the microphones and often wield it irresponsibly.

Case in point.

Exactly.

Though, to be fair, her gripe might have just been white men.

In the video, the journalist cites a couple of professors as her authoritative source. Sadly, professors are like 'sources' and 'experts', they are used to lend credibility to any left-wing viewpoint.

Can confirm. This writer used to subscribe to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Found the exact target market for the attempted hit piece - the liberal white girl. Temple U. has an antisemitism problem and it precedes Barstool Sports' existence but sure, spin it as White hetero-patriarchy or some garbage. Forget the fact that the racist appears to be of Middle Eastern / Muslim origin.

Words to live by.

Tags: JOURNALISM MEDIA BIAS PHILADELPHIA

