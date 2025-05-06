Dave Portnoy Responds to ABC Ambush Interview (Watch)

Yesterday, we reported that Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports had an antisemitic incident at a bar he owns in Philadelphia. The big story was his very angry response video in which he promised to go after the racist and fire the staff who helped make it happen.

Now comes the predictable follow-up. A 'journalist' with the Philadelphia ABC affiliate decided to spin the incident into an attack on Portnoy's politics and by extension, make it his fault.

The video (language warning).

So @6abc begged me to do an interview about the incident at our bar. Since it was local I agreed. Then the reporter tried to say Barstool and I and white men were responsible for the incident. Austin started recording once it got contentious pic.twitter.com/ug8CX83HHp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

What is it with these people who enjoy the smell of their own farts going after Portnoy? Whether it's an attempt to bring down a popular right-leaning personality or boost their virtue points with their crowd, it stinks.

Recall that a minor food writer with the Washington Post tried to sabotage Portnoy's benevolent One Bite Pizza Festival in support of small restauranteurs. We could turn this into 2,000 word rant on the amoral and narcissistic journalists who make up the press, but we covered that with the White House Correspondents Dinner. Instead, let's focus on this particular attempted hit.

You can't blame Portnoy for having no love and taking no crap from journalists. Also, he's smart to record as many of these interactions as possible. They have the microphones and often wield it irresponsibly.

“You’re not running this interview”



She says in a scolding way to the person who’s volunteering their time — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) May 5, 2025

Case in point.

Mainstream media journalists have no integrity Dave. You have enough experience to know that. They are dishonest propaganda pushers who want to control the narrative. She wanted to nail you with her “gotcha” questions and paint barstool and “white men” as the root of all problems… — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) May 5, 2025

Exactly.

INSANITY!



so blaming the Jews for jew haters attacking Jews.



that's only been going on for 3,000 years! — LMCANE (@JarredFishman) May 5, 2025

Though, to be fair, her gripe might have just been white men.

Willing to bet that neither of those "professors" ever went to any Barstool facilities or ever watched any Barstool content. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 5, 2025

In the video, the journalist cites a couple of professors as her authoritative source. Sadly, professors are like 'sources' and 'experts', they are used to lend credibility to any left-wing viewpoint.

This is the absolute state of Philadelphia media.



Dave is lucky- he has a huge platform to push back with.



But when the Philly media machine attacks a normie American, there is no real ability to push back outside of legal action most can’t afford.



Ask me how I know… https://t.co/Jbdi4GQdsl — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) May 5, 2025

Can confirm. This writer used to subscribe to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

If you don’t think you didn’t create a brand that conservative white boys follow then you’re seriously delusional. Persuading college as a liberal danger zone is irresponsible as such a huge figure for these hateful kids. You did indirectly cause this. https://t.co/GvDw4Moufe — Carly Kiley (@carlyy_marie) May 5, 2025

Found the exact target market for the attempted hit piece - the liberal white girl. Temple U. has an antisemitism problem and it precedes Barstool Sports' existence but sure, spin it as White hetero-patriarchy or some garbage. Forget the fact that the racist appears to be of Middle Eastern / Muslim origin.

Absolutely legend.



This is 💯 the way to deal with those in the media who are advocates rather than reporters.



Demand honesty. Demand accountability.@stoolpresidente is a Jewish hero. Thank you for your powerful example of Jewish Pride. https://t.co/w4YUe8ePmH — Rabbi S Litvin (@BluegrassRabbi) May 5, 2025

Words to live by.