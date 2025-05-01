Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'

SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:10 AM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

It's a very special day for the clowns on the left for whom anyone with an 'R' after their name is 'literally Hitler' to the grifters, chuds, morons and foreign psyops shops on the right who are attempting to exonerate Hitler. It's the Big H-man's 80th death day.

In honor of the man who only wanted some lebensraum for his people until that racist, bigot Churchill got in the way, we will present the best Tweets paying 'homage' to him.

We lead off with the mighty Iowahawk.

Bold, Dave. Really bold.

Exjon can barely contain his emotions.

Ummm.

Very good point.

We are amused!

Because some toolbag with a blue checkmark is making bank leading the lost boys.

Every four years, the left finds their 'literally Hitler'. They got the memes, the placards and paper mâché effigies ready to go.

Just knock it off already, umkay?

Boom! Let's appreciate that good people stopped Hitler and that watering down the literal Hitler into whomever you don't like at the moment is abhorrent. 

 

