Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'

It's a very special day for the clowns on the left for whom anyone with an 'R' after their name is 'literally Hitler' to the grifters, chuds, morons and foreign psyops shops on the right who are attempting to exonerate Hitler. It's the Big H-man's 80th death day.

In honor of the man who only wanted some lebensraum for his people until that racist, bigot Churchill got in the way, we will present the best Tweets paying 'homage' to him.

We lead off with the mighty Iowahawk.

Happy 80th Dead Hitler Day — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2025

I'm just go ahead a say it: Hitler was the actual bad guy of WWII, and don't care if this opinion gets me banned from the Rogan podcast — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 30, 2025

Bold, Dave. Really bold.

The more I hear about that guy, the less I care for him. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) April 30, 2025

Exjon can barely contain his emotions.

I didn’t even know he was sick! — Nick Gerr, Sr (@NickGerrSr) April 30, 2025

Ummm.

Say what you like about Hitler, but at least he killed Hitler. — thefrollickingmole (@frollickingmole) April 30, 2025

Very good point.

Shout out to the brave soul who shot Hitler 80 years ago today.



Wait I'm being handed a note.



Oh no — Cigars and Legs (@cigarsandlegs) April 30, 2025

We are amused!

The groyper mind can't comprehend this. https://t.co/jvEKbgl6Fj — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) April 30, 2025

Because some toolbag with a blue checkmark is making bank leading the lost boys.

Hitler died 80 years ago today, marking the last time anyone on earth was “literally Hitler”. — Magills (@magills_) April 30, 2025

Every four years, the left finds their 'literally Hitler'. They got the memes, the placards and paper mâché effigies ready to go.

🚨 Incredible moment on CNN: "Half my family was murdered by the actual Hitler. In addition to it being deeply offensive to Jews, to call Trump Hitler, is to call over 80 million Americans, 35% of Jewish Americans, 56% of Hispanic men, and the majority of Americans who make under… pic.twitter.com/smMcTQXT30 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 25, 2025

Just knock it off already, umkay?

⁦.⁦@elonmusk⁩

Elon is no NAZI. I am a descendent of a German freedom fighter who saved thousands of Jews (knowing he would die)

He was hung by Hitler at 33 . He wrote several books in prison. Von Moltke, wiki ..Letters to Freya …This is a insult to all who suffered! pic.twitter.com/4jfnaBaxc0 — Mischief 🌿🌹🌿🌹🌿🌹🌿🌹🌿 (@gracieback2) April 6, 2025

Boom! Let's appreciate that good people stopped Hitler and that watering down the literal Hitler into whomever you don't like at the moment is abhorrent.