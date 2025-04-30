Abby D. Phillip Celebrates 'NewsNight's Great CNN Ratings, Tweeters Explain Why

CNN's 'NewsNight' is their stand-out ratings winner. Congrats, Abby Phillip, it's nice to be a winner - no mockery there.

"NewsNight with Abby Phillip continues to be a standout performer for CNN, ranking as the network’s most watched program among P25-54 for the third consecutive month. Further, NewsNight grew by impressive, double-digit margins year-over-year among both demos."… — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 30, 2025

This being CNN and a member of the mainstream media, we fully expect them to miss the 'why' of its success (or perhaps begrudgingly know why and not speak of it). Never fear, Twitter is here to help.

Huh. I wonder why. pic.twitter.com/HmtMCYX3NB — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 30, 2025

I hope you read the replies and thank you acknowledge @ScottJenningsKY on air. Without him your show would tank like the rest of cnn. — Largely a spectator (@Essentia888) April 30, 2025

Thanks to @ScottJenningsKY !!



That man is the GOAT — Tony (@TonyDGianino) April 30, 2025

We're beginning to detect a pattern here. But we could use one more clue.

Two words: Scott and Jennings — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) April 30, 2025

Ah, that's the ticket!

Others were less gracious.

The prettiest girl at fat camp ain’t much to brag about — Big Balls did nothing wrong (@philfinfan) April 30, 2025

Lose Jennings, and you are homeless — CharlotteAmericaFirst (@CharlotteInMe) April 30, 2025

Thankfully, some on the right were kinder.

It’s fun to watch both sides.



You interrupt Scott et al., way too much.



Stay quiet for even better ratings 🤫 — DadVanguard (@DadVanguard) April 30, 2025

You and Scott’s chemistry is 🔥 — Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) April 30, 2025

Having both sides is what things should be. Congrats — C Smith (@chadsmith1068) April 30, 2025

Now compare with Fox same programs 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hO0XgPU1Q7 — Big Balls (@obonodiaug) April 30, 2025

Now, now, just let them have their moment and enjoy this win.