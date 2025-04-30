Abby D. Phillip Celebrates 'NewsNight's Great CNN Ratings, Tweeters Explain Why

Boston Judge to Have Hearing After Allegedly Helping an Illegal Evade ICE
Gordon K
Gordon K | 5:30 PM on April 30, 2025
Twitchy

CNN's 'NewsNight' is their stand-out ratings winner. Congrats, Abby Phillip, it's nice to be a winner - no mockery there.

This being CNN and a member of the mainstream media, we fully expect them to miss the 'why' of its success (or perhaps begrudgingly know why and not speak of it). Never fear, Twitter is here to help.

We're beginning to detect a pattern here. But we could use one more clue.

Ah, that's the ticket!

Others were less gracious.

Thankfully, some on the right were kinder.

Now, now, just let them have their moment and enjoy this win. 

