Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot...
I Asked The White House About That 'Maryland Man' Hoax
There's ALWAYS a Post! Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Once Sang a VERY...
Nancy Mace Smacks Down Trans Dude's Apology Demand, Saves Stage Plant from Sticky...
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical...
'Appalling'! Maryland Sheriff NUKES Sen. Van Hollen and Dems' Priorities (AND MS-13 Denial...
Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her...
Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia
Al Gore 'Bravely' Rehashes Nazi Insult at Trump, Like Every Democrat Since Forever
Standing Up Against Anti-Semitism
Dem Trips to El Salvador Are Backfiring So Badly the NRCC's Offering to...
NPR Clings to Hegseth Hit Piece While Real Journalists Call It Hot Garbage
Bill Melugin Reminds Us How Interested Dems Were In Vetting Not That Long...
Who Wants to Tell Him? Elie 'Professor Klump' Mystal Won't Follow Laws of...

The Democrats Cosplay The Great Easter Egg Famine of 2025

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:30 PM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Melanie Gouby

It seems there's a new trend on Twitter/X - saying the most dishonest, most ridiculous statements to "own" someone or something. The proud winners of this distinction are the social media accounts that belong to the Democrats. Whether it's Harry Sisson, David Hogg or whoever runs @TheDemocrats account. Check out Exhibit A about a non-existent tragedy intended to show Trump as a 'let them eat cake' meanie.

Advertisement

This possibly originated with a New York Times story that had no substance.

Get this. The story may have originated with a TikTok joke.

Let's face it, if they were capable of embarrassment, they'd be embarrassed. It they were capable of shame, they'd be ashamed. If they had a room temperature IQ or believed their supporters did, they'd have deleted the post. But here we are.

So stick around and enjoy the well-earned mockery.

Recommended

There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

First the faux concern.

Next, the reminiscence of White House Easters passed.

Yep.

We wondered the same thing. Probably the same people who thought Tim Walz was the ideal representative of the Midwestern American male.

Idiotic posts have to be on purpose, right? RIGHT?

Just for the LULZ!

Speaking of the LULZ!

We call 'fake' on this one.

Advertisement

Don't try to reason with them. They're throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

Well at least the Democrats are winning the hearts and minds of independents.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School
Grateful Calvin
Nancy Mace Smacks Down Trans Dude's Apology Demand, Saves Stage Plant from Sticky Fingers
justmindy
Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot to Ruin Their Lives
justmindy
There's ALWAYS a Post! Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Once Sang a VERY Different Tune About MS-13
Amy Curtis
Dem Rep’s El Salvador Tantrum for Kilmar Abrego Garcia: Say Hola to Her New Home
justmindy
Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's Been a Delicious Murder: Chris Rufo DEI-MOLISHES Former Dean of Harvard Medical School Grateful Calvin
Advertisement