The Democrats Cosplay The Great Easter Egg Famine of 2025

It seems there's a new trend on Twitter/X - saying the most dishonest, most ridiculous statements to "own" someone or something. The proud winners of this distinction are the social media accounts that belong to the Democrats. Whether it's Harry Sisson, David Hogg or whoever runs @TheDemocrats account. Check out Exhibit A about a non-existent tragedy intended to show Trump as a 'let them eat cake' meanie.

Trump’s White House is using 30,000 real eggs worth over $15,500 for their Easter Egg Roll.



Meanwhile, Americans dyed potatoes instead of eggs this Easter to save money. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 21, 2025

This possibly originated with a New York Times story that had no substance.

The @nytimes had an absurd headline claiming Americans are dyeing potatoes due to the price of eggs this year, but the only mention of potatoes in the article was a reference to video instructions for eggs dyeing alternatives that were starting to circulate on social media. https://t.co/dboazH7QaS pic.twitter.com/Ff1cvWlC5e — Kelley K (@KelleyKga) April 21, 2025

Get this. The story may have originated with a TikTok joke.

They based an entire NYT article on a tongue in cheek TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/MHdnAPVwjr — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 21, 2025

Let's face it, if they were capable of embarrassment, they'd be embarrassed. It they were capable of shame, they'd be ashamed. If they had a room temperature IQ or believed their supporters did, they'd have deleted the post. But here we are.

So stick around and enjoy the well-earned mockery.

For the record: Biden used 64,000 eggs last year https://t.co/KnzbjRPv9j pic.twitter.com/ZzuA6QeAAS — John Hasson (@SonofHas) April 21, 2025

First the faux concern.

Next, the reminiscence of White House Easters passed.

I'm willing to bet that nobody actually dyed potatoes instead of eggs, except for maybe a handful of liberals who wanted to make a political statement or something. https://t.co/nL835lF97V — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 21, 2025

Yep.

We wondered the same thing. Probably the same people who thought Tim Walz was the ideal representative of the Midwestern American male.

When you lie so much you don't even bother to try and make them remotely believable. https://t.co/LacA8d2xVy — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 21, 2025

Idiotic posts have to be on purpose, right? RIGHT?

Just for the LULZ!

So a man can become a woman but a potato can’t be an egg? You sound like a bigot. — Magills (@magills_) April 21, 2025

Speaking of the LULZ!

So true, here are my dyed Easter taters pic.twitter.com/1lNEdW0vMf — brit (@pashedmotatos) April 21, 2025

We call 'fake' on this one.

Well, unfortunately that's false.



They used the small and medium sized eggs which were donated by egg farmers. These eggs are not typically sold in stores.



And no one, I mean no one, is using dyed potatoes.



where do you all come up with this nonsense? — David Fricke (@frickeville) April 21, 2025

Don't try to reason with them. They're throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks.

You have a REAL Shot to take back Congress considering how badly Trump is blowing it..



Posting stuff like this makes me think maybe Trump, while bad, isn't as insane as the Democrats are..



Read a F'ing room. — Xpedience (@Seriously_1970) April 21, 2025

Well at least the Democrats are winning the hearts and minds of independents.