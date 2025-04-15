Iowahawk Unleashes on Dog-Hating Mother Jones In MUST-Read Thread

VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on April 15, 2025
Michelle Linendoll via AP

In case you missed it, last night, the far-left Mother Jones issued another 'you can't enjoy this thing' piece on the 'multifarious' problematics of dog ownership. It was rightly ratioed. But this morning the master of mockery, Iowahawk, brought his special touch to the game.

The best thing the far-left can do to save democracy is to keep talking.

To be honest, rags like Mother Jones' version of utopia doesn't actually resemble democracy so much as Stalin with a warm smile. We digress.

Yeah, this doesn't even count at an 80/20 issue. Closer to a 95/05, maybe?

OK, here we have something to talk about.

If you can't bring vintage cars into it, is it even an Iowahawk post?

This is a premise that deserves further investigation.

Live shot of the author.

This, friends, is the premise of every hot-take lefty article. Hug your dog tonight, and laugh.

Tags: DOGS IOWAHAWK MOTHER JONES

