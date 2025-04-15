Iowahawk Unleashes on Dog-Hating Mother Jones In MUST-Read Thread

In case you missed it, last night, the far-left Mother Jones issued another 'you can't enjoy this thing' piece on the 'multifarious' problematics of dog ownership. It was rightly ratioed. But this morning the master of mockery, Iowahawk, brought his special touch to the game.

The institutional capture by the Cat Ladies continues https://t.co/Kwv6DyttnZ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 15, 2025

The best thing the far-left can do to save democracy is to keep talking.

Everybody: the left has a historic opportunity to rebrand as the sane option



The Left: kill all the dogs for Gaia — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 15, 2025

To be honest, rags like Mother Jones' version of utopia doesn't actually resemble democracy so much as Stalin with a warm smile. We digress.

Even in my wildest dystopian fantasies I cannot imagine a 20% anti-puppy fringe in this countryhttps://t.co/lCAFtNo3MF — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 15, 2025

Yeah, this doesn't even count at an 80/20 issue. Closer to a 95/05, maybe?

Look I hate Scrappy Doo as much as the next guy but for pure unmitigated environmental damage Scooby has to be Priority One. But fine, Scrappy can be the next one up against the wallhttps://t.co/YcnwTna61D — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 15, 2025

OK, here we have something to talk about.

And how about this bastard just driving around polluting our air for 60 years with his stupid race car? Your reign of environmental terror is OVER, mf pic.twitter.com/h8feF9mIvN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 15, 2025

If you can't bring vintage cars into it, is it even an Iowahawk post?

As I've been saying for years...



All politics is progressive Cat Ladies vs conservative Gamer Bros... — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 15, 2025

This is a premise that deserves further investigation.

Live shot of the author.

Everything you like is terrible.



Humans must annihilate themselves, and then all animals and vegetables will live in peace and harmony with each other. — lumpen bourgeoisie 🐀 (@JohnSchoffstall) April 15, 2025

Normal people: “I like things…”



The Left: “Those are the very things that are bad for the environment“ — Edward Chizzerhans (@Moriarty1887) April 15, 2025

This, friends, is the premise of every hot-take lefty article. Hug your dog tonight, and laugh.