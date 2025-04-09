'Jewish' Voice for 'Peace' Plans on Celebrating Jews Settling in Israel (But Not Really)

What is it about the far-left that makes them so ridiculously deluded. Feminists for trans identifying biological males in women's sports, queers for Palestine and the Jewish Voice for Peace all seem to embrace a reality that simply doesn't exist.

As we approach Judaism's most significant holiday, Passover, JVP jumps in with their version. Before we go any further, Passover is a remembrance of God's promise to Abraham to make Israel a great nation and its fulfillment in brining the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt. The seder is the meal and the reading of the Hagaddah (which translates to 'telling' as in 'the telling of the Passover story).

Jewish Voice for Peace is for everything opposite of that, which makes this all the more comical and tragic.

Can someone ask them where the Jews went after being freed from Egypt? pic.twitter.com/VOcJ7oD5hZ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 8, 2025

Fair question. The answer will undoubtably be incomprehensible academic gobbledygook or chants of 'free free Palestine'. There will be no logical answer. There can't be.

Their answer: “Palestine” (didn’t exist for 2,000 years). We’re dealing with mentally unstable people. — Dr. Henry Silverman (@PropagandaBuff) April 8, 2025

Solomon once wrote:

Answer not a fool according to his folly, Lest thou also be like unto him.

Strangely enough, he also wrote

Answer a fool according to his folly, Lest he be wise in his own eyes.

This is a mystery beyond the scope of this article (and this writer's mental capacity), but this is Twitchy, and Proverbs 26 does not mention sick burns. So with that, let's get to it!

A friend suggested that Columbia University is the true promised land, hence all the efforts to "occupy" it. Perhaps it also includes Grand Central Station? Not sure if any of the JVP noodniks showed up with the rest of them yesterday. — Joel Kleinbaum (@PostWokePNW) April 9, 2025

Are the masks to hide their identity or to prevent the spread of stupidity. — Belinda Solomon #BringThemHome (@BelindaSolomon) April 8, 2025

'Both' is a reasonable answer.

They wandered the desert for 40 years before forcible colonizing Palestine. Open a history book? — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) April 8, 2025

Gaza's favorite Rabbi, Linda Goldstein nails it.

I think an Anti-zionist passover might actually be celebrating them staying in Egypt. — Emily Santanberg (@ESantanberg) April 8, 2025

Do not, repeat not use logic here. It's a war for 'liberation' and the first casualty are their minds.

“Anti Zionist Passover”??



That’s about a real as a Trump voter regretting his/her decision. https://t.co/nMZVK7Iygu — Jim Heinrichs (@M2Jrh) April 8, 2025

There ought to be a term for this. 'Asshoeturfing'?

Palm Springs! — SushiBased (@SushiBaked55643) April 8, 2025

OK, this is a suggestion we're willing to entertain.

Didn’t they go to Poland? Thats how the story goes right? — Nasrallah Pancakes (@JeremyJesin) April 9, 2025

According the to the Bibles of the far-left and far-right (NHV (New Horseshoe Version)), Jews are from Poland.

What about the next year in Jerusalem part? We just pretend that doesn’t exist? — Suzi Kota (@SuziBKota) April 8, 2025

'Next year in Jerusalem' is the traditional ending of the Passover seder. We hope they don't throw out their backs contorting the meaning of this one.

Let's talk about "Jewish Voice for Peace"



Jewish? No.

Active in Iran and Lebanon? Yes.

For Peace? No.

For Jews? No.

Wants to destroy Israel? Yes.



Stop playing us JVP. You've exposed yourselves too many times as frauds. pic.twitter.com/275lHFEAmM — The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) January 8, 2025

Here's a little background if you want to read up on the 'Jewish' Voice for 'Peace'. Wishing a wonderful and meaningful Passover to those who celebrate.



