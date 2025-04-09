President Trump Wants to Make Showers Great Again and Take Care of His...
SCAM-ifornia! ONE THIRD of CA's Community College System Applicants Are Fake, Taking MILLI...
Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs
Maryland Quietly Unplugs It's EV Mandate, Citing Trump and Automaker Concerns
AI-Generated Video Shows Fat Americans Working in Garment Factories
Arizona Democrats Stage Walk Out While Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks
Peak Irony: Crazy 'Disinformation' Czar Nina Jankowicz Pens Op-Ed About GOP 'Obsession' Wi...
Sunny Hostin Calls Voter ID a Vestige of Slavery Era Laws
Dear Leftists: No Still Means No
Ask Nancy! Adam Schiff's Insider Trading Question About Trump's Tariff Pause Gets Awkward
Even When Leftists Haven't Set Them on Fire, Study Shows EVs Pollute More...
Sunny Hostin Reveals She Hates Democracy As She Explains Why the World Can't...
U.K. Goes Full 'Minority Report' With Software That Can 'Predict' If Someone Will...
Chuck Schumer Declares the ‘Trump Slump’ Is Upon Us; Market Soars

'Jewish' Voice for 'Peace' Plans on Celebrating Jews Settling in Israel (But Not Really)

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on April 09, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

What is it about the far-left that makes them so ridiculously deluded. Feminists for trans identifying biological males in women's sports, queers for Palestine and the Jewish Voice for Peace all seem to embrace a reality that simply doesn't exist.

Advertisement

As we approach Judaism's most significant holiday, Passover, JVP jumps in with their version. Before we go any further, Passover is a remembrance of God's promise to Abraham to make Israel a great nation and its fulfillment in brining the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt. The seder is the meal and the reading of the Hagaddah  (which translates to 'telling' as in 'the telling of the Passover story). 

Jewish Voice for Peace is for everything opposite of that, which makes this all the more comical and tragic.

Fair question. The answer will undoubtably be incomprehensible academic gobbledygook or chants of 'free free Palestine'. There will be no logical answer. There can't be.

Solomon once wrote:

Answer not a fool according to his folly,
Lest thou also be like unto him.

Strangely enough, he also wrote

Answer a fool according to his folly,
Lest he be wise in his own eyes.

This is a mystery beyond the scope of this article (and this writer's mental capacity), but this is Twitchy, and Proverbs 26 does not mention sick burns. So with that, let's get to it!

Recommended

SCAM-ifornia! ONE THIRD of CA's Community College System Applicants Are Fake, Taking MILLIONS In Aid
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

'Both' is a reasonable answer.

Gaza's favorite Rabbi, Linda Goldstein nails it.

Do not, repeat not use logic here. It's a war for 'liberation' and the first casualty are their minds.

There ought to be a term for this. 'Asshoeturfing'?

OK, this is a suggestion we're willing to entertain.

Advertisement

According the to the Bibles of the far-left and far-right (NHV (New Horseshoe Version)), Jews are from Poland.

'Next year in Jerusalem' is the traditional ending of the Passover seder. We hope they don't throw out their backs contorting the meaning of this one. 

Here's a little background if you want to read up on the 'Jewish' Voice for 'Peace'. Wishing a wonderful and meaningful Passover to those who celebrate.


 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCAM-ifornia! ONE THIRD of CA's Community College System Applicants Are Fake, Taking MILLIONS In Aid
Amy Curtis
Ask Nancy! Adam Schiff's Insider Trading Question About Trump's Tariff Pause Gets Awkward
Doug P.
Jessica Tarlov, Gavin Newsom Pronounce That ‘Trump Caved’ on Tariffs
Brett T.
President Trump Wants to Make Showers Great Again and Take Care of His Beautiful Hair
Brett T.
Dear Leftists: No Still Means No
Amy Curtis
Arizona Democrats Stage Walk Out While Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCAM-ifornia! ONE THIRD of CA's Community College System Applicants Are Fake, Taking MILLIONS In Aid Amy Curtis
Advertisement