College Republicans Table-Flipping Professor Identified and Reported

You may have heard about the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire professor that threw over a College Republicans table. We have some good news: he has been identified, reported and now on administrative leave. Sadly, this Marxist, fully woke and indoctrinated professor is not only a teacher but also a Chair of the English Department.

Corey DAngelis reports.

BREAKING: A professor just FLIPPED OVER A TABLE set up by the College Republicans at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.



The group reports the professor is José Felipe Alvergue, the Chair of the English Department.



They were tabling for today's Supreme Court election. pic.twitter.com/ebc9TWseeE — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 1, 2025

It's sad that this professor is so indoctrinated and entitled that he would think it's his duty to pull something like this.

The Professor said: "I see attacks on critical race theory as intentional efforts to erase or silence the memories of democratic failure, exceptionalism and settler colonialism, and White supremacy. Poetry is poised to fight this battle in many ways" pic.twitter.com/gi2KgpNwVF — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 1, 2025

If it sounds like word salad, it's because it is. But this one is worth re-reading. His mission, as an English professor, is to amplify 'democratic failure', to fight American exceptionalism and 'settler colonialism' (sorry Jews, he means Israel).

The professor works at @UWEauClaire (currently on administrative leave). pic.twitter.com/51bgjNpnDw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) April 2, 2025

We love a happy ending. We know that academia feels like it embodies the Revolutionary™ spirit, but even they must be held to the basic rules of decorum.

You should read Corey's whole thread. Here are some of the best reactions.

Aside from everything else, it's stunning how gibberish-y this is. A chair of an English department who can't write in clear English. — VoxBellator (@VoxxBelator) April 2, 2025

That's because grammar is a tool of White Supremacy. And now that you mention it, English is the language of the Patriarchy and Imperialism!

Then why use violence instead of poetry? — HafeedAleppo (@HafeedAleppo) April 1, 2025

Silly goose! Violence is the poetry of the oppressed!

Judging by the impenetrable brain fog revealed in his self-justification, the professor here has never actually read any literature, only neo-Marxist diatribes pretending to be Literary Criticism. The bafflegab is thick, the logical connection to the table’s purpose paper-thin. — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) April 2, 2025

Stop laughing. They really do think this way.

Can the unhinged academics get deported, too? https://t.co/fr0rhAcRIg — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 1, 2025

Great question. Check his Green Card status.

They really should add TDS to the DSM-5. (Or at least stick it in the DSM-6) https://t.co/2wrNERErtR — Jennifer Bukowsky (@esqonfire) April 2, 2025

Seriously, this madness is at epidemic proportions. The only way to stop it is to teach these 'intellectuals', who theoretically ought to know better, that there is a bare minimum of civilized behavior they're expected to conform to.