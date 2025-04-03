WATCH: Highlights from Wednesday's Nintendo Direct Showcasing the Switch 2
Gordon K
Gordon K | 2:00 AM on April 03, 2025
Bing AI

You may have heard about the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire professor that threw over a College Republicans table. We have some good news: he has been identified, reported and now on administrative leave. Sadly, this Marxist, fully woke and indoctrinated professor is not only a teacher but also a Chair of the English Department.

Corey DAngelis reports.

It's sad that this professor is so indoctrinated and entitled that he would think it's his duty to pull something like this.

If it sounds like word salad, it's because it is. But this one is worth re-reading. His mission, as an English professor, is to amplify 'democratic failure', to fight American exceptionalism and 'settler colonialism' (sorry Jews, he means Israel).

We love a happy ending. We know that academia feels like it embodies the Revolutionary™ spirit, but even they must be held to the basic rules of decorum.

You should read Corey's whole thread. Here are some of the best reactions.

That's because grammar is a tool of White Supremacy. And now that you mention it, English is the language of the Patriarchy and Imperialism!

Silly goose! Violence is the poetry of the oppressed!

Stop laughing. They really do think this way.

Great question. Check his Green Card status.

Seriously, this madness is at epidemic proportions. The only way to stop it is to teach these 'intellectuals', who theoretically ought to know better, that there is a bare minimum of civilized behavior they're expected to conform to.

