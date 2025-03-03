Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)

One of Biden's paid influencers and all-purpose left-wing trash generators, Allison Gill who Tweets under the name 'Mueller, She Wrote' has a plan for the upcoming State of the Union and it's wonderful!

Maybe dem reps could hold their own state of the union on the Capitol steps. Steal the spotlight. Let members like AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Max Frost, and the DNC make remarks. Norms don't exist. Buck them. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 3, 2025

AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Max Frost? Seriously?

Yes, the major social media clown is recommending that the elected clowns of the Democratic party give the remarks. As Brer Rabbit once said, 'no, please don't throw me into the briar patch!'

This is what a 30% approval rating for democrats looks like. https://t.co/DYozS53gJK — Deacon Blues 🕶 🇺🇸 (@DB_D11) March 3, 2025

Given the amount of positive reactions, the Democrats haven't seemed to have learned anything yet.

Lol, please do that, put those Democrat luminaries out on the steps to scream into the nighttime void😂🤣! — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 3, 2025

Shhh!

Yes. Please put Crockett and Cortez out front as often as possible. Make them the voice of the DNC. GREAT IDEA! — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 3, 2025

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'

- Steve Bonaparte, no relationship.

A graphical representation for your enjoyment.

Gill attracts a certain demographic, women who do screeching rage TikToks. They, of course, think it's a brilliant strategy.

Brilliant, AG. I really wish somehow they would. Taking the spotlight from that criminal president on this otherwise special event, and having a Truthful state of our union sounds precisely what our country needs rn. — Claire S🤍 (@SaintLaurant) March 3, 2025

Odds are Claire thinks The View is intellectual political analysis.

Steal Trump's spotlight. He hates that. https://t.co/10JJICOMeQ — Christine Colter (@ChristineColte2) March 3, 2025

'Trump loves attention, let's steal it from him by lighting our farts on the Capitol steps!'

They need to do an info dump on what's going on, what we can do to resist this dictatorship attempting to establish. Show that they're doing something besides just sitting quietly. https://t.co/Clhe13GkEM — Tiny And Mighty (@TinyAndMighty42) March 3, 2025

Call off the search, boys! We found Rachel Maddow's viewer.

Since you guys are struggling with pushing information, why don’t you take some suggestions in this one is a great one ! https://t.co/rTvNT7ELiU — Len Fan (@len_tweeting) March 3, 2025

That demographic that Mueller, She Wrote attracts? Yeah, there's no crossover with the Mensa crowd.