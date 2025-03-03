Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)

Anti-Trump John Pavlovitz Claims That He Is the American Majority
VIP
VIP
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:00 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

One of Biden's paid influencers and all-purpose left-wing trash generators, Allison Gill who Tweets under the name 'Mueller, She Wrote' has a plan for the upcoming State of the Union and it's wonderful!

AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Max Frost? Seriously?

Yes, the major social media clown is recommending that the elected clowns of the Democratic party give the remarks. As Brer Rabbit once said, 'no, please don't throw me into the briar patch!'

Given the amount of positive reactions, the Democrats haven't seemed to have learned anything yet.

Shhh!

'Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.'

- Steve Bonaparte, no relationship.

A graphical representation for your enjoyment.

Gill attracts a certain demographic, women who do screeching rage TikToks. They, of course, think it's a brilliant strategy. 

Odds are Claire thinks The View is intellectual political analysis.

'Trump loves attention, let's steal it from him by lighting our farts on the Capitol steps!'

Call off the search, boys! We found Rachel Maddow's viewer.

That demographic that Mueller, She Wrote attracts? Yeah, there's no crossover with the Mensa crowd.

