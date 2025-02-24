Sen. Andy Kim Urges Public Servants to 'Stay Strong' In the Face of...
VIP
Northeast's Most Ruthless Governor Aims to Strip Caregiving Funds from Hardworking Familie...
Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick
Meghan Markle’s Latest Attempt to Channel Princess Diana Feels Forced and Really Weird
VIP
America Doesn't Give a Damn About Woke Anymore
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment
Former CNN Talking Head Demands Nationwide MSNBC Boycott In Wake of Reid’s Well...
Money Talks and Donors Walk! The Hill Reports Party Donations Drying Up As...
MSNBC’s Sam Stein Unleashes Hysterical Fury Over Trump’s First Press Question Today
DELICIOUS TEARS: Joy Reid's Reaction to Her Cancellation Will Have You Crying ......
Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says He'll F**king Kill Tucker Carlson If He Ever Meets...
'I Was Willing to Go to Jail': Texas Children's Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT About...
Dana Bash and Brian Stelter Clutch Pearls As Trump Taps Dan Bongino for...
Yosemite Workers Drape Flag Upside Down to Protest Federal Cuts

Democracy Dies In Dorkness: Junior Democrat Social Media Influencer, Chris Mowrey Gets a Tat

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:00 PM on February 24, 2025

Remember Chris Mowrey? Along with Harry Sisson, the social media pair managed to single-handedly lose the young male vote to the Republicans. They are somebody's idea of masculinity, probably Democratic operatives that mirror the cultural values that sunk Disney Star Wars and Marvel.

Advertisement

We had all hoped with the Democratic party's billion dollar debacle known as the Harris/Walz ticket, the funds for these pests would have dried up. On the other hand, we should be grateful that they're still here to remind young men that the Democratic party is not for them and won't be for the foreseeable future thanks to David Hogg's winning Vice Chairmanship of the DNC.

With all that said, behold Mowrey's latest Tweet. It was so macho, so testosterone-fueled that he had to lock replies.

The ridicule was epic.

This says it all. We could have stopped there, but just too much delicious mockery to stop now.

This is all of our faces.

Froggy agrees!

Does ... does he know he put a billionaire's newspaper's slogan on himself for the rest of his life?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Twenty years from now, he might remember there were warning signs.

"No, that's a great idea! You really should do it!"

- Tim Walz

Gotta give the kid credit though, he's inspiring.

This is one of the few tats we could post here.

So in summary, what he just said.

Tags: DEMOCRATS SOCIAL MEDIA TATTOO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick
Gordon K
Meghan Markle’s Latest Attempt to Channel Princess Diana Feels Forced and Really Weird
justmindy
DELICIOUS TEARS: Joy Reid's Reaction to Her Cancellation Will Have You Crying ... With Laughter
Grateful Calvin
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment
Brett T.
MSNBC’s Sam Stein Unleashes Hysterical Fury Over Trump’s First Press Question Today
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement