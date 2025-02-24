Democracy Dies In Dorkness: Junior Democrat Social Media Influencer, Chris Mowrey Gets a Tat

Remember Chris Mowrey? Along with Harry Sisson, the social media pair managed to single-handedly lose the young male vote to the Republicans. They are somebody's idea of masculinity, probably Democratic operatives that mirror the cultural values that sunk Disney Star Wars and Marvel.

Advertisement

We had all hoped with the Democratic party's billion dollar debacle known as the Harris/Walz ticket, the funds for these pests would have dried up. On the other hand, we should be grateful that they're still here to remind young men that the Democratic party is not for them and won't be for the foreseeable future thanks to David Hogg's winning Vice Chairmanship of the DNC.

With all that said, behold Mowrey's latest Tweet. It was so macho, so testosterone-fueled that he had to lock replies.

democracy dies when we stop fighting for it, my friends. pic.twitter.com/iYItGVKQEU — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) February 24, 2025

The ridicule was epic.

This is how I know you don’t have any friends with functional testosterone. Harry Sisson’s all you’ve got, and he’s pretty much a woman in about 30 states.



Your boys should have talked you out of this. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) February 24, 2025

This says it all. We could have stopped there, but just too much delicious mockery to stop now.

Wow pic.twitter.com/g0sxzy6ZHs — Cat in the Hat (@DomesticCEOCat) February 24, 2025

This is all of our faces.

Froggy agrees!

You forgot the rest of the masthead: pic.twitter.com/mJQ0r1mamO — Francis White (@whit1736) February 24, 2025

Does ... does he know he put a billionaire's newspaper's slogan on himself for the rest of his life?

Why do you have no muscles? You have a pot starting, might want to start dead lighting before you turn into Jerry Nadler — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) February 24, 2025

Twenty years from now, he might remember there were warning signs.

"No, that's a great idea! You really should do it!"

- Tim Walz

Gotta give the kid credit though, he's inspiring.

This is one of the few tats we could post here.

Go to the gym and eat protein or you’ll end up a doughy Democrat influencer who gets a tattoo of a corporate generated newspaper slogan. https://t.co/Wh5JL03lWp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2025

So in summary, what he just said.