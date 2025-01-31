Eric Swalwell and Randi Weingarten Make Proud Endorsement for Next DNC Vice Chair (the RNC Might Agree)

Early in December, David Hogg said he was considering a run to be the next vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, and he's still working on it. He's now got the backing of American Federation of Teachers' President Randi Weingarten:

Thank you, @rweingarten & @AFTunion, for your support and for your relentless fight for educators, students, and families. pic.twitter.com/x2BMhg5ncb — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 31, 2025

Weingarten and her Teachers Union endorsing the guy who frequently has spelling and other errors in his posts is the perfect touch.

Also getting behind Hogg's campaign to be the next DNC Vice Chair is Rep. Eric Swalwell:

I’m proud to endorse David Hogg for DNC Vice Chair! pic.twitter.com/JikIu2AUR3 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 31, 2025

No word yet on who Fang Fang is endorsing.

I, too, think Ivy League Activist Jimmy Neutron will attract exactly the voters Democrats have lost. https://t.co/PP2DDglIeR — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 31, 2025

Hogg was among those who thought Tim Walz would present a "manly man" persona who would reel in votes from midwestern males in November's election and you know how that turned out. So yeah, good luck with this, Dems.

As a conservative I also endorse the continuation of effeminate anti-masculine woke ideologues running the DNC. https://t.co/QkQK3GH7BQ — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) January 31, 2025

He is a perfect Democrat. He got into college and was handed a degree by political favors and has never held z functioning job of note. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) January 31, 2025

Hopefully the Dem Party will continue to learn zero lessons from the last election.

Democrats going to lose for the next 100 years https://t.co/BLnqsRo2y5 — Liam McEachern 🇻🇦 (@LiamMcEachernMA) January 31, 2025

This is how we end up with President JD Vance: https://t.co/gFqOG42dkO — Elan (@engele) January 31, 2025

Good! Everybody tell the DNC that Hogg is an excellent choice.