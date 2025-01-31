Trump Takes MORE Action Against the 51 Ex Intel Officials (Brace for Another...
Eric Swalwell and Randi Weingarten Make Proud Endorsement for Next DNC Vice Chair (the RNC Might Agree)

Doug P.  |  2:26 PM on January 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Early in December, David Hogg said he was considering a run to be the next vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, and he's still working on it. He's now got the backing of American Federation of Teachers' President Randi Weingarten:

Weingarten and her Teachers Union endorsing the guy who frequently has spelling and other errors in his posts is the perfect touch.

Also getting behind Hogg's campaign to be the next DNC Vice Chair is Rep. Eric Swalwell:

No word yet on who Fang Fang is endorsing. 

Hogg was among those who thought Tim Walz would present a "manly man" persona who would reel in votes from midwestern males in November's election and you know how that turned out. So yeah, good luck with this, Dems.

Hopefully the Dem Party will continue to learn zero lessons from the last election.

Good! Everybody tell the DNC that Hogg is an excellent choice.

