Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California

A tongue-in-cheek petition from Denmarkification to purchase California for a mere $1 trillion is circulating.

A petition for Denmark to buy California for $1 trillion has surpassed 200,000 signatures. https://t.co/tJFduL9upD — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2025

Advertisement

According to CBS:

The petition comes in response to President Trump's continued interest in purchasing Greenland, a territory of Denmark.

It looks like the Danes are striking back at Trump's threat to buy Greenland. The petition page reads, rather hilariously:

Have you ever looked at a map and thought, "You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates." Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality. Let’s buy California from Donald Trump! Yes, you heard that right. California could be ours, and we need your help to make it happen.

Honestly, given the way California has conducted itself as Gavin and his cronies' piggybank and a clearinghouse for every far-left lunatic's wet dream, it might seem $1 trillion is a bit overpriced.

Quite a few Americans are onboard with parting out California on both sides of the aisle.

Where can Americans sign? https://t.co/vTcs1wHSLP — Michele Schiesser (@MicheleSchiesse) February 12, 2025

SOLD!!



Now if only we could buy Texas from the US. #Texit https://t.co/Tg98efaVKJ — Texas_Chris_ (@_Texas_Chris_) February 12, 2025

So how can you buy a U.S. state in 2025? Does Apple Pay or Venmo work? https://t.co/hvpMXm0PMo — timgruver.bsky.social ☕📰💻 (@T_TimeForce) February 12, 2025

California’s GDP is 10x that of Denmark so how is that going to work? @DanishMFA https://t.co/UfjzqiPsZo — M3O (@DrM3O) February 12, 2025

We were told there would be no math.

🚨🚨🚨🚨Does anyone else think this is a great idea?



Denmark will give us 1 trillion for California.



I think we should sell they don’t know what they’re getting.#sellcalifornia https://t.co/kXPrfEAGCF — Greg Strausz (@Hesaiditoutloud) February 12, 2025

Sorry, Danes, Gavin Newsom and crotch-lord Scott Weiner come with the deal. That's not negotiable.

🇩🇰 free healthcare ✅

🇩🇰 free childcare ✅

🇩🇰 free public college ✅

🇩🇰 hygge ✅

🇩🇰 fuckin danishes ✅



sure why not https://t.co/BnawxRhGUn — dylan 🍉 (@DylanTweetin) February 12, 2025

Oh, and you get our freeloading commies at no added cost!

Others thought that California was a bit too ambitious and Denmark should find something a little more in their budget range.

Dutch love day dreaming? They can’t even afford Oregon. GDP of Oregon is same of Denmark. California GDP is 3.5 trillion where Greenland is just few billion ! https://t.co/4yFCuyuZcy — Armelle Fonte (@ArmelleFonte) February 12, 2025

Can Denmark afford California? Let’s face it, California ($4+ trillion annual GSP, pop. 40 million) can buy and sell Denmark ($400+ billion annual GDP, pop. 6 million) all day long — though it would be quite a coup. https://t.co/Gc81HOs6DF — The Brutalish (@mbrinkerhoff) February 12, 2025

Advertisement

'Harumph,' declared the indignant California liberal.

Hey, CBS News. The annual GDP of Denmark is 404.2 billion. The GDP of CA is over $4 trillion. See the problem? What is the purpose of you thinking this is newsworthy other than your terminal velocity of TDS? https://t.co/O7rYnCugTl — Dan Lawrence (@coramdeoDan) February 12, 2025

But to be fair, there were a couple of humorless righties who were not in love with the idea or CBS considering this newsworthy. But we at Twitchy love this kind of trolling.