Schrödinger's Constitution

Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

A tongue-in-cheek petition from Denmarkification to purchase California for a mere $1 trillion is circulating.

According to CBS:

The petition comes in response to President Trump's continued interest in purchasing Greenland, a territory of Denmark.

It looks like the Danes are striking back at Trump's threat to buy Greenland. The petition page reads, rather hilariously:

Have you ever looked at a map and thought, "You know what Denmark needs? More sunshine, palm trees, and roller skates." Well, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality.

Let’s buy California from Donald Trump!

Yes, you heard that right.

California could be ours, and we need your help to make it happen.

Honestly, given the way California has conducted itself as Gavin and his cronies' piggybank and a clearinghouse for every far-left lunatic's wet dream, it might seem $1 trillion is a bit overpriced.

Quite a few Americans are onboard with parting out California on both sides of the aisle.

Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Brett T.
We were told there would be no math.

Sorry, Danes, Gavin Newsom and crotch-lord Scott Weiner come with the deal. That's not negotiable.

Oh, and you get our freeloading commies at no added cost!

Others thought that California was a bit too ambitious and Denmark should find something a little more in their budget range.

'Harumph,' declared the indignant California liberal.

But to be fair, there were a couple of humorless righties who were not in love with the idea or CBS considering this newsworthy. But we at Twitchy love this kind of trolling.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GREENLAND

