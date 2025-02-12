Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion

The left has zero love for the sky-fairy, his rules, his followers and his stupid pronouncements like '...male and female God created them.' (Gen. 1:27). Constantly, we hear their drumbeat about keeping church and state separate, that the churches are full of bigots and that they must be taxes.

Advertisement

Until ...

religion serves their interests. Then it's all 'yay, go religion!'

Churches that support unregulated immigration, churches that preach Liberation Theology, churches that stand against 'apartheid Israel': these are suddenly churches worthy of USAID cash and full-throated government support.

God strikes back: Dozens of faith groups just sued the Trump administration over his assault on religious liberty, via new directive allowing ICE raids at churches https://t.co/LEt7Of8Xu6 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) February 11, 2025

It's always a treat to hear from anti-Theists and other assorted anti-church progressives who suddenly find a church that preaches their gospel.

Fortunately, Twitter wasn't having any of Rampell's sudden bout of piety.

Found the new “Christian Nationalism”



(It’s good when the left does it, huh?) 🤔 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 12, 2025

Yep. Church and state are bad partners unless it serves the leftist political agenda.

“Faith groups” that are NGOs that receive millions in taxpayer dollars to assist illegal immigration and illegal aliens. Their grift is coming to an end. — Joseph Jenkins (@JosephJ_The_Man) February 12, 2025

You'd think the 'separate church and state' crowd would be thrilled that USAID money was cut off from 'faith groups'. You'd be wrong.

Comedy gold from the 'tax the churches' crowd who now act out of *checks notes* religious fervor.



You're such opportunistic situationist hypocrites. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) February 12, 2025

Funny that, eh?

You sure you’re not thinking of a Marvel superhero and not the Almighty? — George Eliseo (@GeorgeEliseo) February 12, 2025

Truth, justice and the American way. We're sure that's from the Bible somewhere. Try Deuteronomy.

You probably demanded church closures during the unscientific lockdown 🤡. Now you’re a faith-filled supporter. Maybe you’re a Christian nationalist! — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) February 12, 2025

It sure seems that way.

It’s a good thing the USA is a secular and pluralist nation and need not care what a religion thinks about enforcing our laws. — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) February 12, 2025

'Hey wait, we're supposed to be saying that!'

- The media.

Faith based NGOs make millions for "resettlement services" for illegal invaders.

Scott Jennings is going to dog walk Catherine over this talking point.@ScottJenningsKY https://t.co/rtMR4oyRDa — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) February 12, 2025

Advertisement

Strip away the sudden reverence for religiosity and this is the meat of it.

More likely, the midwit finds god to be a useful cudgel to sell her political policies.

God is filing the lawsuit?



Well, that’s an interesting take.



By the way, did you vehemently oppose the shutting down of churches during COVID? And surely you spoke out against the abuse of the FBI to target Christians? Right? https://t.co/5sd1IjlQPJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 12, 2025

Really well said and really shows the hypocrisy of media 'religion'.