VIP
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver Tells Elon Musk to Take His 'Musty Moscow Rights' to...
Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up...
Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi...
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Denver News Station Caught Red-Handed Spreading Whopping Lies About ICE Detainee
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and...
Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Repa...
Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite...
Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
'Un-Safe Space': Trans Activists Use Threats to Declare Worcester, MA a 'Gender Diverse'...
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of...

Washington Post's Catherine Rampell Gets Religion

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Russell Contreras

The left has zero love for the sky-fairy, his rules, his followers and his stupid pronouncements like '...male and female God created them.' (Gen. 1:27). Constantly, we hear their drumbeat about keeping church and state separate, that the churches are full of bigots and that they must be taxes.

Advertisement

Until ...

religion serves their interests. Then it's all 'yay, go religion!'

Churches that support unregulated immigration, churches that preach Liberation Theology, churches that stand against 'apartheid Israel': these are suddenly churches worthy of USAID cash and full-throated government support.

It's always a treat to hear from anti-Theists and other assorted anti-church progressives who suddenly find a church that preaches their gospel.

Fortunately, Twitter wasn't having any of Rampell's sudden bout of piety.

Yep. Church and state are bad partners unless it serves the leftist political agenda.

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To
Brett T.
Advertisement

You'd think the 'separate church and state' crowd would be thrilled that USAID money was cut off from 'faith groups'. You'd be wrong.  

Funny that, eh?

Truth, justice and the American way. We're sure that's from the Bible somewhere. Try Deuteronomy.

It sure seems that way.

'Hey wait, we're supposed to be saying that!'

- The media.

Advertisement

Strip away the sudden reverence for religiosity and this is the meat of it.

More likely, the midwit finds god to be a useful cudgel to sell her political policies.

Really well said and really shows the hypocrisy of media 'religion'.

Tags: HYPOCRITE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RELIGION WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To
Brett T.
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Teacher Goes Off on Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump and Republicans
Brett T.
Attorney General Pam Bondi Says Leakers Who Are Endangering ICE Agents Will Be Found and Prosecuted
Warren Squire
Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi Gabbard
Brett T.
Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Wants You to Name One Thing JD Vance Is Up To Brett T.
Advertisement