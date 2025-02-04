My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist

Wallace Shawn, the actor who first came to prominence in "My Dinner With Andre" and later gave us the "inconceivable" meme as the Sicilian in

"The Princess Bride" is the latest beloved celebrity to join the ranks of rabid lefties like Stephen King, Mark Ruffalo and Rob Reiner. Shawn has a special dislike of Israel that ranks up there with Roger Waters. He uses the term "evil" no less than five times in the first minute to describe the Israelis. October 7th gets mentioned briefly once but only as a segue into how the conflict didn't start there. Watch for yourself then have a good puke by yourself (nobody wants to see that, sorry).

Did not realise this guy was such a c*nt pic.twitter.com/TLTedaK4Qk — Hannah 🇮🇱 BRING THEM HOME (@nice_cuppa) February 3, 2025

Hannah is likely British, so in her world "realise" is not a typo. Also the "c word" has a much more mild connotation.

Oh man this one hurts!! 💔💔💔



We need someone to invite him to Israel so he can face some of these falsehoods himself. Take a few of these celebrities and show them first hand.



Ugh why do I have to find out my childhood heroes are so woefully misguided!? 😭😭😭 — sheriece (@sheriece) February 4, 2025

This pretty much sums up how so many of us feel.

Apparently, he's a member of JVP and sits on their advisory board. — GnasherJew®גנאשר (@GnasherJew) February 4, 2025

Oh, that explains so much.

The New York City variant of the Hollywood progressive affliction seems to have struck Shawn hard. He'd be thrilled how many "Christ is King" bigotbots added their "amens".

He clearly needs to learn the definition of ‘Nazi.’ pic.twitter.com/6xccymMq1a — Jacki B 🇺🇸✡️🩸 (@PatriotJackiB) February 4, 2025

Clearly.

It is Inconceivable that a talentless idiot like Wallace Shawn should have had any career. He justifies terror. Claims that Hitler had “common decency.” And has shown less intelligence than a common fart.

By the way, if you ever see this traitor, yell “Inconceivable” at him. He… — Fred Aaron is Pops Culture 🇺🇸✡🇮🇱 (@fredforthemets) February 4, 2025

We see what you did there.

You keep using this word (“Nazis”). I don’t think it means what you think it means. https://t.co/UOBNiG8Afy — Tal Solomon (@talsolom) February 4, 2025

All the memes are coming back to haunt him.

Great. Deep Space Nine is now ruined forever. https://t.co/phnEPqblPs — David Liss (@David_Liss) February 4, 2025

Deep Space Nine? We had no clue!

Any person who says the words "Hitler had the decency" is nothing but a moral monster, especially in a vile, falsehood-riddled comparison of Israel to Nazi Germany. I don't know if I'll ever be able to watch The Princess Bride again knowing now that Wallace Shawn, the actor who… https://t.co/sTfRw0NxHO — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) February 4, 2025

Did you catch that in the video?

oh crap now we can’t even enjoy Princess Bride https://t.co/PWYdeJtepg — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) February 4, 2025

We confess it's getting more difficult now that celebrities can show us who they truly are on social media. Well, we'll always have Miracle Max - at least he's a sane Democrat.