My Dinner With A-Hole - Wallace Shawn Comes Out As Full Anti-Zionist

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on February 04, 2025
Meme

Wallace Shawn, the actor who first came to prominence in "My Dinner With Andre" and later gave us the "inconceivable" meme as the Sicilian in 
"The Princess Bride" is the latest beloved celebrity to join the ranks of rabid lefties like Stephen King, Mark Ruffalo and Rob Reiner. Shawn has a special dislike of Israel that ranks up there with Roger Waters. He uses the term "evil" no less than five times in the first minute to describe the Israelis. October 7th gets mentioned briefly once but only as a segue into how the conflict didn't start there. Watch for yourself then have a good puke by yourself (nobody wants to see that, sorry).

Hannah is likely British, so in her world "realise" is not a typo. Also the "c word" has a much more mild connotation.

This pretty much sums up how so many of us feel.

Oh, that explains so much.

The New York City variant of the Hollywood progressive affliction seems to have struck Shawn hard. He'd be thrilled how many "Christ is King" bigotbots added their "amens".

Clearly.

We see what you did there.

All the memes are coming back to haunt him.

Deep Space Nine? We had no clue!

Did you catch that in the video?

We confess it's getting more difficult now that celebrities can show us who they truly are on social media. Well, we'll always have Miracle Max - at least he's a sane Democrat.

