VIP
Aaron Rupar: Trump’s 2024 Election Will Go Down Among the Most Destructive Self-Owns...
Nicholas Kristof Humble Brags About His Book Being Found in a Destroyed House...
INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
Stephanie Ruhle Asks If Gov. Greg Abbott Signed End of DEI in Wheelchair-Accessible...
DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA...
James Carville Likens Kamala Harris to a ‘Seventh String Quarterback’
The Bulwark Wants Us to Know Government Employees Are CRYING About Removing Pronouns...
Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Enjoy This Flashback of Mr. Rogers Visiting...
James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
VIP
Live by the Executive Order, Die by the Executive Order
DOGE Locks Out OPM Officials by Changing Their Passwords
Katie Couric's Concern Pete Hegseth's Turning Pentagon Press Room Into Propaganda Office I...
ALL ABOARD! State Department Removes Word 'Trans' From Website Searches, Suggests THIS Ins...

Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on February 01, 2025
Townhall Media

Former Washington Post and current Semafor journalist, David Weigel, reports from the DNC convention. What follows is an amazing live Tweeting thread of their contest for the chairmanship of the party. Weigel, no conservative, gives an eye-opening and not super uplifting narration of the DNC's process. 

Advertisement

We believe that Weigel is not impressed. Let's dive in a bit deeper.

Not sure if this is a plus or minus in Dave's book. Republicans, however, should see this as two terms for President J. D. Vance.

Oh, maybe the Democrats have their act together!

Recommended

INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Or not.

O'Malley isn't wrong. If those behind the Biden Administration weren't such far-left activists determined to remake the United States in the image of the Columbia campus, maybe Trump wouldn't have had the appeal he did.

So ... no lessons learned. Cool.

We weren't informed that there would be a comedy act.

Nor did we expect the America's Got Talent act.

Advertisement

We just had to include the actual performance. You're welcome.

While we laugh at the first sentence, the second one makes a lot of sense. Did we mention that Shakir got only two votes? Maybe they're not ready for that message.

Yep. Clearly not.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE DNC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination
Amy Curtis
DEI Obsessed Lefty Political Activist Tells the Whole World She Has NO IDEA What the ADA Is or Does
Amy Curtis
Treasury Official Resigns Rather Than Comply With DOGE Audit
Brett T.
Nicholas Kristof Humble Brags About His Book Being Found in a Destroyed House in Gaza
Brett T.
The Bulwark Wants Us to Know Government Employees Are CRYING About Removing Pronouns From Their Emails
Amy Curtis
James Woods: Don't Forget Jake Tapper's Role in the Russian Collusion Hoax
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
INSANE: Idaho Army National Guard Faces Lawsuit Alleging Anti-Christian Discrimination Amy Curtis
Advertisement