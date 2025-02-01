Contest for DNC Chair Highlights Courtesy of Dave Weigel

Former Washington Post and current Semafor journalist, David Weigel, reports from the DNC convention. What follows is an amazing live Tweeting thread of their contest for the chairmanship of the party. Weigel, no conservative, gives an eye-opening and not super uplifting narration of the DNC's process.

Advertisement

Good morning from the DNC meeting, where the party will its new chair and leadership.



If you’re thinking about 2028 already, you’re in the wrong place. The only evidence of the party’s 2024 ticket and best-known leaders — some digital billboard about Tim Walz’s endorsements. pic.twitter.com/lxJteCRPBe — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

We believe that Weigel is not impressed. Let's dive in a bit deeper.

Some members of Our Revolution chant “billionaires out, workers in,” and Jaime Harrison warns the crowd not to be disruptive. pic.twitter.com/pwyNjTepSq — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

Not sure if this is a plus or minus in Dave's book. Republicans, however, should see this as two terms for President J. D. Vance.

Harrison closes out his term by highlighting the infrastructure he's leaving behind, including a research department ready with oppo on any 2028 GOP candidates and well-funded state parties. "Record fundraising - we've never had that before. Grassroots and major donors." — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

Oh, maybe the Democrats have their act together!

Protester starts waving Palestinian flag. “We appreciate your stance,” says Harrison, telling her to “go down the street” and protest Trump. pic.twitter.com/pSTA6S5QUl — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

Or not.

O'Malley calls Trump's return "a colossal failure for our party" and warns against "turning the Democratic Party over to a handful of billionaires who pull strings behind curtains, and try to walk our elected officials on short leashes like dogs." — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

O'Malley isn't wrong. If those behind the Biden Administration weren't such far-left activists determined to remake the United States in the image of the Columbia campus, maybe Trump wouldn't have had the appeal he did.

O'Malley closes by mentioning Democratic party heroes, closing with: "This party of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris will rise again!" — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

So ... no lessons learned. Cool.

"Voters don't just based on facts and figures. If they did, Democrats would win every election." — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

We weren't informed that there would be a comedy act.

Quintessa Hathaway, a former congressional candidate who also has little or no support from DNC members, takes stage, adjusts mic, and sings "We Shall Overcome." — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

Nor did we expect the America's Got Talent act.

Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, candidate for DNC chair mistakenly believes she is at a talent contest. 😂😬🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/e2aPelJyNT — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) February 1, 2025

Advertisement

We just had to include the actual performance. You're welcome.

Faiz Shakir: "We in the Democratic Party are held to a much higher standard than are Republicans."



"We have to reject identity politics that dissipates our power and pits us against each other unnecessarily." — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

While we laugh at the first sentence, the second one makes a lot of sense. Did we mention that Shakir got only two votes? Maybe they're not ready for that message.

Native American land acknowledgment taking place during vote. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) February 1, 2025

Yep. Clearly not.