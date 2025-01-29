'Take a Knee' - Tonya Harding Joins Twitter

Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on January 29, 2025
Neon via AP

Calling Tonya Harding 'controversial' hardly does her justice. For some of you kids who might have missed the story on the History Channel, Tonya was an Olympic ice skater who had thugs take a pipe to her competitor, Nancy Kerrigan's knee. It's a thoroughly American story, weirdness and violence included. Tonya was from the proverbial wrong side of the tracks and ice skating's bad girl. Her rival was the beautiful and elegant John Hughes movie rich kid, Nancy Kerrigan. Ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics at the US Nationals in Detroit.

The scandal was shocking. The coverage, breathless, and the discovery it was a hit kept us glued to our TV sets.

OK, now that you're caught up. Let's return to 2025 to our story already in progress.

Well, Twitter/X is kinda like the Wild West, so a hearty welcome to you, Tonya!

For many, Tonya's re-appearance was a limp down memory lane.

You had to have been there!

So now you can understand this pun.

Ouch! And the hits keep coming!

(cringe emoji here)

True! Now let's move on.

Harding is not without fans, however.

C'mon guys, give her a break - preferably non-violently.

