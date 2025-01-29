'Take a Knee' - Tonya Harding Joins Twitter

Calling Tonya Harding 'controversial' hardly does her justice. For some of you kids who might have missed the story on the History Channel, Tonya was an Olympic ice skater who had thugs take a pipe to her competitor, Nancy Kerrigan's knee. It's a thoroughly American story, weirdness and violence included. Tonya was from the proverbial wrong side of the tracks and ice skating's bad girl. Her rival was the beautiful and elegant John Hughes movie rich kid, Nancy Kerrigan. Ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics at the US Nationals in Detroit.

The scandal was shocking. The coverage, breathless, and the discovery it was a hit kept us glued to our TV sets.

OK, now that you're caught up. Let's return to 2025 to our story already in progress.

Hi everyone! I've finally figured out how to make an account on here!!



I'm very excited to reconnect with you all

(if anyone remembers me) 😄



With love,

Tonya pic.twitter.com/lfhiwdeYbY — Tonya Harding (@itstonyaharding) January 29, 2025

Well, Twitter/X is kinda like the Wild West, so a hearty welcome to you, Tonya!

For many, Tonya's re-appearance was a limp down memory lane.

By Gillooly, sounds like it’s sure to be a hit! — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) January 29, 2025

You had to have been there!

Just here for the knee-jerk reactions. — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) January 29, 2025

So now you can understand this pun.

Ouch! And the hits keep coming!

be careful with what you post.

sometimes the algorithm can kneecap you — Brian (@thebrianorr) January 29, 2025

(cringe emoji here)

Back in the day when sports figures “took a knee” it actually meant something. https://t.co/vgVCCvKvac — Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) January 29, 2025

True! Now let's move on.

Harding is not without fans, however.

Hi Tonya! My late mother was your biggest fan! As a skater herself back in the day, I remember her telling me that your triple axel was a really big deal! — AJ D'America (@Enchantor714) January 29, 2025

Yay!! I'm so glad you're here! You're an incredible talent with a wicked sense of humor. ❤️ — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) January 29, 2025

C'mon guys, give her a break - preferably non-violently.