'Take a Knee' - Tonya Harding Joins Twitter

Calling Tonya Harding 'controversial' hardly does her justice. For some of you kids who might have missed the story on the History Channel, Tonya was an Olympic ice skater who had thugs take a pipe to her competitor, Nancy Kerrigan's knee. It's a thoroughly American story, weirdness and violence included. Tonya was from the proverbial wrong side of the tracks and ice skating's bad girl. Her rival was the beautiful and elegant John Hughes movie rich kid, Nancy Kerrigan. Ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics at the US Nationals in Detroit.
The scandal was shocking. The coverage, breathless, and the discovery it was a hit kept us glued to our TV sets.
OK, now that you're caught up. Let's return to 2025 to our story already in progress.
Hi everyone! I've finally figured out how to make an account on here!!— Tonya Harding (@itstonyaharding) January 29, 2025
I'm very excited to reconnect with you all
(if anyone remembers me) 😄
With love,
Tonya pic.twitter.com/lfhiwdeYbY
Well, Twitter/X is kinda like the Wild West, so a hearty welcome to you, Tonya!
January 29, 2025
Oh, we remember you alright. pic.twitter.com/DbuC6T05Gn— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 29, 2025
For many, Tonya's re-appearance was a limp down memory lane.
January 29, 2025
By Gillooly, sounds like it’s sure to be a hit!— #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) January 29, 2025
You had to have been there!
Just here for the knee-jerk reactions.— BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) January 29, 2025
So now you can understand this pun.
January 29, 2025
Ouch! And the hits keep coming!
be careful with what you post.— Brian (@thebrianorr) January 29, 2025
sometimes the algorithm can kneecap you
(cringe emoji here)
Back in the day when sports figures “took a knee” it actually meant something. https://t.co/vgVCCvKvac— Rusty (@LieutenantRusty) January 29, 2025
True! Now let's move on.
Harding is not without fans, however.
Hi Tonya! My late mother was your biggest fan! As a skater herself back in the day, I remember her telling me that your triple axel was a really big deal!— AJ D'America (@Enchantor714) January 29, 2025
Yay!! I'm so glad you're here! You're an incredible talent with a wicked sense of humor. ❤️— Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) January 29, 2025
https://t.co/o6TLGvgmBq pic.twitter.com/si8HG4dghE— Usually Right (@normouspenis) January 29, 2025
C'mon guys, give her a break - preferably non-violently.
