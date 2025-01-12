Brian Stelter Bemoans Facebook's 'Fact Checker' Dismissal

If you're a Very Online person, you know there's three things you can absolutely, one hundred percent rely on:

1. Democrats wailing about the Electoral College after every presidential electoral defeat.

2. After a mass shooting, going after "assault weapons" or "white supremacy" depending on the perpetrator. We will leave it to you to figure out which narrative they will choose and why.

And finally, the point of this post (drumroll).

3. Media figures raging against "misinformation" whenever their control of the Narrative slips.

Big picture: Mark Zuckerberg just announced sweeping changes to the social internet, all in line with the desires of President Trump and Trump voters.



Out with the fact-checkers that conservatives deride. In with more permissive rules for posting conservative opinions. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 12, 2025

We've known and they in the media know, that they have a glaring left-wing tilt. But then in 2016 something happened. Trump. He made the media his foil and called them "fake news". And then something weirder happened: they embraced it and became a clown show. They let their bias flag fly. CNN changed their mission under Jeff Zucker to be nonstop Trump counter-programming. The Washington Post decided to become "the resistance paper" turning columnists into punchlines (hello Jen Rubin!).

And all this for the low, low cost of their integrity. So with their reputation in tatters and the rise of alternate media, one would think that some self-reflection would be in order.

One would be wrong. The standard industry response is to double-down, then double-down again. Hence, the constant and reliable number three mentioned above.

The only silver-lining in all this is that the left-leaning media is shrinking into irrelevance even as they bemoan only right-wing misinformation and give a pass to their own.

The days of Democrats deciding what is "true" are over, Brian. https://t.co/YGaXH4xW3c — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 12, 2025

Yep!

Daniel Dale hasn't gotten the memo, either. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) January 12, 2025

Since we were on the topic of CNN. Dale was part of the clown "fact check" brigade that only seemed to find misinformation when it came from Trump, then strangely, he seemed to largely vanish between 2020 and 2024.

Conservatives should be allowed to have opinions and post them under the same “permissive rules” as progressives always seem to enjoy



Never have understood why this was so controversial! — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 12, 2025

(gif of Michael Scott shouting "No! No!)

Look at the way this propagandist grapples with the concept of freedom of speech. Reading this post is like going to the zoo. https://t.co/gcAz7s9RpK — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 12, 2025

What a wonderful analogy.

If the fact-checkers weren’t so wrong on nearly every issue, Bri, we might trust them



- Hunter’s laptop

- COVID lab leak

- COVID advice

- Masks https://t.co/O5S9kHb31W — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) January 12, 2025

Always nice to keep receipts.

“Permissive rules for posting conservative opinions”



I’m sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/qqvzirRE2M — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 12, 2025

Get thee to the fainting couch, Brian!

Permitting conservatives to have a voice?! How dare they, sir?! pic.twitter.com/Phh4ZRSfdn — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) January 12, 2025

Truly, the free flow of information is too precious to entrust to the dirty masses.

Fact check: The “fact-checkers” referred to here are not fact-checkers but rather Democrat preferred narrative enforcers. https://t.co/3gsYicwNoS — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 12, 2025

Pretty much sums up the entire point, right there.