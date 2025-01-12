'Dem Incompetence at Work'! NY Gov. Hochul Still Pushing the Most Counterproductive Idea...
Where’s the Dam Water? JD Vance Goes After Gavin Newsom for California’s Dry...
Biden WH Spending Last Days Trying to Shatter All Economic Gaslighting Records
Greg Gutfeld Serves Lincoln Project a Nice REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice for...
Someone Should Ask Kamala Harris If She Still Wants to Defund the Police...
California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate...
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare...
HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her...
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT...
Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the...
Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips...
Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise...
Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the...
The Price of Flame: Early Estimates Put California Wildfire Damage at $150 Billion

Brian Stelter Bemoans Facebook's 'Fact Checker' Dismissal

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  1:00 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

If you're a Very Online person, you know there's three things you can absolutely, one hundred percent rely on:

1. Democrats wailing about the Electoral College after every presidential electoral defeat.

Advertisement

2. After a mass shooting, going after "assault weapons" or "white supremacy" depending on the perpetrator. We will leave it to you to figure out which narrative they will choose and why.

And finally, the point of this post (drumroll).

3. Media figures raging against "misinformation" whenever their control of the Narrative slips. 

We've known and they in the media know, that they have a glaring left-wing tilt. But then in 2016 something happened. Trump. He made the media his foil and called them "fake news". And then something weirder happened: they embraced it and became a clown show. They let their bias flag fly. CNN changed their mission under Jeff Zucker to be nonstop Trump counter-programming. The Washington Post decided to become "the resistance paper" turning columnists into punchlines (hello Jen Rubin!).

And all this for the low, low cost of their integrity. So with their reputation in tatters and the rise of alternate media, one would think that some self-reflection would be in order. 

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

One would be wrong. The standard industry response is to double-down, then double-down again. Hence, the constant and reliable number three mentioned above.

The only silver-lining in all this is that the left-leaning media is shrinking into irrelevance even as they bemoan only right-wing misinformation and give a pass to their own.

Yep!

Since we were on the topic of CNN. Dale was part of the clown "fact check" brigade that only seemed to find misinformation when it came from Trump, then strangely, he seemed to largely vanish between 2020 and 2024.

(gif of Michael Scott shouting "No! No!)

What a wonderful analogy.

Advertisement

Always nice to keep receipts.

Get thee to the fainting couch, Brian!

Truly, the free flow of information is too precious to entrust to the dirty masses.

Pretty much sums up the entire point, right there.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER FACEBOOK MISINFORMATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Where’s the Dam Water? JD Vance Goes After Gavin Newsom for California’s Dry Hydrants and Reservoirs
Warren Squire
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head
Sam J.
Someone Should Ask Kamala Harris If She Still Wants to Defund the Police After Looters Caught at HER Home
Amy Curtis
Greg Gutfeld Serves Lincoln Project a Nice REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice for Praising Trump's Conviction
Sam J.
California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement