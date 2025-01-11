They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters...
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National...
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to...
Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter...
Pod Save America Solicits Donations for Fire Victims (It's Been Community Noted Where...
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a...
VIP
TIME Mag Runs Cover for Newsom, Bass & Others by Re-Assigning L.A. Fire...
CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statem...
This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed...
Nero Newsom: California Governor ‘Fiddles’ with PR Campaign Against Trump While State Goes...
What a Whirl! KTLA Chopper Captures Amazing Video of Rare Fire Tornados...
Biden Says He and Kamala Could’ve Beaten Trump as Poll Reveals His Lowest...
‘Journalists’ and Democrats Resort to Tired Playground Antics As They Run Out of...

'Incredible, Only in CA!' Thieves Allegedly Break into California Army Reserve Base

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  5:00 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

According to Seattle news station KIRO 7, there was a break-in on a California National Guard reserve center.

Advertisement

Per the article, thieves made off with three Humvees and assorted equipment.

The suspects cut a fence to access a military vehicle parking lot, where they stole three Humvees before leaving at an unknown time.

The Army has stated that there was no loss of weapons or ammunition besides what is below:

  • One armored Humvee Model: M1151A1, ADMIN: HHC-06
  • Two cloth-door Humvee Model: M1097s, ADMIN: HQ-61 and HQ-81
  • Eight machine gun vehicle mounts
  • Seven free-standing machine gun tripods
  • Medical equipment
  • 40 pairs of binoculars
  • 18 bayonets

Cue Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bleating about how they are just desperate people looking for bread. But seriously, where to these people think they are? Afghanistan? Well, California, so close enough.

That's a comforting thought.

Recommended

‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About!
Warren Squire
Advertisement

So is this one. Although it is always wise to verify and take in news with a bit of skepticism, Seruga's follow up Tweet is concerning.

California? The state that, up until the voters had enough, gave a wink and a nod to crime? That California? Yep.

The ineptitude and faculty-lounge progressivism of the Biden Administration will leave a stain for years to come.

Advertisement

Your honor, in my defense I'm the first non-binary, female presenting person of color to hold the job.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About!
Warren Squire
Elizabeth Warren's the Latest Dem Bringing a 'New Level of Ghoulish Behavior' to Fundraising for L.A.
Doug P.
CLEANSING FIRE! Mike Waltz Purges Biden's NSC Team (and Alex Vindman Has a Good Cry About It)
Grateful Calvin
They're Blaming Each Other Now: Fire Chief Says LA Leadership Failed Her
Brett T.
Kamala Harris' Cropped Pic From Carter's Funeral Indicates She MIGHT Still Be Bitter About the Election
Doug P.
Decisions, Decisions: J.D. Vance Torn Between Attending Inauguration or Buckeye's National Game
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Your House Burned Down? Trump’s a Convicted Felon!’ Adam Schiff Knows What Voters REALLY Care About! Warren Squire
Advertisement