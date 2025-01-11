'Incredible, Only in CA!' Thieves Allegedly Break into California Army Reserve Base

According to Seattle news station KIRO 7, there was a break-in on a California National Guard reserve center.

It appears people broke into an army reserve center in California and stole THREE Humvees, machine gun vehicle mounts, machine gun tripods, and tried to steal uniforms.



Setting aside the obvious question: how in the name of sweet holy hell do you steal and conceal three… pic.twitter.com/A7VBG7GXST — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 11, 2025

Per the article, thieves made off with three Humvees and assorted equipment.

The suspects cut a fence to access a military vehicle parking lot, where they stole three Humvees before leaving at an unknown time.

The Army has stated that there was no loss of weapons or ammunition besides what is below: One armored Humvee Model: M1151A1, ADMIN: HHC-06

Two cloth-door Humvee Model: M1097s, ADMIN: HQ-61 and HQ-81

Eight machine gun vehicle mounts

Seven free-standing machine gun tripods

Medical equipment

40 pairs of binoculars

18 bayonets

Cue Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bleating about how they are just desperate people looking for bread. But seriously, where to these people think they are? Afghanistan? Well, California, so close enough.

How many foreign sabotage teams are operating on U.S. soil https://t.co/BDuRALr52R — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) January 11, 2025

That's a comforting thought.

And groups are casing a number of army reserve centers.



Using our GPS overlays, it appears to be mixture of cartel associates, CCP saboteurs and general agitators that we know have attended three or more BLM/antifa riots. The surveillance has been happening for months.… https://t.co/xrvr33StO4 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 11, 2025

So is this one. Although it is always wise to verify and take in news with a bit of skepticism, Seruga's follow up Tweet is concerning.

I don’t want to make any of these other bases targets, but many have zero security after hours. One in particular has a hole the sieze of a humvee cut in the fencing that leads to a flood control channel. We alerted them in August. Still not fixed. — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 11, 2025

California? The state that, up until the voters had enough, gave a wink and a nod to crime? That California? Yep.

Californians really went from shoplifting toiletries at CVS to stealing Humvees from military bases in like 18 months. https://t.co/hJkjeSjtI6 — Howie (@HowieLongggg) January 11, 2025

Now these wouldn't be Joe Biden's special little border hoppers, would they? Bayonets? Humvees? Machine gun mounts? https://t.co/QdRL4LyBbC — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) January 11, 2025

The ineptitude and faculty-lounge progressivism of the Biden Administration will leave a stain for years to come.

And there's really only one thing that those stolen items can be used for.... and it is not pleasant to think about



Whomever is in charge of securing that US Army equipment needs to face court martial — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 11, 2025

Your honor, in my defense I'm the first non-binary, female presenting person of color to hold the job.