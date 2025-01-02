VIP
VIP
Accuweather Forecasts a Big Chill

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on January 02, 2025
Twitchy

If Accuweather's forecast is correct, some nasty weather is heading this way. We have high standards here at Twitchy and, as such, we can't editorialize too much without risking running afoul of the aforementioned standards. With that in mind, we will let the Tweets speak for themselves.

MUST.NOT.MAKE.JOKE.

And now, y'all can't unsee it.

Bwahahaha! Sorry, we can't keep it in any longer!

We're told laughing at that one is Hypothermophobic.

Severe weather has been known to paralyze travel. Fortunately, we have the right guy for the job.

Sorry, we don't get the reference? Is it from a movie?

Now this reference, we get.

No, friend. Today we're all thirteen years old.

We're pretty sure this a reference about treating severe frostbite.

Finally, DC is getting what they've given us since forever.

As the kids say, IYKYK (if you know, you know).

Well, one person appreciated it.

Oh boy, it's going to be a long winter, some might say nippy. OK, we're out.

