Accuweather Forecasts a Big Chill

If Accuweather's forecast is correct, some nasty weather is heading this way. We have high standards here at Twitchy and, as such, we can't editorialize too much without risking running afoul of the aforementioned standards. With that in mind, we will let the Tweets speak for themselves.
Widespread travel problems will unfold and bitterly cold air will follow in many areas. https://t.co/p6g1cZyaze pic.twitter.com/HDLVLBMatf— AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 2, 2025
MUST.NOT.MAKE.JOKE.
I...um...— Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 2, 2025
Yeah.
We all see it. https://t.co/oK4KblZdwQ
And now, y'all can't unsee it.
If your winter weather lasts longer than 1,500 miles, then you should probably see a specialist. https://t.co/w5X0c6SzNY— Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 2, 2025
So… a lot of Americans are about to get the shaft… https://t.co/WNInfki3u6— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 2, 2025
Careful you don't get crabs from Chesapeake Bay. https://t.co/i599m9RzOF— Burgen (@jimcrocker2) January 2, 2025
East Coast is gonna get pounded.— BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) January 2, 2025
Looks like we’re really gonna get pounded. https://t.co/733VO8Iagg— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 2, 2025
Bwahahaha! Sorry, we can't keep it in any longer!
I’ve heard no eye contact or talking after a widespread front like this lessens the chance of bitterly cold air… https://t.co/WlsacODkjv— DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) January 2, 2025
😂 @harryjsisson pic.twitter.com/mdIVkhqs70— ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) January 2, 2025
We're told laughing at that one is Hypothermophobic.
Oh, look! Some members of the Biden Administration have already found new jobs. https://t.co/94kdCvpZD2 pic.twitter.com/ueySxQPOc2— Not Tina Kotex (@NotTinaKotex) January 2, 2025
Severe weather has been known to paralyze travel. Fortunately, we have the right guy for the job.
… https://t.co/MM8Bon5hXN pic.twitter.com/INew27uQ4X— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 2, 2025
Brace yourself for a stiff one. https://t.co/dRUvjanrn9— Not that Kate (@kate_freedomer) January 2, 2025
Sorry, we don't get the reference? Is it from a movie?
Also known as Winterstorm Toobin. https://t.co/Gpz9BkHPR5— Zero Fox Given (@zerofoxgiven21) January 2, 2025
Now this reference, we get.
Anyone else see it, or do I still retain a juvenile sense of humor? https://t.co/3z1uJlyL2v— Batenswytch (@Batenswytch) January 2, 2025
No, friend. Today we're all thirteen years old.
Who wants to be the one putting a needle in that after 4 hours? pic.twitter.com/Ka38ed4EzW— Rick Robinson #MAGA/MAHA2024 (@RowdyRick73) January 2, 2025
We're pretty sure this a reference about treating severe frostbite.
This one is headed right for Washington DC. https://t.co/zEBLZN2Jm8— Jeremy Munson (@jeremymunson) January 2, 2025
Finally, DC is getting what they've given us since forever.
January 2, 2025
As the kids say, IYKYK (if you know, you know).
January 2, 2025
Well, one person appreciated it.
Oh God, here it comes! https://t.co/q2JyKlFVi7 pic.twitter.com/nC30y3BBsO— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 2, 2025
Oh boy, it's going to be a long winter, some might say nippy. OK, we're out.
