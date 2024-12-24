Ironic: Journalist Manipulates Data in Order to Portray Media Distrust As a Republican Problem

Elon Musk Responds to Anthony Scaramucci's Threat to Stay out of Politics As...
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:05 AM on December 24, 2024
Baloncici/iStock /Getty Images Plus

Sometimes reality is so over-the-top absurd you have to wonder if the Universe is playing an elaborate prank on us. Take the case of Kevin Drum, former writer for Mother Jones (yeah, we know). Drum is one of way too many journalists whose mission seems to be to persuade by any means necessary rather than inform. Check this out.

Pretty clear picture of how Republicans, as opposed to Americans (weird framing, but whatever) are actually the ones who mistrust mass media.

What can we conclude? Easy, right-wingers are unique in their false belief that media is untrustworthy. Case closed, right? Not so fast. As a few people who pay attention to data noted, there's something missing.

Ah yes, independent voters. Weird that a journalist concerned about media distrust is a dishonest weasel. Now with this important piece of information introduced, a new possible conclusion emerges: media distrust is widespread but Democrats are either partisanly or ignorantly credulous. Given Drum's apparent deception, we think this is the more likely scenario. Many others did too.

There's your Cliff's Notes version. Now let's get to the sweet, delicious mockery.

Hmm, you noticed that too?

A few people did, actually.

Seriously. Who are you selling this to if not insecure leftists who need to feel superior?

Drum either doesn't see it or sees it but dishonestly wants to push a narrative.

Endorsed.

Fair question. That might require a sense of shame, something we believe is surgically removed when a person enters the journalism field.

Interesting side note, even Democratic trust in the media is down.

The big red arrow to explain it to the simpletons is just (chef's kiss).

Yes. If journalism is the twisted three-car pileup on the side of the road, folks like Drum are the drunk guy who caused it by swerving across three lanes randomly and now is just standing there, leaning against the median rail wondering how it could have happened.

