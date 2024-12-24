Ironic: Journalist Manipulates Data in Order to Portray Media Distrust As a Republican Problem

Sometimes reality is so over-the-top absurd you have to wonder if the Universe is playing an elaborate prank on us. Take the case of Kevin Drum, former writer for Mother Jones (yeah, we know). Drum is one of way too many journalists whose mission seems to be to persuade by any means necessary rather than inform. Check this out.

Americans have not lost trust in the media. Republicans have. https://t.co/dwroI2oL2z pic.twitter.com/XnDRBYwGqR — Kevin Drum (@kdrum) December 24, 2024

Pretty clear picture of how Republicans, as opposed to Americans (weird framing, but whatever) are actually the ones who mistrust mass media.

What can we conclude? Easy, right-wingers are unique in their false belief that media is untrustworthy. Case closed, right? Not so fast. As a few people who pay attention to data noted, there's something missing.

Ah yes, independent voters. Weird that a journalist concerned about media distrust is a dishonest weasel. Now with this important piece of information introduced, a new possible conclusion emerges: media distrust is widespread but Democrats are either partisanly or ignorantly credulous. Given Drum's apparent deception, we think this is the more likely scenario. Many others did too.

Republicans are Americans. Also ignores independents which has totally cratered. Dishonest as usual — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) December 24, 2024

There's your Cliff's Notes version. Now let's get to the sweet, delicious mockery.

Aren't Republicans Americans! I sense some opinion here! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 24, 2024

Hmm, you noticed that too?

If by “Americans” you mean “Democrats”. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 24, 2024

A few people did, actually.

That's the spirit — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 24, 2024

Seriously. Who are you selling this to if not insecure leftists who need to feel superior?

Republicans are Americans. So are independents. The media, not so sure. You guys lost the plot a long time ago. And for this kind of crap. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 24, 2024

Drum either doesn't see it or sees it but dishonestly wants to push a narrative.

*Manipulates the data by removing independents whose trust has cratered to 27%*



“See is only Republicans that have lost trust.”



I hope your industry has a lot more layoffs. — Saul Goodman 📟 (@saulgoodman178) December 24, 2024

Endorsed.

Do you ever make yourself sick, Drum? — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) December 24, 2024

Fair question. That might require a sense of shame, something we believe is surgically removed when a person enters the journalism field.

Apart from the hilarious suggestion that Republicans aren’t Americans, this chart shows only about 50% of Democrats trust the media, down about 20% from 2018 when media was solely focused on hating Trump. https://t.co/gQIYhUqeDe — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 24, 2024

Interesting side note, even Democratic trust in the media is down.

Sweetie, do you know what a trend line is?



Here, honey, let me show you. https://t.co/n1OsYfS3DD pic.twitter.com/nkr11G0my6 — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) December 24, 2024

The big red arrow to explain it to the simpletons is just (chef's kiss).

People who manipulate data like this to confirm their bias are a major part of the problem. https://t.co/HkU66D7Utc — Bonn! (@Possiblyinabit) December 24, 2024

Yes. If journalism is the twisted three-car pileup on the side of the road, folks like Drum are the drunk guy who caused it by swerving across three lanes randomly and now is just standing there, leaning against the median rail wondering how it could have happened.