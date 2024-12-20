Music Industry Tools, Rage Against The Machine Discovers The Joy of Selling Out in Heartwarming Ratio

Rage Against the Machine. Remember them? They are that spittle-covered microphone shouting band that stood in solidarity with celebrity cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. Their "music" is, basically, a far-leftist professor spouting far-left policy and rhetoric to a beat.

Now, these past-the-sell-by-date artists are celebrating their bada$$ery.

15 years ago, Rage Against The Machine went live on BBC 5Live Breakfast. They cut the broadcast when we unexpectedly hit the 'correct' lyrics. Surprise! Three days later, YOU shocked the world (and Simon Cowell) and made "Killing In The Name" #1 on the UK pop charts, toppling The… pic.twitter.com/wWu1IIlF36 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) December 17, 2024

Oh, Tom, you are so edgy - fifteen years ago. But by all means, keep bucking the system with 90s era rebellion. Please be done by 9:30 pm, though. It's your fans' bedtime.

Anyway, the RATM "look at us" post brought out some great replies.

How many boosters are you on, brah? — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) December 18, 2024

Remember when those rebels became compliant little capitalists and accepted that you had to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test result to attend their shows? They may be red on the outside but inside is pure green - and not in the environmental way.

And 15 years later they are known mostly for raging with the machine. pic.twitter.com/36pktPtKPE — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) December 17, 2024

Yep.

Tom, now that you are Raging With the Machine you have failed.



Sad to see how far you have fallen. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 18, 2024

Womp womp!

The machine absorbed you, and you went willingly. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 18, 2024

Hey, Socialist Utopia won't pay for itself.

Limp Bizkit is objectively a better band. Maybe Fred Durst (@LibertyLockPod) will cover one of your songs and make you relevant. pic.twitter.com/qE45qTHIGR — dr. retard (@DoctorRetardPhD) December 19, 2024

The early 2000s wasn't really a gold mine for music but this editor agrees with this take. At least Limp Bizkit wasn't up its own rectum with self-importance.

Then vs. now. It must suck to have to be a rebel who has to now think about his 401K. (Probably not, these anti-capitalists are now richer than god).

Yeah, we saw your true colors during lockdowns and vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/qQnp6Ua5Lx — Narrative Disrupter (@firecircular) December 18, 2024

Included because it's funny.

You've become a meme for bad choices. — GGross (@GrossSeven) December 19, 2024

LOL! Forty-somethings who live with mom strenuously disagree.

Fake garbage and manufactured. I’m sad I even liked these spineless losers at one time. https://t.co/13B0KjCUdm — Let it Go Brandon (@Stayinformed1NJ) December 20, 2024

The sweet, delicious irony.

Man, it feels lonely to have had the suspicion that assholes like this were posers from the beginning. Same with Berkeley fetishists Bad Religion. Never punk. https://t.co/syIFOk0Zke — Sig Sauer Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) December 19, 2024

Perfect final word.