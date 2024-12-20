The Official 'Democrats' Account Tried to Own Trump, but Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
Music Industry Tools, Rage Against The Machine Discovers The Joy of Selling Out in Heartwarming Ratio

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  6:00 PM on December 20, 2024
Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File

Rage Against the Machine. Remember them? They are that spittle-covered microphone shouting band that stood in solidarity with celebrity cop-killer Mumia Abu-Jamal. Their "music" is, basically, a far-leftist professor spouting far-left policy and rhetoric to a beat.

Now, these past-the-sell-by-date artists are celebrating their bada$$ery.

Oh, Tom, you are so edgy - fifteen years ago. But by all means, keep bucking the system with 90s era rebellion. Please be done by 9:30 pm, though. It's your fans' bedtime.

Anyway, the RATM "look at us" post brought out some great replies.

Remember when those rebels became compliant little capitalists and accepted that you had to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test result to attend their shows? They may be red on the outside but inside is pure green - and not in the environmental way.

Yep.

Womp womp!

Hey, Socialist Utopia won't pay for itself.

The early 2000s wasn't really a gold mine for music but this editor agrees with this take. At least Limp Bizkit wasn't up its own rectum with self-importance.

Then vs. now. It must suck to have to be a rebel who has to now think about his 401K. (Probably not, these anti-capitalists are now richer than god).

Included because it's funny.

LOL! Forty-somethings who live with mom strenuously disagree.

The sweet, delicious irony.

Perfect final word.

