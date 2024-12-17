Police Officer Grinch Gets Coal For Her 'Bah Humbug' Tweet

The police have been sort of getting a bad rap lately. If you've been following the decline of Britain, you would see the police dismissing immigrant violence while arresting people for mean social media posts or praying in front of an abortion clinic. This kind of thing happens in the United States too, especially in the Biden era of weaponized government and two-tier application of the law.

And that's one of the things that galls Americans the most: letting serious crime go while rigorously enforcing chickenpoop petty laws.

Ladies and gentlemen, we would like to introduce into evidence, Exhibit A - Officer Karen.

This vehicle was stopped in Grays Harbor over the weekend with lights attached to the vehicle. This is illegal unless parked on private property and not in motion.



Lights can distract other drivers which lead to collisions. Also taping lights can cause paint damage. pic.twitter.com/kQJbFlhx3c — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) December 16, 2024

Karen? Sorry, we meant Katherine. When she's not citing Santa for violating SeaTac airspace or the Reindeer for trampling all over the rainbow crosswalk, she's teaching us to practice Christmas Spirit safely and responsibly.

Let's all play Cindy-Lou Who and try and see the lighter side of this Tweet. Maybe her heart will grow three sizes?

I don't agree with all the hatorade in these replies.



Just because WA is a political hellhole that allows all manner of serious things to go unpunished shouldn't mean we just completely let go of enforcing the small stuff. — American Gen-Xer (@AmericanGenXer) December 17, 2024

Heh!

Good memes never die, they just come back with new targets.

If you want a glimpse of the future, imagine this schoolmarm harridan turning off your Christmas lights, forever. https://t.co/jkXmFvSGOy pic.twitter.com/QOhwbIucUz — Cimmerian Pervert (@cimmerian_v) December 17, 2024

Big Brother was notoriously anti-Christmas.

Suck it, commies, this filled me with Christmas cheer last night. https://t.co/kMRIKpi6l9 pic.twitter.com/lPcPg7ufa6 — William Keaton (@Script_Samurai) December 17, 2024

If "become ungovernable" could be expressed in colorful lightbulbs.

If you get your tongue just right, you can hold these two ideas at the same time. https://t.co/BZEY39isoZ pic.twitter.com/owLm2RodSS — kerpal (@kerpal11) December 17, 2024

Well, here's an interesting plot-twist.

Under Project 2025, such blatant acts OF War on Christmas will get you a one way ticket to GITMO https://t.co/PTzVeIzHfr — 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕪 (@AwwSilverback) December 17, 2024

There's that evil Project 2025 rearing its ugly head again. If only!