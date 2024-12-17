VIP
Misquote of Trump From 2019 Making the Rounds Again in Grift
More Than 40 Percent of Young Voters OK With Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Dearly Deported: Central American Leaders Not Ready For Illegal Aliens to Come Home
New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own...
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age...
Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline From Pixar Streaming Series
Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered...
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Defenders of Norms and Democracy Want Biden to Unilaterally Ratify the Equal Rights...
VIP
Democrats' Chutzpah Ends Gun Control Debate Once and for All
NEA Given $207 Million Grant for Projects That Highlight the History of Systemic...
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These...
CORRUPT: International Criminal Court Ignores Venezuela Growing Human Rights Offenses to A...
Biden Administration Looking to Hire Up to 1,200 DEI Bureaucrats

Police Officer Grinch Gets Coal For Her 'Bah Humbug' Tweet

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on December 17, 2024
Grok AI

The police have been sort of getting a bad rap lately. If you've been following the decline of Britain, you would see the police dismissing immigrant violence while arresting people for mean social media posts or praying in front of an abortion clinic. This kind of thing happens in the United States too, especially in the Biden era of weaponized government and two-tier application of the law.

Advertisement

And that's one of the things that galls Americans the most: letting serious crime go while rigorously enforcing chickenpoop petty laws.

Ladies and gentlemen, we would like to introduce into evidence, Exhibit A - Officer Karen.

Karen? Sorry, we meant Katherine. When she's not citing Santa for violating SeaTac airspace or the Reindeer for trampling all over the rainbow crosswalk, she's teaching us to practice Christmas Spirit safely and responsibly.

Let's all play Cindy-Lou Who and try and see the lighter side of this Tweet. Maybe her heart will grow three sizes?

Heh!

Good memes never die, they just come back with new targets.

Recommended

‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Big Brother was notoriously anti-Christmas.

If "become ungovernable" could be expressed in colorful lightbulbs.

Well, here's an interesting plot-twist.

There's that evil Project 2025 rearing its ugly head again. If only!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’
Warren Squire
WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers
Sam J.
Dearly Deported: Central American Leaders Not Ready For Illegal Aliens to Come Home
Warren Squire
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline From Pixar Streaming Series
Brett T.
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’ Warren Squire
Advertisement