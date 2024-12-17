Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal

We used to hear nonstop from corporate news journalists that social media was a danger. Sure it was a danger to their revenue, but it was a bigger threat to their control of the narrative and they were hysterical about that. But rather than reform and pursue honest information dissemination, they instead demanded government control of toxic, extremist breeding grounds like Twitter.

Why do we take you on this stroll down memory lane? Because there is a toxic, extremist new website in town but there's nothing but crickets coming from the Very Concerned establishment.

This is likely because this is their brand of toxic extremism. Meet Bluesky, a place where a perxon of no particular gender can be safe from the literal violence of non-affirmation. Quick bans are issued to harmful accounts like the Babylon Bee and block lists are as long as CVS register tape. Wishes and promises of death on billionaires, MAGAs and conservatives are not, however, considered equal to the real crime of misgendering.

All this is preamble to the drama happening to Jesse Singal, a very smart, very honest liberal journalist who happens to have committed the sin of being gender critical. Singal, would, no doubt, not be thrilled being associated with a partisan site like Twitchy, but we do salute his principled stances and thorough research.

Jesse Singal is on Bluesky and, well, a lot of people seem upset about it, to put it mildly.

There's a culture of just total impunity over there when it comes to violence. On Twitter, as far as I can tell, it's rare for people to post violent threats or musings under names identified with their IRL identities. Over there, they know they can do so without any risk. pic.twitter.com/3xRWdAo3Kl — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 15, 2024

Yes, this was a thinly veiled threat of the "it would be a shame if something happened to you" variety. Recall that Bluesky is the place where one could openly celebrate the murder of a CEO because of all the death he's responsible for. A real bastion of enlightened thinking there.

2/ All the death threats are couched in the idea that *I* pose an imminent threat to the community. That's the line: I'm putting users there at risk. No one can explain how. NBC is at work on an article with that angle, based on the request for comment they sent me. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 15, 2024

Yes, it's the "your words are violence and my violence is the voice of the marginalized crying out for justice." Also, did you notice that NBC remark? Hold onto it, we'll revisit it in a bit. The thread continues.

Glad he can keep his sense of humor about it.

4/ not ideal for the kinder, gentler twitter alternative pic.twitter.com/QVdi2mj86W — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 15, 2024

Of course it's Elon Musk's Twitter that's the problem, at least according to tech "experts" like NBC's Kat Tenbarge. Their definitions of toxic are narrow and self-serving.

Back to the thread.

6/ "me and my friends would beat Jesse Singal to death with hammers i can tell you that much"



from an future investment/site-climate perspective, i'd argue this is problematic pic.twitter.com/OSpswXectu — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 15, 2024

It gets worse, so we'll skip down a bit.

10/ One of many posts justifying the behavior on the grounds that I am a literal murderer of children, so anything done to me is deserved. (I disagree with Emma Cumslutress) pic.twitter.com/TrHfP0xGvV — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 15, 2024

More of that twisted, "you murdered people with your words, so murdering you is OK" rhetoric you saw with the insurance CEO, Rush Limbaugh, John McCain and basically anyone the far-left doesn't like.

14/ As all this was ramping up Friday, I got this email from an NBC reporter. This reporter was *very concerned*... that I responded trollishly to the death and assault and torture threats. That was the story NBC saw in all this. Piece is now dropping today or tomorrow, I'm told. pic.twitter.com/yNXw4CCHLY — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 16, 2024

Coming back to NBC, this is the insult to injury. The toxic avengers who defend the world from the rising extremism on Twitter and under every rock naturally make Singal the target of their ire, proving once again, that some brands of toxicity is acceptable and even righteous. NBC has proven time and again that their loyalties lie with the far-left.

Instead of creating a BluSki account, just read "Lord of the Flies" to see how it'll end. https://t.co/a9bfqFJ4SZ — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 15, 2024

