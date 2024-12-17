Toxic, Violent Bluesky (and NBC) Go After Jesse Singal

Accountability Arrives: CNN’s Jake Tapper Upset ABC News Held Responsible for On-Air Trump...
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  1:00 AM on December 17, 2024
Townhall Media

We used to hear nonstop from corporate news journalists that social media was a danger. Sure it was a danger to their revenue, but it was a bigger threat to their control of the narrative and they were hysterical about that. But rather than reform and pursue honest information dissemination, they instead demanded government control of toxic, extremist breeding grounds like Twitter.

Why do we take you on this stroll down memory lane? Because there is a toxic, extremist new website in town but there's nothing but crickets coming from the Very Concerned establishment.

This is likely because this is their brand of toxic extremism. Meet Bluesky, a place where a perxon of no particular gender can be safe from the literal violence of non-affirmation. Quick bans are issued to harmful accounts like the Babylon Bee and block lists are as long as CVS register tape. Wishes and promises of death on billionaires, MAGAs and conservatives are not, however, considered equal to the real crime of misgendering.

All this is preamble to the drama happening to Jesse Singal, a very smart, very honest liberal journalist who happens to have committed the sin of being gender critical. Singal, would, no doubt, not be thrilled being associated with a partisan site like Twitchy, but we do salute his principled stances and thorough research.

Jesse Singal is on Bluesky and, well, a lot of people seem upset about it, to put it mildly.

Yes, this was a thinly veiled threat of the "it would be a shame if something happened to you" variety. Recall that Bluesky is the place where one could openly celebrate the murder of a CEO because of all the death he's responsible for. A real bastion of enlightened thinking there.

Yes, it's the "your words are violence and my violence is the voice of the marginalized crying out for justice." Also, did you notice that NBC remark? Hold onto it, we'll revisit it in a bit. The thread continues.

Glad he can keep his sense of humor about it.

Of course it's Elon Musk's Twitter that's the problem, at least according to tech "experts" like NBC's Kat Tenbarge. Their definitions of toxic are narrow and self-serving.

Back to the thread.

It gets worse, so we'll skip down a bit.

More of that twisted, "you murdered people with your words, so murdering you is OK" rhetoric you saw with the insurance CEO, Rush Limbaugh, John McCain and basically anyone the far-left doesn't like.

Coming back to NBC, this is the insult to injury. The toxic avengers who defend the world from the rising extremism on Twitter and under every rock naturally make Singal the target of their ire, proving once again, that some brands of toxicity is acceptable and even righteous. NBC has proven time and again that their loyalties lie with the far-left.

Parting thought.

