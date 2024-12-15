Infectious Disease Doc Gets WRECKED for Calling Lockdowns a 'Necessary Evil'
J. K. Rowling Pitches an Amazing New Action Series

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on December 15, 2024
Grok AI

The leftist-dominated culture has been very kind to us on the right. Many committed liberals have been excommunicated for not slavishly obeying the Progressive Bible. Bill Maher, Eric Weinstein, Jennifer Sey and perhaps the most high profile person, J. K. Rowling. No doubt, Rowling remains a liberal feminist, but her courageous stance that biological men do not belong in women's spaces, has made her the target of hate.

Fortunately, she kept her very sharp wit and intelligence about her when attacked, which leads us to this hilarious idea borne out of a moron's attack.

If don't know what Rowling is saying here, well, congratulations for being young! But do stick around, it will make more sense as we progress.

Theme song? Curiouser and curiouser ...

Surely now, you're beginning to get it.

You're getting warmer.

Still no? Gosh do we have to come right out with it? OK, fine.

Friend, if this still doesn't make sense to you. Put the phone down and search your favorite streaming service for "The A Team", then watch a couple of episodes. Then and only then, can you return to finish this article.

We think so too!

YAZ!

It was. Thank you J. K!

