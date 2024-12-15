J. K. Rowling Pitches an Amazing New Action Series

The leftist-dominated culture has been very kind to us on the right. Many committed liberals have been excommunicated for not slavishly obeying the Progressive Bible. Bill Maher, Eric Weinstein, Jennifer Sey and perhaps the most high profile person, J. K. Rowling. No doubt, Rowling remains a liberal feminist, but her courageous stance that biological men do not belong in women's spaces, has made her the target of hate.

Fortunately, she kept her very sharp wit and intelligence about her when attacked, which leads us to this hilarious idea borne out of a moron's attack.

In 2019 a crack commando unit was imprisoned for the crime of knowing women don’t have dicks. They immediately escaped their Twitter bans and survive today as soldiers of fortune. If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire the pic.twitter.com/fwM4gCGJol — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 15, 2024

If don't know what Rowling is saying here, well, congratulations for being young! But do stick around, it will make more sense as we progress.

Same, and now I can't get it out again. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 15, 2024

Theme song? Curiouser and curiouser ...

We are all Mad Murdoch. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 15, 2024

Surely now, you're beginning to get it.

da-da-DA-da, da-da-DA-da,

DA-DA-DA-DA-DA-DA-DA-DA,

da-da-DA-da, da-da-DA-da,

DA-DA-DA-DA-DA-DA-DA-DA — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) December 15, 2024

You're getting warmer.

"I love it when a plan comes together" pic.twitter.com/yxbgMEk0S6 — Vin (@Vangoff_) December 15, 2024

Still no? Gosh do we have to come right out with it? OK, fine.

Friend, if this still doesn't make sense to you. Put the phone down and search your favorite streaming service for "The A Team", then watch a couple of episodes. Then and only then, can you return to finish this article.

This is gold. You could make an entire TV series with this. — PNW_Recondo (@PNW_Recondo) December 15, 2024

We think so too!

Mr. T has been called back into the fight. pic.twitter.com/7y2SCA8kw5 — Truth From The Mountain (@TruthFrTheMtn) December 15, 2024

YAZ!

pic.twitter.com/hnGOdwDUSI — His Royal Curmudgeonlyness Smarmy McFAFO (@MrSmarmyPants) December 15, 2024

It was. Thank you J. K!