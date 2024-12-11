Sick People - Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Staff's Affection for CEO Murderer, Luigi Mangione

It's well known that Jimmy Kimmel has given up on the funny and went all-in on "Trump, what an idiot, amirite" snark. It's also common knowledge that Hollywood types are largely out of touch with people outside their ideological bubble.

Which leads us to today's unfunny and bordering on sociopathic bit that was actually broadcast to the world.

Kimmel describes how his producers are in love with the UnitedHealth murderer: “I would visit him in prison! And bake him cookies, maybe. Perhaps more …“



“I’m about to be a jailhouse bride” pic.twitter.com/lCW2jgDHp0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2024

If your stomach can handle it, go ahead and watch. If not, the gist of it is that his producers were exchanging messages about how hot Luigi Mangione, you know, the guy who murdered a health insurance CEO, is.

The left has shown their bloodthirsty side as witnessed by reactions ranging from "I don't care, he was a bad person" to "good, he got what was coming to him." We assume these are the people who make up Kimmel's staff and echo chamber. How else would you imagine this bit made it to broadcast?

Twitter was not amused.

There is a sickness in some quarters of our society. https://t.co/yAp2bBGQ1t — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 11, 2024

Upsettingly, "some quarters" are academia, the news media and entertainment.

Maybe Kimmel isn’t the best judge of character … just saying. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 11, 2024

Maybe.

Kimmel is the Biden of late night. Dim, insecure, malleable. Nothing but a conduit.



Prog producers can reliably feed the farthest left narrative to the base through him. — Gambare (@d3navy) December 11, 2024

It's like a sewage pipeline but with car commercials.

The guy who cried because he thinks people are going to get hurt under Trump is happy that the right people are getting hurt.



What a stable man. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 11, 2024

The term is "hypocrite".

There's that word again.

As Democrat elitists openly praise the murder of an innocent man in broad daylight, maybe more people will consider what they are willing to do to YOU if they have power and you dissent. — Do unto Democrats ... (@aimtomisb3hav3) December 11, 2024

They're not even hiding it anymore.

Phil asked Grok to explain the situation. (We don' know if that is what happened but we do like the picture.)

It's one thing to be surrounded by ghouls who celebrate the senseless murder of an innocent man in deference to their own Jacobite delusions. It's quite another to experience no sense of shame at all in that. https://t.co/7DU25Phk8S — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 11, 2024

Well said.

Remember that time Johnny Carson defended a murderer? Me either. In a sane world, this would end Kimmel's career. https://t.co/oSrZi7UZEp — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 11, 2024

This is what we lost: not only the class and humor of Carson, but more importantly, the sense of decency and humanity. They'd love to put it all on Trump, but they haven't proven to be much better.