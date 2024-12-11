VIP
Government: Using Our Tax Dollars to Violate Our First Amendment Rights
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’
BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because...
NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than...
House Speaker’s ActBlue Investigation Push Doesn’t Move Trump Voters Tired of Political Th...
Military Officials Fear Peter Hegseth Could Dismiss Up to 20 ‘Woke’ Generals
This Sleighs! It’s the Christmas Creed You Need in Reimagined Rocking ‘Rudolph’
Congressman Says Drones Over Trump Estate Came From Iranian ‘Mothership’
Black Teachers Sue School District After Being Scared by Students in MAGA Hats
Salon Want Us to Know They're Very Disappointed With McDonald's Customers Who Turned...
LOW T ALERT: Trudeau Gets in Touch With His Feminine Side to Chide...
Daniel Penny Considers Suing Alvin Bragg for Malicious Prosecution
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else...

Sick People - Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Staff's Affection for CEO Murderer, Luigi Mangione

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:30 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's well known that Jimmy Kimmel has given up on the funny and went all-in on "Trump, what an idiot, amirite" snark. It's also common knowledge that Hollywood types are largely out of touch with people outside their ideological bubble.

Advertisement

Which leads us to today's unfunny and bordering on sociopathic bit that was actually broadcast to the world.

If your stomach can handle it, go ahead and watch. If not, the gist of it is that his producers were exchanging messages about how hot Luigi Mangione, you know, the guy who murdered a health insurance CEO, is.

The left has shown their bloodthirsty side as witnessed by reactions ranging from "I don't care, he was a bad person" to "good, he got what was coming to him." We assume these are the people who make up Kimmel's staff and echo chamber. How else would you imagine this bit made it to broadcast?

Twitter was not amused.

Upsettingly, "some quarters" are academia, the news media and entertainment.

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Brett T.
Advertisement

Maybe.

It's like a sewage pipeline but with car commercials.

The term is "hypocrite".

There's that word again.

They're not even hiding it anymore.

Phil asked Grok to explain the situation. (We don' know if that is what happened but we do like the picture.)

Advertisement

Well said.

This is what we lost: not only the class and humor of Carson, but more importantly, the sense of decency and humanity. They'd love to put it all on Trump, but they haven't proven to be much better.

Tags: JIMMY KIMMEL TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Brett T.
BLM Leader Claims Black Woman Was Kept Off the Daniel Penny Jury Because of Her Hair
Brett T.
Stuck-On Stupid: Loony Lefty Tesla Drivers Plaster Bumpers Because Musk is a ‘Trumper’
Warren Squire
NBC News' Ken Dilanian on Christopher Wray: No One More to Blame Than Trump for Distrust in FBI
Brett T.
Julie Kelly Torches Christopher Wray's True FBI Legacy, Bids Adieu to Who Else Will Be Leaving VERY Soon
Doug P.
Military Officials Fear Peter Hegseth Could Dismiss Up to 20 ‘Woke’ Generals
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elizabeth Warren 'Clarifies' Her Remarks on Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brett T.
Advertisement