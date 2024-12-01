FBI Loving Lefty Promises The Agency Will 'Not Forget' Kash Patel's Nomination

We're old enough to remember the "Question Authority" bumper stickers and "don't trust anyone over 30" slogans shouted by the left. Everywhere you went, the left was suspicious of The Man.

Then, in order, a few things happened: leftists gained control of the culture and media, they got older and established themselves in government, Obama brought Alinsky-ite tactics to government and finally, Trump got elected and leftists gave themselves permission to corrupt every agency to take down Trump.

Well, they failed to take him down with lawfare and coordinated big tech / media / Democratic operative activities. Then their worst nightmare came true, Trump got re-elected.

And now, inexplicably, they are very worried about rule of law, integrity of our institutions and the Constitution. The bullies are now in danger of getting bullied and now they are crying out against bullying.

Patel nomination is an affront to professionals at the FBI, who won’t forget it even if Patel goes down. It’s also a challenge to the Senate to see if it will just roll over. A total a-hole move by Trump. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) December 1, 2024

Marvel at the absolute sociopathic arrogance from the people who loved weaponized government, pretended that it wasn't weaponized and is now accusing the people who will de-weaponize government of ... wait for it .. weaponizing government.

I think one thing most people - even those skeptical of the effectiveness of Patel''s nomination - can agree on is that nobody cares about affronts to "the professionals" even the slightest bit in this case. These people deserve the insults, that much is obvious to all. https://t.co/pcaR66SXvC — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 1, 2024

Fortunately, Twitter isn't having any of that.

you guys the left’s Stasi will be mad you guys https://t.co/icJQrIG2z9 — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) December 1, 2024

Put more succinctly.

Yes, yes, the “FBI professionals” falsifying 302 forms, submitting perjurious affidavits in support of FISA warrant extensions, maintaining watch lists of obstreperous school board parents, and recording license plates in Catholic parish parking lots?



Those “FBI professionals”? https://t.co/U3hZHkL3jI — furious_🚀🌛🚀🌛🚀_a (@furious_a) December 1, 2024

The receipts.

The FBI spied on parents who complained at their school board. https://t.co/33P2LxHuog — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 1, 2024

More receipts. Remember, Litman wants you to feel bad for these FBI bureaucrats.

“These FBI agents are professionals who will hold a grudge and hurt you because they don’t like the person you pick to lead them.”



Sounds super professional. https://t.co/YWHzFAyCsl — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 1, 2024

Yeah, he did just say that, didn't he?

Judge this (and all) nominations by the people who are outraged, morally affronted, and quietly panicked as a result. So far, the Patel nomination looks like a home run. https://t.co/VZzZ2okClU — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) December 1, 2024

It's a safe and reliable method to test what is good.

“Patel nomination is an affront to professionals at the FBI.”



When you explain why the nomination happened and accidentally endorse it, but don’t realize it. https://t.co/EVDS8ofHCn — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 1, 2024

The perfect summary, right there.

