FBI Loving Lefty Promises The Agency Will 'Not Forget' Kash Patel's Nomination

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  1:30 PM on December 01, 2024
Twitchy

We're old enough to remember the "Question Authority" bumper stickers and "don't trust anyone over 30" slogans shouted by the left. Everywhere you went, the left was suspicious of The Man.

Then, in order, a few things happened: leftists gained control of the culture and media, they got older and established themselves in government, Obama brought Alinsky-ite tactics to government and finally, Trump got elected and leftists gave themselves permission to corrupt every agency to take down Trump. 

Well, they failed to take him down with lawfare and coordinated big tech / media / Democratic operative activities. Then their worst nightmare came true, Trump got re-elected.

And now, inexplicably, they are very worried about rule of law, integrity of our institutions and the Constitution. The bullies are now in danger of getting bullied and now they are crying out against bullying.

Marvel at the absolute sociopathic arrogance from the people who loved weaponized government, pretended that it wasn't weaponized and is now accusing the people who will de-weaponize government of ... wait for it .. weaponizing government.

Fortunately, Twitter isn't having any of that.

Put more succinctly.

The receipts.

More receipts. Remember, Litman wants you to feel bad for these FBI bureaucrats.

Yeah, he did just say that, didn't he?

It's a safe and reliable method to test what is good.

The perfect summary, right there.

***

