Post Thanksgiving Dinner Advice - The Fart Walk

If you're reading this, we hope you had a great dinner and you're feeling the tryptophan coursing through your veins. You had enough of the conversation and now you're taking a phone break.

We're glad to see you and we have a special post-dinner post for you.

Going on a "fart walk" after eating can be good for your health — something you may want to keep in mind if you plan to attend a Thanksgiving feast this week. https://t.co/3UssYIj6ey — Axios (@axios) November 26, 2024

This editor did not need an article to convince him. It's something that he enjoys.

Didn’t Axios just have a meltdown explaining how essential and important they are? https://t.co/xLFQRQA8YI — Kat🤍 (@kjosmitty) November 26, 2024

Yeah, they did.

Ah, so this is the media @JimVandeHei was gatekeeping for. Fascinating. https://t.co/UxvrUSJpgC — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) November 26, 2024

We wouldn't trust just any "citizen journalist" with this very important information.

Perhaps it was a guest-authored piece?

Axios writer explaining his story pitch to the lead editor: https://t.co/31OvbFFCKA pic.twitter.com/3snVrZ5It2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 26, 2024

Good to see they have a science consultant.

And an ally in Congress, Representative Eric "Cropduster" Swalwell.

To be fair, they did have a novel idea for a post-Thanksgiving meal activity the other day.https://t.co/fnL8IIKRim — Lubdha Khandelwal (@lubdha) November 28, 2024

Sign us up!

I’m good just doing it at the Thanksgiving dinner table thanks — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 26, 2024

So do we all.

***

