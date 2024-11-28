USA TODAY: We Can’t Share Thanksgiving Because You Voted to Deport People Like...
Post Thanksgiving Dinner Advice - The Fart Walk

Gordon K
6:00 PM on November 28, 2024
Bing AI

If you're reading this, we hope you had a great dinner and you're feeling the tryptophan coursing through your veins. You had enough of the conversation and now you're taking a phone break. 

We're glad to see you and we have a special post-dinner post for you. 

This editor did not need an article to convince him. It's something that he enjoys.

Yeah, they did.

We wouldn't trust just any "citizen journalist" with this very important information.

Perhaps it was a guest-authored piece?

Good to see they have a science consultant.

And an ally in Congress, Representative Eric "Cropduster" Swalwell.

Sign us up!

So do we all.

