'The Golden State Is eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses Stuck With The Tab

It's a good thing that Chef Gruel thinks that french fries should be made in tallow and not grease because that might put California governor Gavin Newsom's hair in mortal danger.

Newsom is both hated in California and safe in its leadership due to the nepotistic one-party rule that is the California government. Many businesses, or in liberal parlance, evil corporations who don't pay their fair share (Panera Bread excepted, of course), are hit with a whopping bill not of their own making.

So you, dear reader, won't be surprised that when California defaulted on their federal loan, they sprung their failure onto businesses in the Golden State.

We just ran payroll. The payroll taxes were 2K higher than calculated. We called the payroll company. They explained (in summary) that California has a budget shortfall, and the federal government wants money back that it lent California for UI that it "lost." They are making up… — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 20, 2024

Just awful. The progressives love to scapegoat the productive because no one can be successful in Cali unless you're in politics or the entertainment industry.

California, the Golden State, is eating its Golden Geese https://t.co/qml5EzqrYV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

California refugee, Elon Musk agrees.

Wait a minute. They just unilaterally increased payroll tax without warning? — Marcus (@MarcusNoNumbers) November 20, 2024

So it would seem.

Now for those following along at home, assume this is for every payroll run not a one time event.



If every two weeks, $2K x 26 = $52K in unexpected expense.



Now, let’s talk about inflation being caused by grocery stores and how price controls work. — Milton Keynes, Socialist Philanthropist (@MiltonKeynesSP) November 20, 2024

A little explainer. And believe us, if California stays true to form, this tax will remain in effect until the Sun goes supernova.

The man's paying 20 grand a month in payroll and they're going to run him out of California because Sacramento is incredibly corrupt. https://t.co/5l32xxLyTi — Don Workman (@HeloProcurement) November 22, 2024

That's one-party rule for ya, folks.

Yes, @GavinNewsom defaulted on an $18 Billion loan that was taken out because of the losses California suffered due to fraudulent covid UE claims.



Gavin, instead of any attempt to recover the $32 B I L L I O N, decided to stick it to every CA business owner at $400 per… https://t.co/RCFyfpKoIX — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 21, 2024

Pandemic jobless benefits fraud was baked into the payouts because California leaders, like Julie Su, grossly mismanaged the program putting social justice priorities first.

Get out of California before you have to bribe a border guard with a Rolex to get out. https://t.co/PBKxcdTFbU — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 21, 2024

Get the heck out of there seems to be the general sentiment.

Many will, not this guy. I’m staying and turning this place red — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 21, 2024

But Chef Gruel is a good man and a fighter. We truly wish him the best.

***

