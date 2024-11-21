Rescue Party: The Dems Desperate Search for a Normal 2028 Presidential Candidate Begins
VIP
Daytime Dysfunction: 'The View' Continues to Give ABC's Lawyers MAJOR Headaches
Literally NO ONE Is Asking for This: CBS News Insists 'Some' Voters Are...
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets...
Donald Trump Nominates Former Florida AG Pam Bondi for Attorney General
Bob Casey Jr Finally Concedes to Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate Race
This TOTALLY Did Not Happen! Climate Activist Says Hurricanes Convinced His Barber Climate...
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and...
Daily Mail: We're All Gonna Die From Climate Change! (In 75 Years, That...
'You'll See Things Our Way': Jaguar DOUBLES DOWN on Cringe Ad With Vaguely...
Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan Will Have Netanyahu Arrested If He Enters the City
Biden's America: NFL Issues Security Alert for Players Regarding S. American Crime Syndica...
Karine Jean-Pierre Explains How Much Cheaper Your Thanksgiving Meal Is This Year Thanks...

'The Golden State Is eating Its Golden Geese' California Defaults on Loan: Businesses Stuck With The Tab

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

It's a good thing that Chef Gruel thinks that french fries should be made in tallow and not grease because that might put California governor Gavin Newsom's hair in mortal danger.

Advertisement

Newsom is both hated in California and safe in its leadership due to the nepotistic one-party rule that is the California government. Many businesses, or in liberal parlance, evil corporations who don't pay their fair share (Panera Bread excepted, of course), are hit with a whopping bill not of their own making.

So you, dear reader, won't be surprised that when California defaulted on their federal loan, they sprung their failure onto businesses in the Golden State.

Just awful. The progressives love to scapegoat the productive because no one can be successful in Cali unless you're in politics or the entertainment industry.

California refugee, Elon Musk agrees.

Recommended

Rescue Party: The Dems Desperate Search for a Normal 2028 Presidential Candidate Begins
Warren Squire
Advertisement

So it would seem.

A little explainer. And believe us, if California stays true to form, this tax will remain in effect until the Sun goes supernova.

That's one-party rule for ya, folks.

Pandemic jobless benefits fraud was baked into the payouts because California leaders, like Julie Su, grossly mismanaged the program putting social justice priorities first.

Advertisement

Get the heck out of there seems to be the general sentiment.

But Chef Gruel is a good man and a fighter. We truly wish him the best.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CALIFORNIA CORRUPTION GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rescue Party: The Dems Desperate Search for a Normal 2028 Presidential Candidate Begins
Warren Squire
Heaven on Earth: Take a Glimpse Inside the Restored Notre Dame Cathedral
Amy Curtis
LET THEM FIGHT: Cenk Uygur Calls Out Joy Behar and 'The View' and We Are HERE FOR IT
Amy Curtis
Unpopular Opinion: Rand Paul Warns Trump Against Using Military to Deport Illegals, Gets DRAGGED for It
Amy Curtis
Literally NO ONE Is Asking for This: CBS News Insists 'Some' Voters Are Clamoring for Stimulus Checks
Amy Curtis
Daytime Dysfunction: 'The View' Continues to Give ABC's Lawyers MAJOR Headaches
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rescue Party: The Dems Desperate Search for a Normal 2028 Presidential Candidate Begins Warren Squire
Advertisement