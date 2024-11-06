VIP
'You Are the Media Now': Doctor Elon Musk Pronounces the Time of Death...

Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:10 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elon Musk is a unique figure. He was the hero of the left for creating Tesla electric vehicles. Musk was the visionary who made it big in Silicon Valley and was the eccentric billionaire they could love.

Then something happened: he stopped marching in lockstep with the left and started becoming the eccentric billionaire they had to keep a cautious eye on. How dare he appear on the podcast of designated villain Joe Rogan, another figure that may have liberal leanings but won't hew to the narrative?

Then he bought Twitter and the left went ballistic. Their favorite echo chamber was no longer theirs's entirely and the rage was palpable. Celebrities rage quit, others suddenly were concerned about the lies and the coarseness of the site, which was cool under Jack Dorsey.

But our favorite part was and is those chuds on Twitter / X who pull for its failure. They harangue people who pay for blue checks in hopes that it will make Twitter fail. They gleefully counted the loss they hoped Musk was taking on his purchase.

With all that said, this Tweet blew all the hate into an atomized mist of "in your face". 

Sure, the paranoiacs among us will be even more unhinged, but there's not much any of us can do for them.

Meanwhile, enjoy the hilarity.

When do the layoffs begin?

Ah, yes, the eeeevil Project 2025 again.

This is a real and seriously good thing. Obama, Biden and the whole corrupt circus was ousted. We're hoping the era of weaponized government is over.

Another very good point.

Boom! Pure truth bombs. Now let's get back to the funny.

Artist's conception.

Bonus points for getting the obscure movie reference.

Truth! History bears this out.

We're not sure what this means, but it sounds smart, so we'll leave it here.

***

