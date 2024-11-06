Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends

Elon Musk is a unique figure. He was the hero of the left for creating Tesla electric vehicles. Musk was the visionary who made it big in Silicon Valley and was the eccentric billionaire they could love.

Advertisement

Then something happened: he stopped marching in lockstep with the left and started becoming the eccentric billionaire they had to keep a cautious eye on. How dare he appear on the podcast of designated villain Joe Rogan, another figure that may have liberal leanings but won't hew to the narrative?

Then he bought Twitter and the left went ballistic. Their favorite echo chamber was no longer theirs's entirely and the rage was palpable. Celebrities rage quit, others suddenly were concerned about the lies and the coarseness of the site, which was cool under Jack Dorsey.

But our favorite part was and is those chuds on Twitter / X who pull for its failure. They harangue people who pay for blue checks in hopes that it will make Twitter fail. They gleefully counted the loss they hoped Musk was taking on his purchase.

With all that said, this Tweet blew all the hate into an atomized mist of "in your face".

Elon is such a dumbass. He spent $44 billion on Twitter and all he got was control of all 3 branches of the federal government. — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 6, 2024

Sure, the paranoiacs among us will be even more unhinged, but there's not much any of us can do for them.

Meanwhile, enjoy the hilarity.

Or "Gov X" as it will soon be rebranded. — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) November 6, 2024

When do the layoffs begin?

Project 2025 is going to mandate everyone buy a Cybertruck. — 🇺🇸 sedition sam 🍊 (@sam58820737) November 6, 2024

Ah, yes, the eeeevil Project 2025 again.

🤣 and simultaneously ended a large majority of the lawfare against him. pic.twitter.com/HgjtjgcDvQ — ĐOGEARMY GENERAL (@TheTeslaBull) November 6, 2024

This is a real and seriously good thing. Obama, Biden and the whole corrupt circus was ousted. We're hoping the era of weaponized government is over.

AND control of the best social media site in the world that acts as the defacto public square. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2024

Another very good point.

What is more comical is that both he and @RobertKennedyJr would have been Democrats had they not been so condescendingly elitist and dismissive. — Okie_Rancher (@Okie_Rancher) November 6, 2024

Boom! Pure truth bombs. Now let's get back to the funny.

Alright. Let’s all stand in a line and count through the line to ten.

Ok - all with numbers 1-9 take a step back…. pic.twitter.com/fl45ocT5S7 — Iven‘s Dad (@IvensDad) November 6, 2024

Artist's conception.

Elon is the Golden Child



"Chandler Jarrell: Tell me about the Golden Child.



Kala: Every thousand generations, a perfect child is born, a Golden Child. He has come to rescue us.



Chandler Jarrell: Rescue us from what?

Kala: From ourselves.



Chandler Jarrell: Ah.



Kala: He is the… — Fiona (@XFionn_x) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

Bonus points for getting the obscure movie reference.

You actually could buy all 3 branches of government for MUCH, MUCH less https://t.co/tHJF3s0OZc — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 6, 2024

Truth! History bears this out.

The essence of mediocrity is that it prefers the immediate tangible gain to the intangible gain in position.



--Henry A. Kissinger, A WORLD RESTORED https://t.co/7Ryt39lGna — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) November 6, 2024

We're not sure what this means, but it sounds smart, so we'll leave it here.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!