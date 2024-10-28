CBS Goes All in For Illegal Immigration

We're getting closer and closer to the November 4 finish line and the Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) are desperate to win as witnessed by their ever-increasing shrieking.

"60 Minutes" campaigned for Harris with this in-kind gift of undermining efforts to address immigration crisis. Here are a couple of clips that "60 Minutes" themselves shared.

Cecilia Vega asks: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?”



“Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” says Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s family separation policy. https://t.co/If9G1sNEzj pic.twitter.com/TIWhi25Vdu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

Like they've done for decades, it seems that they are making an appeal to emotion rather than presenting the issue and the various sides of it.

“We are like a normal family, like anybody else, right? We go to church. We work, every day. We pay taxes,” says Monica Camacho Perez, who teaches English as a second language in Baltimore. (1/3) https://t.co/qzLARPq7Tl pic.twitter.com/BFj0Saghyu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

You can almost read the lawn signs: "in this house we believe no one is illegal."

Yes, yes, that's touching and virtuous, we're all clapping here. But what are we going to do about the massive illegal immigrant population. Any thoughts to the rise in crime or the strain on our institutions or the enormous expense from a flood of migrants? No? Why not?

Trump’s plan for mass deportation “will not make us safer,” says Jason Houser, former ICE chief of staff under Biden. https://t.co/6GjVlAcd65 pic.twitter.com/WYV5IDMtIt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 27, 2024

Just in case you needed more proof that "60 Minutes" is in the agenda business.

Notice how The System is already prepping the ground to resist mass deportation?



The only question is if Trump can withstand the pressure this time in a way he could not last time.



We shall see. First, we need victory in November. Then we’ll see. https://t.co/H7yzPI5x1W — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 28, 2024

This editor doesn't think mass-deportation is the right solution or that it will even happen. The point of this post is the shameless manipulation on the part of the media, CBS in this case, with the same schtick they've been using for decades. This editor simply wishes for a serious solution to the border situation and an orderly way to accept and assimilate immigrants.

This lady really has the nerve to sit there and say it's going to be expensive? Where was your concern for the expense when we were flying these people in and bussing them all over the country and feeding them and clothing them and giving them health care and paying their rent… — Rudy (@RudyLTX) October 28, 2024

That is never discussed. Funny that.

60 minutes is pure govt regime propaganda. Real commie stuff — Bob Borker (@BobBorker58299) October 28, 2024

Clarification - pure Obama / Biden / Harris propaganda.

This is Kamala Harris’ America



Senator Marco Rubio shows Americans “They've worked here their entire lives. They retire. They get $800, $900, a $1,000 a month from Social Security. — Somebody who just got here from Cuba 3 months ago — is given $1,500 a month”



“So imagine if… pic.twitter.com/d4RrwGsyNM — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 28, 2024

Americans are a generous and caring people (if you doubt this, look up our humanitarian foreign aid vs other countries), but we also value fairness. And, well, this isn't it.

They came here illegally. Americans were forced via taxes t GIFT her with a free education. take that gift and GO HOME and make her own country a place where people won't need to leave and invade an steal. https://t.co/C1HVKjReYe — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 28, 2024

We need solutions, not media demagoguery. Sadly you won't be getting that from CBS in its current form.

