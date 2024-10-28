CBS Goes All in For Illegal Immigration

Pro-Kamala Harris Super PAC Warns About Focusing on Donald Trump and Fascism
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:40 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

We're getting closer and closer to the November 4 finish line and the Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) are desperate to win as witnessed by their ever-increasing shrieking.

"60 Minutes" campaigned for Harris with this in-kind gift of undermining efforts to address immigration crisis. Here are a couple of clips that "60 Minutes" themselves shared.

Like they've done for decades, it seems that they are making an appeal to emotion rather than presenting the issue and the various sides of it.

You can almost read the lawn signs: "in this house we believe no one is illegal."

Yes, yes, that's touching and virtuous, we're all clapping here. But what are we going to do about the massive illegal immigrant population. Any thoughts to the rise in crime or the strain on our institutions or the enormous expense from a flood of migrants? No? Why not?

Just in case you needed more proof that "60 Minutes" is in the agenda business.

This editor doesn't think mass-deportation is the right solution or that it will even happen. The point of this post is the shameless manipulation on the part of the media, CBS in this case, with the same schtick they've been using for decades. This editor simply wishes for a serious solution to the border situation and an orderly way to accept and assimilate immigrants.

That is never discussed. Funny that.

Clarification - pure Obama / Biden / Harris propaganda.

Americans are a generous and caring people (if you doubt this, look up our humanitarian foreign aid vs other countries), but we also value fairness. And, well, this isn't it.

We need solutions, not media demagoguery. Sadly you won't be getting that from CBS in its current form.

***

