'It's Time to F**KING Panic': Comedian Billy Eichner Loses It in Impassioned Plea Vid (Watch)

Another day, another Very Serious celebrity fully indoctrinated into the current messaging and warning you to vote for Kamala Harris or face deadly consequences.

Advertisement

This time, it's Billy Eichner. Known primarily for hilarious and frenetic on-the-street interviews, Eichner has transformed more into an activist than a comedian. Even his widely-panned movie, "Bros", gave Eichner the opportunity to grandstand about "homophobia" due to its box-office failure.

In Eichner's TikTok, he isn't funny, nor is he trying to be. Like most insulated leftists, he's terrified that Trump will do all the Hitlerian things that he could have but didn't do in his first time as President. Like a dog that gets faked out by you pretending to throw the ball over and over, there's a class of people who continue to fall for the same trick over and over.

NEW: Liberal comedian Billy Eichner has meltdown on TikTok, says it's "time to f*cking panic" for Democrats.



Eichner ripped Democrats who are coping and telling people not to panic as he went on an unhinged emotional rant.



"It is time to f*cking panic, okay? And not just panic,… pic.twitter.com/SWRFyHYdvT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 26, 2024

He hits all the notes. Trump has a radical anti-gay agenda. Except history and reality indicate otherwise. There's a Project 2025 reference, which means he's gorged on the Harris / DNC messaging.

In short, Billy's gone nuts.

Billy Eichner is having a normal one.



Why would anyone ever vote for the party that empowers this sort of unhinged hatred?



pic.twitter.com/AFUftCjZVn — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 27, 2024

Time to go into the therapy business. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 26, 2024

"Show me on this doll where Project 2025 touched you."

Cry harder you freak!



Your movie BOMBED because you’re such an awful excuse for a human.



I’ll never stop laughing at you😂😂😂 — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) October 26, 2024

Another fan of "Bros".

It will be a crisis. There aren’t enough facilities or professional personnel to handle what’s coming. These crazy libs will join the drug addicts and homeless on the streets of America. I kid you not!! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 26, 2024

We don't think Juanita is joking. Seriously, if you whip people into a frenzy of fear and lose, well that's how you get burned down cities.

Dammit, Billy, shut up. Everything's fine. There's no way Trump will win. He's a felon, for Pete's sake! It'll be fine. All will be well. Go back to sleep. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 26, 2024

Maybe some reverse psychology will work? It's worth a try.

Advertisement

This video is must watch, the “comedian” accuses Trump of “mentally disintegrating” in front of our eyes as he mentally disintegrates in front of our eyes over the thought of Trump winning. https://t.co/TvtKHonlBK — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) October 27, 2024

Basically.

What people like Billy don’t seem to understand is the more they rant & the more unhinged they seem to be, the more we dismiss them. The more we don’t care what they call us. The more they show themselves to be the crazy ones.



Stop scolding us. Stop ranting at us. You’re… https://t.co/clrvIlqG9X — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 27, 2024

Well said and worthy of the last word.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!