VIP
The Daniel Penny Case Isn't About Justice, It's About Sending a Message
She's the Extremist: Kamala Harris Won't Name ONE Abortion Restriction She Supports
So, She's a Preacher Now? Kamala Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent at...
WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As...
Scientific American's Misinformation Crusade Is So Science-y and Whatnot
NFL Player Torrey Smith Swapped Football for Political Punditry and He Was Not...
Plagiarism Is Kamala's Thing: Here's Copycat Harris Taking ANOTHER Page From Donald Trump'...
So Much for Objective Journalism: Jake Tapper Basically SCREAMS at J.D. Vance During...
Absolute NUTTER Gwen Walz Says Tampons in Boys' Bathrooms Help Students Learn to...
Jen 'I'm Not Resigning, But Everyone Else Should' Rubin Shows Off Her Virtue...
It's Totally Bananas! Dem Congressman Has Crazy Plan to Peel Off Trump Voters...
Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Har...
The Enemy Within: DEI and a Woke, Weaker Military
That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up...

'It's Time to F**KING Panic': Comedian Billy Eichner Loses It in Impassioned Plea Vid (Watch)

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Funny Or Die

Another day, another Very Serious celebrity fully indoctrinated into the current messaging and warning you to vote for Kamala Harris or face deadly consequences.

Advertisement

This time, it's Billy Eichner. Known primarily for hilarious and frenetic on-the-street interviews, Eichner has transformed more into an activist than a comedian. Even his widely-panned movie, "Bros", gave Eichner the opportunity to grandstand about "homophobia" due to its box-office failure. 

In Eichner's TikTok, he isn't funny, nor is he trying to be. Like most insulated leftists, he's terrified that Trump will do all the Hitlerian things that he could have but didn't do in his first time as President. Like a dog that gets faked out by you pretending to throw the ball over and over, there's a class of people who continue to fall for the same trick over and over. 

He hits all the notes. Trump has a radical anti-gay agenda. Except history and reality indicate otherwise. There's a Project 2025 reference, which means he's gorged on the Harris / DNC messaging.

Recommended

WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

In short, Billy's gone nuts.

"Show me on this doll where Project 2025 touched you."

Another fan of "Bros".

We don't think Juanita is joking. Seriously, if you whip people into a frenzy of fear and lose, well that's how you get burned down cities.

Maybe some reverse psychology will work? It's worth a try.

Advertisement

Basically.

Well said and worthy of the last word.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead
Amy Curtis
So, She's a Preacher Now? Kamala Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent at Philadelphia Church
Grateful Calvin
So Much for Objective Journalism: Jake Tapper Basically SCREAMS at J.D. Vance During Heated CNN Interview
Amy Curtis
Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions
Grateful Calvin
Absolute NUTTER Gwen Walz Says Tampons in Boys' Bathrooms Help Students Learn to Read
Amy Curtis
That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up With Tim Dillon
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement