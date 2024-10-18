Chris Cillizza and Taylor Lorenz - Self Awareness Fail

Remember in your high school journalism class, your dinosaur of a teacher told you that journalism, first and foremost, was about the who, when, where, why and how? For good measure, Mrs. Guttenberg docked you a couple of points for editorializing.

Advertisement

Such sweet, innocent times. Then came the era when journalists thought it was their sacred duty to educate you and enlighten you in the ways of correct (read: their liberal sensibilities) thinking.

And then, even worse, Jeff Zucker decided journalism was nothing more than a sh*t show that openly put their political agenda ahead of the news, facts and a quaint thing called "objectivity".

This saw its final form in the person of Chris Cillizza who decided that trolling was the highest aspiration in journalism. You all remember this, right?

LOL.



I'm SURE you would have said this if Trump skipped it like your girl Kam-Kam.



And I'm SURE you would have said it if Trump hadn't SLAYED last night while she recorded a cringe video with an SNL character no one remembers. pic.twitter.com/G6FBp8Vya7 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 18, 2024

Cillizza, along with the rest of the CNN crew not only murdered journalism, but cut out its face and wore it as a Halloween mask.

If you're not yet convinced, at this point, that it's all a joke to Cillizza, check out his latest piece of journalism.

If there is anything less relevant to voters than the Al Smith dinner I haven’t heard of it. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 18, 2024

You see, Kamala didn't bother to show up to the Al Smith dinner and Trump did. He did a pretty decent, but not stellar job there. So, of course, Cillizza and the rest of the trash-journalism crew has got to pooh-pooh it.

Which brings us to the latest are-you-f***ing-kidding-me piece of "journalism". Cillizza interviews the physical embodiment of everything that is wrong with journalism, Taylor "OMG my Avocado Toast is ruined" Lorenz. The two of them ponder the loss of trust in mass media. This is like asking a drunk driver why the highways are so dangerous as they opine on insufficient "food next exit" signs.

How much is the media to blame for the fact that just 31% of people have trust in mass media?



Me and @TaylorLorenz discuss... pic.twitter.com/iZxQVq5FIP — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) October 17, 2024

Let's get right to what you came here for - the savage mockery of the hacks.

Leading off with Twitchy favorite, Hollaria Briden is always a winning move.

You and she are a big part of the reason people don't trust the media, but do go on. 😂 — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) October 18, 2024

Advertisement

The short, non graphical version.

Say, isn't expecting proper grammar from a journalist, like, racist or something?

Your lack of self-awareness isn't a bug.



It's a job requirement. — Peter Orem (@PeterMOrem) October 18, 2024

Seriously, at this point, it must be a troll. Please tell us it is a troll.

So, this was actually supposed to be a serious conversation?@ChrisCillizza Adderall wasn’t treating him well at all and @TaylorLorenz didn’t blink once, but at least she wasn’t masked alone. https://t.co/9Nas3A3elO pic.twitter.com/EB4ivnEhvo — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) October 18, 2024

Truth.

Advice to live your life by.

OMG the irony of the two people that are least-trusted discussing reasons for not being trusted this is comedy gold pic.twitter.com/WtYqDYn44O — Marvin Bulas (@MarvinBulas) October 18, 2024

It's what we keep saying, but one cannot repeat it enough.

asked and answered in the same tweet https://t.co/Gj2oOvYWhh — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 18, 2024

The people who murdered journalism are not going to stop until they find the real killers.

Advertisement

Like we said, it has to be a troll. No one except literal retarded people lack this self-awareness.

You can't expect us to have listened to the end. But we're sure this was their ultimate conclusion. Anything else would require honest and rigorous soul searching, and we're not sure they have a soul to search - not when click revenue is at stake.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!