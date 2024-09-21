There are few things more insufferable than hipsters. There are even fewer things more insufferable than activist hipsters high on their own farts.

But there's nothing more insufferable than activist hipsters high on their own farts with too much money, which brings us to the topic of this post. Behold.

7 years ago, we bought a plot of land on the US-Mexico border to stop racist billionaire Donald Trump’s dumb wall.



But this year, an even richer, more racist billionaire—@ElonMusk—fucked that land with tractors and garbage, so we’re suing for $15 million. https://t.co/MzNuHAcRIo — Cards Against Humanity (@CAH) September 20, 2024

The game, "Cards Against Humanity" is fun, creative, young and hip, so of course it's culturally engaged and probably left leaning. That said, these boys have a Trump sized bug up their butts and it shows.

In 2017, I paid Cards Against Humanity to protect a pristine plot of border land from Trump’s racist wall. But then an even richer, more racist billionaire—Elon Musk—stole my land and dumped his shit all over it. @ElonMusk owes me $100. #ElonOwesMe100Bucks https://t.co/f8RomB9TP9 — Cards Against Humanity (@CAH) September 20, 2024

Now, they may have a legitimate beef with SpaceX according to NBC.

But the land is near SpaceX’s operations, known as Starbase, and according to the lawsuit, SpaceX has been using the land without permission for about six months as a staging area for construction: clearing vegetation, parking vehicles, storing gravel and running generators.

If true, they need to make it right. It is also (allegedly) true that CAH is a little unhinged.

Their web page goes on to describe their gripes.

So today, we’re announcing Day 7 of Cards Against Humanity Saves America: CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY SUES ELON MUSK FOR 15 MILLION DOLLARS. If we win, we’ll equally split the lawsuit's net proceeds among all 150,000 of our original subscribers, up to $100 each. While this isn’t enough to compensate our subscribers for the anguish they’ve suffered [Emphasis added] witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land⸺where wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight⸺we think it’s a pretty good start.

Those who find overheated lefty rage to be on their wavelength were obviously delighted. Ninety percent of their responses are unprintable here. If you must indulge in incel fury, check out the replies.

Others, however, called it out for what it was.

This is easily the most adolescent corporate communication I’ve seen since GoDaddy. https://t.co/XAoUroXRvT — Critical Bureaucracy Theory (@aphofer) September 21, 2024

Imagine being CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY and whining about racism.



HAVE YOU PLAYED YOUR GAME? https://t.co/CClvepd1y0 — Tom (@Tom_8907) September 21, 2024

Over a decade ago, when CaH was still fresh and boomingly successful, they made a big announcement about setting up direct wholesale distribution to comic stores & game stores -- small businesses -- across the country.

They never went through with it.

Instead, a couple years… https://t.co/Oclt4lzYWk — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) September 21, 2024

But they're virtuous, you see. It's just business, which is why every redistribution lefty gets a deep understanding of capitalism when a mountain of cash is waved in front of their faces.

The dumb wall stopped countless human traffickers but okay https://t.co/oQQf1xWWV3 — Cahl Storrie (@CahlRStorrie) September 21, 2024

Not to get redundant, but they're virtuous, you see.

Well, we'll always have Pictionary, which is a blast.

***

