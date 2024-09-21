Tyrants Fold When You Push Back: Ireland Scraps Hate Speech Law That Would've...
Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  5:30 PM on September 21, 2024
AI/Bing

There are few things more insufferable than hipsters. There are even fewer things more insufferable than activist hipsters high on their own farts.

But there's nothing more insufferable than activist hipsters high on their own farts with too much money, which brings us to the topic of this post. Behold.

The game, "Cards Against Humanity" is fun, creative, young and hip, so of course it's culturally engaged and probably left leaning. That said, these boys have a Trump sized bug up their butts and it shows.

Now, they may have a legitimate beef with SpaceX according to NBC.

But the land is near SpaceX’s operations, known as Starbase, and according to the lawsuit, SpaceX has been using the land without permission for about six months as a staging area for construction: clearing vegetation, parking vehicles, storing gravel and running generators.

If true, they need to make it right. It is also (allegedly) true that CAH is a little unhinged.

Their web page goes on to describe their gripes. 

 So today, we’re announcing Day 7 of Cards Against Humanity Saves America: CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY SUES ELON MUSK FOR 15 MILLION DOLLARS. If we win, we’ll equally split the lawsuit's net proceeds among all 150,000 of our original subscribers, up to $100 each. While this isn’t enough to compensate our subscribers for the anguish they’ve suffered [Emphasis added] witnessing Elon Musk defile their once-verdant land⸺where wild horses galloped freely in the Texas moonlight⸺we think it’s a pretty good start.

Those who find overheated lefty rage to be on their wavelength were obviously delighted. Ninety percent of their responses are unprintable here. If you must indulge in incel fury, check out the replies.

Others, however, called it out for what it was.

But they're virtuous, you see. It's just business, which is why every redistribution lefty gets a deep understanding of capitalism when a mountain of cash is waved in front of their faces.

Not to get redundant, but they're virtuous, you see.

Well, we'll always have Pictionary, which is a blast.

***

