MSNBC - Kamala Being 'Product of a Mixed Marriage' Will Make Putin Know We Are Truly Democratic

The left loves to go on and on about how they are the educated and smart ones. Self-flattering academics conduct studies to show how their liberal minds are better than conservative ones.

Then this happens. Watch the video. It's worth your time.

Can you feel the intelligence? The iron-clad commitment to logic an reasoning?

No? Well, that's because you can't fathom the nuclear powered brain power behind this take. When the world sees that we "allowed" a black woman and the "product of a mixed-marriage" to be president, they will be inspired, moved and frankly, in awe of our democratic awesomeness.

No, this isn't the ravings of a starstruck Taylor Swift fangirl, it's an MSNBC guest, Retired U.S. Army General, Steve Anderson. Now that we think about it, he probably is a Swiftie to boot.

The money quote is that Putin himself will see that America put a black woman, who is a product of a mixed marriage, in the Presidency and ... well, who knows what he's babbling on about? The radiant light of Pure Diverse Democracy will purify Putin's soul and he will give up his evil ways?

Never let a liberal mock you for watching "Faux News" as long as MSNBC exists.

Meanwhile, in real life.

Yeah, samzies.

Who is this clown, you ask?

"People like Vladimir Putin are gonna say, 'Hey wait a minute, these guys, they truly have a democratic country, they truly are representative, they truly are fighting for all their people.'"



This guy is a retired Brig. Gen. in our military🤦 https://t.co/Vupt2FQ2pV — Douglass Mackey (@DougMackeyCase) September 18, 2024

How did we entrust our country to this guy? Who does he know? Who is he related to?

Retired U.S. Army General, Steve Anderson



This dude screams full-blown commie. Listen to this TDS-inflicted insanity 👇. He'd have 80+ million Americans thrown in reeducation camps and prison if he could.



He throws out some wicked bullshit about @GenFlynn. Clearly a nutjob! pic.twitter.com/UQcdErLmtG — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) September 18, 2024

A little more background.

Dumbest thing I've ever heard. — Gambare (@d3navy) September 18, 2024

In case you were wondering how we got to a place where high-ranking military brass puts "gender diversity" above military preparedness, here's your answer.

Obama was a child of a mixed marriage-so how did that go with Putin? 😂 — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) September 18, 2024

We're all wondering this, Wendy.

If Kamala is elected:



Putin: If NATO weapons hit Moscow we will consider that an escalation.



Kamala: I was raised by a single mother in a middle class neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/iKiV0KjSbm — Joe^Ram (@Joe__Ram) September 18, 2024

Ah, it all makes sense now. We're sold!

Translation: Vladimir Putin is most impressed by the fact that a country embraces DEI.



Yeah, that would definitely make me fear a global power.



(Putin must have been FEARFULLY moved by our military LGBTQ+ friendly recruiting ads.) — Rob Guthrie (@rsguthrie) September 18, 2024

Only a professor of Critical Theory or an anti-American communist (but we repeat ourselves) really believe this.

Normies everywhere.

Live reaction from the Kremlin: "Why are you not tellink me dat Kamala is mixed marriage baby, I love now," exclaimed an excited Vladimir Putin.

