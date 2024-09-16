'On Our Radar' - Trump Shooter Was Known to The FBI

Besides tracking pro-life old ladies praying in front of abortion clinics, luring autistic men into kidnapping plots and generally being the Biden Administration's attack dogs, the FBI's other responsibility must include passively watching radar screens.

🚨CONFIRMED: Trump attempted-assassin Ryan Routh has been on the FBI's radar since 2019 pic.twitter.com/2PHT50BsBd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 16, 2024

Yep. Felony convictions, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and a Biden/Harris supporter. All the signs were there. Though the third one is not illegal, it can be considered a sign of an unstable mind.

So yeah, the FBI did the meme.

But the FBI was to busy harassing concerned school parents — Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) September 16, 2024

We're generally pro-law enforcement here. And we do appreciate that a good percentage of the FBI are good, hard-working people. But along with that comes the concern that at the top levels, there are more political operatives than civil servants committed to protecting the Constitution. Also, there seems to be a lot of bumbling.

That’s is no surprise, the recent school shooter in Georgia was also on their radar, and nothing was done!

But they will raid President Trumps home, and NOT Biden’s, for the exact same thing…

Weaponized!!!! pic.twitter.com/pLBKGZ6hbe — American USMC Veteran ❤️🇺🇸 (@MarineF18ret) September 16, 2024

Lots of American are legitimately concerned.

This drinking game isn't even fun anymore. https://t.co/ly1e9ENP6z — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) September 16, 2024

Although some are still able to laugh about it even if it's causing liver damage.

He had a stunt double pic.twitter.com/olfKoUHgnQ — Bailey The Dog (@plandemic20) September 16, 2024

Speaking of fun, let's change gears a bit.

"Wow, the FBI missed the big ... " - "Dick. Sargent or York, who was the better Darrin?"

