'On Our Radar' - Trump Shooter Was Known to The FBI

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:00 PM on September 16, 2024
AI / Bing Copilot

Besides tracking pro-life old ladies praying in front of abortion clinics, luring autistic men into kidnapping plots and generally being the Biden Administration's attack dogs, the FBI's other responsibility must include passively watching radar screens.

Yep. Felony convictions, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and a Biden/Harris supporter. All the signs were there. Though the third one is not illegal, it can be considered a sign of an unstable mind.

So yeah, the FBI did the meme.

We're generally pro-law enforcement here. And we do appreciate that a good percentage of the FBI are good, hard-working people. But along with that comes the concern that at the top levels, there are more political operatives than civil servants committed to protecting the Constitution. Also, there seems to be a lot of bumbling.

Grateful Calvin
Lots of American are legitimately concerned.

Although some are still able to laugh about it even if it's causing liver damage.

Speaking of fun, let's change gears a bit.

"Wow, the FBI missed the big ... " - "Dick. Sargent or York, who was the better Darrin?"

***

