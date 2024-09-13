Tulsi Gabbard Calls BS on Merrick Garland After AG's Gaslighting About Non-Politicized DOJ
Associated Press - Please Delete Twitter

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  10:00 AM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Hiro Komae

Once a respected aggregator of news, the Associated Press decided that journalism's greatest mission is to choose what information you should have and how you should think about it. Even their Stylebook has a far-left bias.

As you know, dear reader, the journalism industry worked diligently to destroy their credibility. Having recognized that they are now loathed, they endeavored to fix the problem - by attacking alternative media as "misinformation". They mocked citizen journalism, bloggers, Fox News, Substack and finally, Twitter under Elon Musk.

Which brings us to this epic Tweet. 

What is this Tweet? Is it desperate plea or wishcasting? We think the best descriptor is "pathetic".

The Tweet is getting its well deserved ratio, so let's tune into the glorious responses already in progress.

First, the ones pointing out the incredible irony.

Even Twitter's number two person, Linda Yaccarino, got in on the fun.

Next up are the "you firsts".

A couple of "but seriously" Tweets.

And finally, the straight up hilarity.

Bitter much?

Good advice.

***

