Associated Press - Please Delete Twitter

Once a respected aggregator of news, the Associated Press decided that journalism's greatest mission is to choose what information you should have and how you should think about it. Even their Stylebook has a far-left bias.

As you know, dear reader, the journalism industry worked diligently to destroy their credibility. Having recognized that they are now loathed, they endeavored to fix the problem - by attacking alternative media as "misinformation". They mocked citizen journalism, bloggers, Fox News, Substack and finally, Twitter under Elon Musk.

Which brings us to this epic Tweet.

Ever wanted to quit Elon Musk's X platform? Here's how you can do it https://t.co/7Rr5GW7sEF — The Associated Press (@AP) September 12, 2024

What is this Tweet? Is it desperate plea or wishcasting? We think the best descriptor is "pathetic".

The Tweet is getting its well deserved ratio, so let's tune into the glorious responses already in progress.

First, the ones pointing out the incredible irony.

AP: delete X

Also AP: *Posts on X for clicks* pic.twitter.com/2NU29XZF1g — Artist_Angie: Sensei of sARTcasm (@Artist_Angie) September 12, 2024

Funny you posted this on X



Y’all can’t even leave here 🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 12, 2024

AP: Sometimes the only way to make your light shine brighter is to blow someone else's candle out. https://t.co/Gc3FJ9YxLq — Jim McCarthy (@JMacNYC) September 13, 2024

Why do the people that complain the most about X also post the most? https://t.co/IkdTgiJvZ1 — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) September 12, 2024

Even Twitter's number two person, Linda Yaccarino, got in on the fun.

Next up are the "you firsts".

A couple of "but seriously" Tweets.

Want someone to tell you which political opinion you need to have? Cannot stand diversity of thought? The Associated Press has your back! https://t.co/U5KLXnbIOA — Joscha Bach (@Plinz) September 13, 2024

Dear @elonmusk



Your freedom of speech platform must be working, the entire AP is trying to help people leave it.



Truth is having an effect that scares @AP liars/activists. https://t.co/BdVX2jlZOY — J-Dub©️ (@DeLoachJW) September 12, 2024

And finally, the straight up hilarity.

I don’t believe you that it works. Can you try it with your account first? — greg (@greg16676935420) September 12, 2024

Ever wondered how to stop reading The Associated Press? I've written an article in The Associated Press about it, go check it out. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 12, 2024

Got Community Noted again, huh? https://t.co/SbiUN3qSTX — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 12, 2024

Bitter much?

This is like: "Hang on, I need to finish this beer and order another one.... alright... now lemme tell you why you should quit drinking." — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) September 12, 2024

Good advice.

