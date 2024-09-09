Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING...
'If You Support Kamala, Share Some Info' - Jon Favreau Needs You To Crowdsource Harris' Policies

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:10 AM on September 09, 2024
AI/Bing Copilot

Jon Favreau, Obama's speechwriter, laments that Black, Latino and young voters don't know enough about Presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris.

That's a fair point. After all, she is both a far-left progressive and holds the same positions as Trump when it's helpful to her campaign. Add to that the fact that she is currently avoiding the press like the plague in order to run down the clock to November. Then there's the matter of having no policy page on her website.

So what's the solution? Easy! Have her fans do the work of sharing information about Harris and her plans, whatever they may be! It's a strategy as empty and meaningless as her X (@KamalaHQ) account, so what could go wrong - we mean worse than Kamala representing herself. That's right, nothing!

Facts.

Are you feeling the cringe yet? Our CringeOMeter is pegged in the red.

FuzzyChimp
But this is more fun and the kids love fun, not that boring old reading policy stuff.

Oof!

You can see why one might want to keep that off the website.

We can hope.

Not sure about that, but that would be nice. Let's face it, there are Democrats who will vote for a potato sack if it had a D after its name.

That's just crazy talk!

The ratio of words to LOLZ in that sentence is incredible.

***

Tags: JON FAVREAU KAMALA HARRIS POLICY

