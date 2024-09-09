'If You Support Kamala, Share Some Info' - Jon Favreau Needs You To Crowdsource Harris' Policies

Jon Favreau, Obama's speechwriter, laments that Black, Latino and young voters don't know enough about Presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris.

What polls are good for:



NYT says nearly 1/3 of voters want to know more about Kamala Harris - especially young, Black, and Latino voters



If you support Kamala, share some info about her and her plans with people in your life today.



For example: — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 8, 2024

That's a fair point. After all, she is both a far-left progressive and holds the same positions as Trump when it's helpful to her campaign. Add to that the fact that she is currently avoiding the press like the plague in order to run down the clock to November. Then there's the matter of having no policy page on her website.

So what's the solution? Easy! Have her fans do the work of sharing information about Harris and her plans, whatever they may be! It's a strategy as empty and meaningless as her X (@KamalaHQ) account, so what could go wrong - we mean worse than Kamala representing herself. That's right, nothing!

tfw you need to crowdsource your campaign because the candidate won't ever speak to anyone. https://t.co/BuKxainvb8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 8, 2024

Facts.

I know of a radical plan for voters to become more knowledgeable about Kamala. But you’re not going to like it. It involves interviewing Kamala. https://t.co/pQvj0UprG9 — Magills (@magills_) September 8, 2024

Are you feeling the cringe yet? Our CringeOMeter is pegged in the red.

Why can’t Kamala feature her agenda on her campaign website for us all to see, instead of relying on tales from people on the internet?



Her policies have boomeranged since her 2020 bid. Does she not want to be held accountable when she changes course to the extreme left again,… — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 8, 2024

But this is more fun and the kids love fun, not that boring old reading policy stuff.

Oof!

I will play:

1. She wants to give amnesty to 25+M illegals; permanent D majority at the fed level.

2. She wants to keep the borders open, leading to a continuous flow of cheap labor for several households I know: Nannies, gardeners, house help etc. — ‘Dr.’ of stochastic Triggering (@NotTriggerAtAll) September 8, 2024

You can see why one might want to keep that off the website.

It's already over, podbro. She's a disaster. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 8, 2024

We can hope.

This is so unfair for Kamala. Voters in all those demos respond only to authenticity. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 8, 2024

Not sure about that, but that would be nice. Let's face it, there are Democrats who will vote for a potato sack if it had a D after its name.

This is where doing town halls and press conferences would help. Maybe, hear me out, instead of going to a spice store. — Josh Wilbanks (@jwilbanks618) September 8, 2024

That's just crazy talk!

Crooked Media super fans sharing this info with all the young black and Latino undecided voters in their lives https://t.co/RoQFce3Zil — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) September 8, 2024

The ratio of words to LOLZ in that sentence is incredible.

***

