Detroit News Goes on Archeological Expedition to Gather Kamala Harris Policy Clues

The Detroit News, presumably a news organization since it's right there in their name, has questions about Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris' possible policy on the auto industry.

How would Kamala Harris approach auto industry issues? Her past offers some clues https://t.co/uI4SFxfuFi — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 28, 2024

This question only invited more questions, as we'll get to. But we love the always brilliant Charles C. W. Cooke's opening shot.

The press has started talking about Harris like my history teacher talked about ancient civilizations about which we had almost no information—and no plausible way of getting more. https://t.co/r6NqZcZ7sp — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 28, 2024

This kicked off other great responses.

“What could Harris’s approach to the federal budget be? A damaged handwritten note discovered deep in the Oakland catacombs may give us a useful hint.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 28, 2024

Who is narrating this, Leonard Nimoy or Sir David Frederick Attenborough?

“If we could ask them, what do you think they’d tell us…” — Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) August 28, 2024

Definitely Nimoy on this one.

Like the ancient leader said of ObamaCare, you’ve gotta pass it to find out — John Asher Thompson (@JAsherT2) August 28, 2024

The ancient leader is Nancy Pelosi but papyrus scroll have been discovered which refer to her as Oldhotep - the Bringer of Lies, Deceit and Great Stock Trades.

Lol "Hieroglyphics recently discovered among the ruins of a defunct McDonalds in Madison, Wisconsin may provide clues as to how a Kamala Harris administration may view modern Immigration" — AgingMillenial (@AgingMillenial5) August 28, 2024

Ancient historians have studied Kamala for years, and have come to the conclusion that she might support gun rights, unless she opposes them, it's unclear. Begin laughing hysterically — Arthur Rockwell (@artrocks8) August 28, 2024

Until technology catches up, we may never have an answer.

Remember Kremlinologists? Now we need Kamalaologists. https://t.co/zvz8dQ8UOY — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) August 28, 2024

So rather than call in the archeologists, people had a better, albeit a more boring solution.

I dunno, you could ask her. https://t.co/68zMpTHMX1 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 28, 2024

Seems a bit too radical, no?

Ask her. Raise hell if she won’t answer. That’s your job. https://t.co/Faak7aHSk5 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 28, 2024

Heaven forbid!

The media in Michigan is worse than useless



Complicit https://t.co/RQRaKhhxDV — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) August 28, 2024

I think we're getting close to the answer.

Oh look, Salina Zito did the heavy lifting for you.

This is the game, might as well enjoy it.

***

