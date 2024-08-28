Detroit News Goes on Archeological Expedition to Gather Kamala Harris Policy Clues

SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did...
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  5:30 PM on August 28, 2024
The Detroit News, presumably a news organization since it's right there in their name, has questions about Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris' possible policy on the auto industry.

This question only invited more questions, as we'll get to. But we love the always brilliant Charles C. W. Cooke's opening shot.

This kicked off other great responses.

Who is narrating this, Leonard Nimoy or Sir David Frederick Attenborough?

Definitely Nimoy on this one.

The ancient leader is Nancy Pelosi but papyrus scroll have been discovered which refer to her as Oldhotep - the Bringer of Lies, Deceit and Great Stock Trades.

Until technology catches up, we may never have an answer.

So rather than call in the archeologists, people had a better, albeit a more boring solution.

Seems a bit too radical, no?

Heaven forbid!

I think we're getting close to the answer.

Oh look, Salina Zito did the heavy lifting for you.

This is the game, might as well enjoy it.

