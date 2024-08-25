Alex Vindman Struts His Authoritarian Stuff: 'Musk Should Be Nervous'

Tim 'Mind Your Own Business' Walz Pushed HATE SPEECH Registry (Guess What Was...
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  3:30 PM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

They say you can take the kid out of the Soviet Union, but you can't take the Soviet Union out of the kid. We don't know who the "they" is, but it certainly fits. Before we dive in, the story is that today, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram has been arrested in France. The story is still developing and the facts have not yet fully come out. 

But that didn't stop the Democrat's definition of a military hero, Alexander Vindman, from letting his fascistic freak flag fly and use the news to lash out at Elon Musk.

The left, who enjoyed controlling the narrative through broadcast news, print news, "fact checkers", late night comedy shows, Hollywood entertainment and social media are now at DEFCON 1 because Twitter (X) doesn't hew to their narrative enforcement. And it kills them.

And while we'll admit there's a lot of garbage and, yes, misinformation, on Twitter, it seems Musk's policy is to let it all happen and trust us to sort through the bin ourselves. And this is something the gatekeepers cannot allow. Consider the "don't say gay" episode in Florida. The "don't say gay" moniker was a dishonest left-wing spin that was parroted by the very big media corporations. If it weren't for outlets like Twitter, that would have been the only version of the story.

This isn't a VIP post, so let's move on to what you came here for - the savage mockery.

Leading off with a "this is all the seriousness your post deserves" entry. Not a super strong post, but A+ for mockery.

Going for the jugular and ending with a zinger. Well played!

Hey, we said "mockery"! And besides, we already said that.

Why that roly-poly little fascistic scamp!

Huh, that weird guy with the brain worm seems prescient.

Well, they pretty much came out and said it, so ...

A little Greenland reference for those who remember.

There's many more reactions to Vindman, but most are not suitable for our humble PG-13 website here. What we can conclude is that America rejects authoritarian censorship - mostly.

***

