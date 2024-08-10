Ackshually, Elites Are Much More Competent Than Randomly Selected People

Academic and author, Stefan Schubert (don't worry, we haven't heard of him either) is an Oxford based researcher and quite obviously an elite member of society. Know how we know? He wrote this about Elon Musk's distain for for elites.

This claim flatters most listeners, which probably partially explains its popularity. But it's not true.



Elites are much more competent than randomly selected people. https://t.co/J875Gc6Wis — Stefan Schubert (@StefanFSchubert) August 10, 2024

I wonder if there's an Oxford research lab on the hallucinogenic effects of huffing one's own farts? We'll give Stefan this, if he's engagement farming, then that is actually smart.

And who are we to deny him sweet ElonBucks? Fortunately for us, there's a lot of non-elite smart people on Twitter (X) who had thoughts to share.

That's true. Common folk really need to face this reality. As a professor and graduate of an Ivy League® school, I listen to music that most people have never heard, I eat food that they have never tasted and I read poetry that they could never understand (some of it doesn't even… — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) August 10, 2024

... rhyme). We members of the intelligentsia, are much more competent in tasks that require high level thinking and stuff. Most of my followers are uneducated and look to me to make sense of complex issues.

That's called "sarcasm" for you community college graduates.

Elites are also more likely to hold luxury beliefs, have conflicts of interest, & act in ruthlessly self-interested ways. They may be competent navigators of systems, but to whose benefit? — Aaron Lukaszewski (@SpeciesTypical) August 10, 2024

We're not sure what this guy said, but he sure do sound smart!

The claim isn't about competence. — Arthur B. 🌮 (@ArthurB) August 10, 2024

At least this one used less words 'n' stuff.

Have people become so illiterate that they don't recognize one of the most famous American voices?



William F. Buckley pic.twitter.com/4YMKSQw6qO — Mark Orme (@morme1) August 10, 2024

You'd think an elite might know this.

Well, I have been a professor for 30+ years at many leading universities, and I can assure you that all of the parasitic ideas that are destroying the West stem from academics.https://t.co/lvlYcocg21 https://t.co/aABf0l6jOV — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) August 10, 2024

to what end? that’s WHY the random people are better. it’s not just a competency issue. it’s a motivation and goal issue as well. if the Nazis or Communists were more competent that would have been a bad thing. — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 10, 2024

Dude, this is supposed to be a funny post.

Have you ever read your fellow alumni, David Hogg’s, posts? https://t.co/MA6TZ9nQv6 — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) August 10, 2024

There it is. The sweet, sweet truth told in jest.

Nothing brings out my inner bolshevik quite like statements like this. https://t.co/540oUdAXPd — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) August 10, 2024

Same, comrade. Same.

***

