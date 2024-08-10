The Memo-churian Candidates
Ackshually, Elites Are Much More Competent Than Randomly Selected People

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:30 PM on August 10, 2024
Twitchy

Academic and author, Stefan Schubert (don't worry, we haven't heard of him either) is an Oxford based researcher and quite obviously an elite member of society. Know how we know? He wrote this about Elon Musk's distain for for elites.

I wonder if there's an Oxford research lab on the hallucinogenic effects of huffing one's own farts? We'll give Stefan this, if he's engagement farming, then that is actually smart. 

And who are we to deny him sweet ElonBucks? Fortunately for us, there's a lot of non-elite smart people on Twitter (X) who had thoughts to share.

... rhyme). We members of the intelligentsia, are much more competent in tasks that require high level thinking and stuff. Most of my followers are uneducated and look to me to make sense of complex issues.

That's called "sarcasm" for you community college graduates.

We're not sure what this guy said, but he sure do sound smart!

At least this one used less words 'n' stuff.

You'd think an elite might know this.

Dude, this is supposed to be a funny post.

There it is. The sweet, sweet truth told in jest.

Same, comrade. Same.

***

