Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right'

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on August 03, 2024
Wilson Webb/Paramount Pictures via AP

If "Zoolander" was a song, it would have been 1991's hit single, "I'm Too Sexy" by the British band Right Said Fred. If that previous sentence made no sense to you, you're probably too young. Take a minute to watch this video and it will all make sense. 

For you kids, we hope you enjoyed this tongue-in-cheek look at model culture. For the grown ups, we hope you liked this fun bit of nostalgia.

Now onto the point of this post.

Fred Fairbrass, the singer, has in recent years, has come out as not far-left unlike so many of his peers in the music and film industries. Is he on the right? We don't know. But what we do know is that mindless lefties in journalism tend to label anyone who doesn't conform to their agenda 100% as far-right, which makes for some strange accusations. Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi and J.K. Rowling, who would certainly not vote Republican, have been assigned that label because nuanced thinking is no longer permitted.

OK, so now onto the point of this post.

Fred asked this reasonable question in response to a British journalist's Tweet.

Remember, "far-right" is defined as anyone who resists any idea, no matter how dangerous or impractical, that comes from the liberal government or the so-called elites that espouse these ideas. One example of good and proper thinking that shall not be questioned is whether biologically male sexual predators who identify as women should be put in female prisons.

Right Said Fred must have said something right, because his post really resonated.

Yup! By the way, "I shall have a go" is just so darned British, you have to smile.

That's what we said, Fred.

Shut up and take it, bigot!

There is a legitimate conversation to be had about massive, unassimilated immigration, but the left thinks just name calling and shouting slogans over the objections is sufficient. It used to be, but the tide may be turning. On the other hand, Labour just won big in Britain.

Don't expect those who run the BBC or Canada's CBC or any of the American broadcast news corporations to know what a "middle" is.

Enter Cut-and-Paste Clown to prove everything Fred said correct.

Heresy will not be tolerated.

That's right. If you've ever waded into the sewers that are Vox, Vice and all the other hot-take sites, everything has its roots in racism, colonialism or whatever else is "far-right".

***

