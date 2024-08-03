Far Right Said Fred - 'I'm Too Sexy' Fred Has Questions About the Media's Use of 'Far Right'

If "Zoolander" was a song, it would have been 1991's hit single, "I'm Too Sexy" by the British band Right Said Fred. If that previous sentence made no sense to you, you're probably too young. Take a minute to watch this video and it will all make sense.

For you kids, we hope you enjoyed this tongue-in-cheek look at model culture. For the grown ups, we hope you liked this fun bit of nostalgia.

Now onto the point of this post.

Fred Fairbrass, the singer, has in recent years, has come out as not far-left unlike so many of his peers in the music and film industries. Is he on the right? We don't know. But what we do know is that mindless lefties in journalism tend to label anyone who doesn't conform to their agenda 100% as far-right, which makes for some strange accusations. Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi and J.K. Rowling, who would certainly not vote Republican, have been assigned that label because nuanced thinking is no longer permitted.

OK, so now onto the point of this post.

You need to be specific. Define ‘far right’. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) August 1, 2024

Fred asked this reasonable question in response to a British journalist's Tweet.

What makes young white men turn to the Far Right?



That’s what we need to ask ourselves.



And are the media and schools behaving in such a way that would encourage fewer or more of them to join a Far Right group?



That’s what is important here. Same thing for any extreme group. — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) August 1, 2024

Remember, "far-right" is defined as anyone who resists any idea, no matter how dangerous or impractical, that comes from the liberal government or the so-called elites that espouse these ideas. One example of good and proper thinking that shall not be questioned is whether biologically male sexual predators who identify as women should be put in female prisons.

Right Said Fred must have said something right, because his post really resonated.

I shall have a go

1980's definition : Skinhead, nazi sympathies, white supremacy

2024 definition: Believe that government should serve people who elected them, against grooming gangs and machete culture. — Alex Askew (@AlexAskew1) August 1, 2024

Yup! By the way, "I shall have a go" is just so darned British, you have to smile.

Yep, anything that questions the narrative is immediately tagged far-right. It’s cut and paste thinking. If the real far-right ever turn up god help us all. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) August 1, 2024

That's what we said, Fred.

Not wanting our children slaughtered or not wanting a two tier policing system is ‘far right’. — BitcoinStacker 🟠 (@hodlYourSats) August 2, 2024

Shut up and take it, bigot!

White men who protest and get angry and violent about issues with a racial or migrant component to them, and/or want immigration reduced or stopped (even though they may not believe that white people should be afforded special privileges and other ethnicities denied them) — General Ripper 2.0 (@GeneralRipper22) August 2, 2024

Not being enthusiastic about demographic replacement and being treated like a second-class citizen. — Poodle (@withindreaming) August 2, 2024

There is a legitimate conversation to be had about massive, unassimilated immigration, but the left thinks just name calling and shouting slogans over the objections is sufficient. It used to be, but the tide may be turning. On the other hand, Labour just won big in Britain.

somewhere in the middle! — S1mply_Dazed (@S1mply_Dazed) August 1, 2024

Don't expect those who run the BBC or Canada's CBC or any of the American broadcast news corporations to know what a "middle" is.

Far right is racism. Bigotry. Transphobia. Misogyny. Homophobia. Xenophobia. Poor financial decisions. Corporate hand outs. Irresponsible resource management. Greed. Selfishness. Poorly educated. Mean. Fear. Rude. Science denying. Unoriginal. Weak. — Sassy (@Sassy8199842871) August 3, 2024

Enter Cut-and-Paste Clown to prove everything Fred said correct.

Old Labour voters who used to be classed as left, who are now not on the woke train — Focus DanielSan (@Focus_DanielSan) August 1, 2024

Heresy will not be tolerated.

Far right means being angry at kids getting stabbed, of course — The Real S Holmes (@TheRealSHolmes1) August 2, 2024

The term “far right”, like most terms beloved by the left, has been diluted down to the point that it’s meaningless.



Do you believe in health and fitness? You’re far right. Do you believe in biology? You’re far right. https://t.co/FbvFhIlrnA — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) August 3, 2024

That's right. If you've ever waded into the sewers that are Vox, Vice and all the other hot-take sites, everything has its roots in racism, colonialism or whatever else is "far-right".

***

