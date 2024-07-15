Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate

Either the memo went out or the wacky-tabacky got passed around. Regardless, the Blue Checks of the left are setting a high bar for Vice President Kamala Harris' performance against newly minted Republican candidate J.D. Vance.

Advertisement

Extremely excited to watch Kamala Harris run circles around JD Vance.



She has more experience, more vision, more empathy, and more integrity in her little finger than he has or could ever have. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 15, 2024

Fresh out of retirement, Sally "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" Kohn is back with her uncanny gift of prognostication.

Recall this absolute banger.

My sense is that if Trump wins, Hillary supporters will be sad.

If Hillary wins, Trump supporters will be angry.

Important difference. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 9, 2016

This aged like 2,000 smelly protestors crammed together in front of Trump Tower.

Then there's this guy. Given that Elon Musk pays people for generating engagement, it may just be Funder is looking for some pocket cash with this burning hot take. Although, to be fair, he was never considered all there in the first place.

JD will lose in a debate for surehttps://t.co/Z1iVgBeza6 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 15, 2024

Would you be surprised if you went over to his Substack and it was a Rickroll?

It’s like no one has actually ever seen Kamala talk. https://t.co/XAcCocgczP — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 15, 2024

How are there people like this with 1 million followers? I just see another addition to the block list. What an opinion. https://t.co/Fx2XM66w2k — Jeffrey March (@jeffrey_swamp) July 15, 2024

This is actually good advice. Funder has been replaced with a newer, younger generation of grifters. (Hi Harry Sisson!)

Back to Sally. Funder is no fun. He's a simple grifter. Sally, on the other hand is a true believer and they are fun.

Speaking of debates, I remember fondly when Tulsi Gabbard eviscerated Kamala Harris on the debate stage. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) July 15, 2024

Never let reality get in the way of foolish, reckless optimism. Forgot it? Let's load up the projector and review the instant replay.

Are these the circles Kamala will be running around Vance, Sally? Or are they more of the Venn diagram circles we've been hearing so much about?

Has she been able to become unburdened from what has been? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 15, 2024

Yep, she left what has been on the electric school bus.

It's Gay Patriot, what did you expect?

I forgot you existed lmao and yes! I can't wait either! 😏 — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 15, 2024

Lot's of folks were surprised that Sally Kohn was still around. She's the Snake Plissken of the looney left.

In the immortal words of Kamala’s mother “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree”? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 15, 2024

Advertisement

Admit it, you just heard the cackling.

Not only will she RUN circles, gurl, she gonna drive that YELLOW SCHOOL BUS all around him! :: uncontrollable cackling:: — Culture War Survivor (@LadyFaceIII) July 15, 2024

The more likely outcome, and that includes the yellow school bus.

Given you have never heard Kamala speak, you should research some of her loquacious-resistant appearances. https://t.co/4bd0WV7k15 — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) July 15, 2024

"Loquacious-resistant" is a phrase we'll be stealing.

She has the best holistic thought advisor pic.twitter.com/XpLeHQ9BV3 — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) July 15, 2024

We'll leave you with this fabulous Daily Show best-of collection of Kamala Harris soundbites. Bring on the debates.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Treat yourself to our RNC week special of 60% off an annual membership! Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MAGA24!