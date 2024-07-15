NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI...
RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on July 15, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Either the memo went out or the wacky-tabacky got passed around. Regardless, the Blue Checks of the left are setting a high bar for Vice President Kamala Harris' performance against newly minted Republican candidate J.D. Vance.

Fresh out of retirement, Sally "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" Kohn is back with her uncanny gift of prognostication.

Recall this absolute banger.

This aged like 2,000 smelly protestors crammed together in front of Trump Tower.

Then there's this guy. Given that Elon Musk pays people for generating engagement, it may just be Funder is looking for some pocket cash with this burning hot take. Although, to be fair, he was never considered all there in the first place.

Would you be surprised if you went over to his Substack and it was a Rickroll?

This is actually good advice. Funder has been replaced with a newer, younger generation of grifters. (Hi Harry Sisson!)

Back to Sally. Funder is no fun. He's a simple grifter. Sally, on the other hand is a true believer and they are fun.

Never let reality get in the way of foolish, reckless optimism. Forgot it? Let's load up the projector and review the instant replay.

Are these the circles Kamala will be running around Vance, Sally? Or are they more of the Venn diagram circles we've been hearing so much about?

Yep, she left what has been on the electric school bus.

It's Gay Patriot, what did you expect?

Lot's of folks were surprised that Sally Kohn was still around. She's the Snake Plissken of the looney left.

Admit it, you just heard the cackling.

The more likely outcome, and that includes the yellow school bus.

"Loquacious-resistant" is a phrase we'll be stealing.

We'll leave you with this fabulous Daily Show best-of collection of Kamala Harris soundbites. Bring on the debates.

***

