'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein

The expression, "looks like they're having a normal one" has gotten quite a workout the last couple of weeks. With the not-so-shocking revelation that Biden is sadly experiencing extreme cognitive decline, the left has gone into a meltdown of epic proportions.

Think about QAnon and Alex Jones' gay frogs, multiply it by 100 and throw in TDS and you have what the left is currently going through. What should we call it Bidenanon? It has gotten so bad that even Ken Klippenstein, writer for the Intercept, couldn't help but notice the extreme reactions.

This week is the Super Bowl for insane people who follow politics pic.twitter.com/T4rg7wMXxM — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 11, 2024

It's a laundry list of reactions - denial, attacking the press, claiming conspiracy.

Some takes for the history books happening this week pic.twitter.com/9f88PyY5RV — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 11, 2024

Let's zoom in on the second one. You got that? The undeniable parallels between calls for Biden to drop out and (checks notes) rape culture. When you all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. Except for "hammer", we mean" girl dirty bits" and "nail" we mean "intensive psychotherapy".

That first one is just actual uno reverse card Qanon — Jake Hightower (@jakehightower34) July 11, 2024

This pretty much sums it up. If there's one takeaway, do not wrap your identity as a human up in politics.

Turns out making the Democratic Party your entire personality isn’t useful or healthy. — Chris Willcox (@ChrisWillcoxSTL) July 11, 2024

Hey, stop cribbing out notes!

IDK if it beats last week pic.twitter.com/Tc8DlLQoHd — Wrath (@nmewrath) July 11, 2024

Yes, you read that right. A "dazzler" mind weapon used by the military [the Israeli one, no doubt - ed] was probably deployed during the CNN debate.

Missed a step. Vanguard is owned by by a cabal of investors including the Koch Brothers, Warren Buffet and Colonel Sanders (with the wee beady eyes).

My favorite is the "Everyone just stop talking about this" crowd. So much "Reply All to Company-Wide Email" energy — Sohaib Hasan (@sohaibhreads) July 11, 2024

Heh! We all know this reference.

I mean, Israel and the Democratic party have been doing DARVO — Lisa Larson (@slithynoona) July 11, 2024

Sigh. There's one in every crowd. I'll see your conspiracy and raise you two batsh*ts.

They also have amnesia pic.twitter.com/SvS2fX1MAw — Survivor of the Norwegian butter crisis 2011 (@LillianSoe) July 11, 2024

This is a person on the left! Maybe the fever swamp is driving people rightward? One can hope. Although we have a little housecleaning of our own.

This from the person who said Biden was acting like Trump simply because he's now trying to be more firm and he's the same dark Brandon he's always been. Now they're trashing voters. Whatever gets the most retweets I guess. https://t.co/6Rldpg6pE4 — a very dangerous fruit 🍉🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@itsmewendle) July 11, 2024

Or not. To be fair, we don't expect too much for pro-Palestine gay trans Jewish persxns.

***

