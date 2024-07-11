'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein

Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are...
Gordon K  |  11:30 PM on July 11, 2024
X

The expression, "looks like they're having a normal one" has gotten quite a workout the last couple of weeks. With the not-so-shocking revelation that Biden is sadly experiencing extreme cognitive decline, the left has gone into a meltdown of epic proportions.

Think about QAnon and Alex Jones' gay frogs, multiply it by 100 and throw in TDS and you have what the left is currently going through. What should we call it Bidenanon? It has gotten so bad that even Ken Klippenstein, writer for the Intercept, couldn't help but notice the extreme reactions. 

It's a laundry list of reactions - denial, attacking the press, claiming conspiracy.

Let's zoom in on the second one. You got that? The undeniable parallels between calls for Biden to drop out and (checks notes) rape culture. When you all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. Except for "hammer", we mean" girl dirty bits" and "nail" we mean "intensive psychotherapy".

This pretty much sums it up. If there's one takeaway, do not wrap your identity as a human up in politics.

Hey, stop cribbing out notes!

Yes, you read that right. A "dazzler" mind weapon used by the military [the Israeli one, no doubt - ed] was probably deployed during the CNN debate.

Missed a step. Vanguard is owned by by a cabal of investors including the Koch Brothers, Warren Buffet and Colonel Sanders (with the wee beady eyes).

Heh! We all know this reference.

Sigh. There's one in every crowd. I'll see your conspiracy and raise you two batsh*ts.

This is a person on the left! Maybe the fever swamp is driving people rightward? One can hope. Although we have a little housecleaning of our own.

Or not. To be fair, we don't expect too much for pro-Palestine gay trans Jewish persxns.

***

