Axios - Journalists Are Such Timid Creatures Who Were Hurt By Biden's 'Hidden' Decline

When did journalism become about journalists? Well, thanks to social media and the inherent narcissism of the journalist class, just about the time Twitter (now X) became a thing.

Axios, in their "Behind the Curtain" column, mentioned that journalists, that poor beleaguered nobility, are hurt, shocked and betrayed by new Biden's of decline getting out. You see, they were just as surprised as the rest of despite having access to the President the rest of us only dream about. But rather than say, "sorry, we'll do better", they choose to play their favorite role: the victim.

The intrigue, Part 1: Don't underestimate reporters' bitterness at this White House. A natural tension always exists. But this is different: Biden has operated in a protective bubble, often hermetically sealed from tough questioning. Many reporters believe the White House hid signs of Biden's aging, and played them or badgered them when they did push on the topic.

Many are being harassed on social media for being too soft on Biden. In our experience, most reporters are more insecure than people think, and highly sensitive to how friends and foes see them, especially on X. [Emphasis added]

First of all, cry us a river. This generation of journalists often declare, publicly and loudly that "objectivity is a myth" and that it's very important to take a side. Then they went on to prove it over and over again.

That said, we don't endorse bullying anybody - even journalists - we do hold to the truth that you don't hate journalists enough.

It’s your patriotic duty to cyberbully as many loser journos as possible https://t.co/xzNz6VNho9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2024

Have you done your part to cyber-bully a journo today? pic.twitter.com/LpJlShZcOQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 11, 2024

Now that the big guys have weighed in, let's get to the reactions from the rest of us.

Stalin was insecure too, so don't give him too hard a time for all the murders. — Midwest State of Mind (@mwstateofmind) July 11, 2024

Maybe a bit of an extreme parallel, but you get the point.

“Journalists” are Very upset people noticed that they lied for four years and protected their political allies, yet again, instead of doing their jobs and telling the truth



They just don’t get it and they never will https://t.co/hqbx69tv1E — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) July 11, 2024

This is really the crux of it. From Dan Rather's Texas Air National Guard fake memo to the lies and distortions of Trump's words, journalists picked a side and didn't make a secret of it. And now we're supposed to get a little choked up that the people who told us that Trump said to "inject bleach" are sad about being ridiculed.

It never fails that bullies whine the most about being bullied.



Sorry MSM divas — Big Fun (@FunTimeChuck) July 11, 2024

This is true. Journalists are expert trolls who, like those sad clown paintings, are crying on the inside.

Your Honor, the People would like to enter Exhibit A into evidence.

We salute you, Maverick.

And now, we'll conclude with an important public service announcement on behalf of the Centrist Sh*tpoaster/Journalist Alliance.

The centrist shitposting movement was founded on the bullying of journos, with particular frequent mentions of “owning” them and vowing to send them to the federal detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



BUT THE MOVEMENT HAS EVOLVED AND WE HAVE MOVED BEYOND ALL THAT. https://t.co/IAsDpsE9XQ — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 11, 2024

Do you Patriotic Duty and remember to keep your tiny violin ready to go at a moment's notice.

***

