ABC News: Democrat Congressman Says Biden 'Seemed Altered' at Juneteenth Event
Three Biden Officials Tell NBC News His Chances of Winning Are Zero
President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the...
Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request
President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in...
House Fails to Hold Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White...
Democrats Proclaim Their Betrayal Before God & Country!
GIRL POWER! House Passes Bill to Protect Title IX
Report About How Stage-Managed Biden Is 'Sounds Like a Story From an Authoritarian...
Biden Answers Questions From the Press - Nato Summit 2024
ABC Execs LIVID George Stephanopoulos' Honesty on Biden Ruined Station's (Non-Existent) 'O...

Axios - Journalists Are Such Timid Creatures Who Were Hurt By Biden's 'Hidden' Decline

Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on July 11, 2024
Twitchy

When did journalism become about journalists? Well, thanks to social media and the inherent narcissism of the journalist class, just about the time Twitter (now X) became a thing.

Advertisement

Axios, in their "Behind the Curtain" column, mentioned that journalists, that poor beleaguered nobility, are hurt, shocked and betrayed by new Biden's of decline getting out. You see, they were just as surprised as the rest of despite having access to the President the rest of us only dream about. But rather than say, "sorry, we'll do better", they choose to play their favorite role: the victim.

The intrigue, Part 1: Don't underestimate reporters' bitterness at this White House.

  • A natural tension always exists. But this is different: Biden has operated in a protective bubble, often hermetically sealed from tough questioning. Many reporters believe the White House hid signs of Biden's aging, and played them or badgered them when they did push on the topic.
  • Many are being harassed on social media for being too soft on Biden. In our experience, most reporters are more insecure than people think, and highly sensitive to how friends and foes see them, especially on X. [Emphasis added]

First of all, cry us a river. This generation of journalists often declare, publicly and loudly that "objectivity is a myth" and that it's very important to take a side. Then they went on to prove it over and over again.

That said, we don't endorse bullying anybody - even journalists - we do hold to the truth that you don't hate journalists enough.

Recommended

President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
Brett T.
Advertisement

Now that the big guys have weighed in, let's get to the reactions from the rest of us.

Maybe a bit of an extreme parallel, but you get the point.

This is really the crux of it. From Dan Rather's Texas Air National Guard fake memo to the lies and distortions of Trump's words, journalists picked a side and didn't make a secret of it. And now we're supposed to get a little choked up that the people who told us that Trump said to "inject bleach" are sad about being ridiculed.

This is true. Journalists are expert trolls who, like those sad clown paintings, are crying on the inside.

Advertisement

Your Honor, the People would like to enter Exhibit A into evidence.

We salute you, Maverick.

And now, we'll conclude with an important public service announcement on behalf of the Centrist Sh*tpoaster/Journalist Alliance.

Do you Patriotic Duty and remember to keep your tiny violin ready to go at a moment's notice.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
Brett T.
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the Woke
Brett T.
Three Biden Officials Tell NBC News His Chances of Winning Are Zero
Brett T.
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy
BUH-BYE: CBS News Exec OUT After Blocking Coverage of Hunter Laptop, Sidelining White Journalists
Amy Curtis
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in 'Too Much' House
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump Brett T.
Advertisement