Discount Store Elizabeth Warren Will Save Us From Greedy Potato Chip Corporations

There's a war in Ukraine and Israel, a crisis at the border and we're facing trillions in debt. But did you know that Big Potato Chip is robbing the good people of New Jersey?

Yes, New Jersey Representative Mikie Sherrill has the finger on the pulse of the man on the street and what really bothers him is ... wait for it ... air in potato chip bags!

We’ve all felt the disappointment of opening a bag of chips & finding out that it’s mostly full of air – and that’s not an accident.



I'm supporting a bill to make sure large corporations cannot sell less, charge more, & make New Jerseyans foot the bill.https://t.co/orRa6nOErg — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) June 21, 2024

Wipe the crumbs off your wifebeater tank top, get your butt out of your EZ-Boy recliner and grab your muskets, boys! We're gonna take on shrinkflation. (insert eyeroll gif here).

As laughable as this is, Rep. Sherrill is taking a page out of Senator Elizabeth Warren's, and to a lesser extent, Bernie Sanders' playbook. The script: "Big ____ is robbing you and we're here to make them pay!"

It gives off a certain "let them eat Doritos" vibe as our political class are busy raiding our treasury and literally throwing us the crumbs.

So grab your Baked Lays and enjoy the ruthless and well deserved mockery that ensued.

A couple things because this is so utterly stupid:



1: chips are sold by weight plainly labeled on the bag, not bag size

2: it’s not air to take up space, it’s to protect the chips from being crushed

3: also, it’s not air in the bags. It’s nitrogen to keep them fresh and crisp https://t.co/QyP7IjulMB — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 23, 2024

First the facts. Not only is the pandering silly, it's wrong. But Congresscritters are as stupid as they think we are.

You maybe should look into the history of price controls forced onto a free market. https://t.co/YJK6T5pGrk — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) June 24, 2024

You know what goes with your favorite salty snack? That's right, economic truth. And maybe a cold beer.

No, it’s not an accident. They break more easily in a tight-fitting bag.

You’re disappointed when you open a bag of chips that’s been packaged this way your entire life?

Delete this post, and your support for this utterly stupid waste of taxpayer- time bill. — JannyJ (@Janny922) June 23, 2024

We could end the post here. But then you'd miss out on some real gems.

There’s a bag full of dicks for you to eat that doesn’t have any air in it. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) June 22, 2024

Speaking of salty.

the biggest air is inside what you might call a brain! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) June 22, 2024

"I don't get it."

- Rep Sherrill (D)

Look at you, solving the big problems in the country. 🥴 — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 24, 2024

Chips and circuses will keep the masses happy while we finance Ukrainian oligarchs' French Riviera mansions. But have you had Funyons? OMG!

Chips are sold by weight you lawn flamingo — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) June 24, 2024

Protip: your chances of being included in a Twitchy post goes up 32% when you use the phrase "lawn flamingo".

This is the way I feel every single time a Democrat opens their mouth. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 24, 2024

Disappointed, ripped off or crunchy?

Tiny minds think alike https://t.co/Xsc31DcCuz — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) June 23, 2024

The three legged stool of the Democratic platform: abortion, gender confusion and shrinkflation.

We’ve all felt the disappointment of opening the front door and dealing with illegal aliens, fentanyl, high prices, and crime but do the important potato chip conspiracy. — Brave Sir Robin (@BraveSirRo41983) June 22, 2024

Dayum! With that, let's leave it there.

***

