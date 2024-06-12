Donkey Identifies as an Elk - Everyone Says 'Awww!'

Left, right or center, everyone loves a cute nature story. Is it a metaphor? Does it contain messages about transgenderism or unity? Who cares? This is adorable on its own merits.

Four years ago a donkey named Diesel went missing in Wyoming. He's now part of an elk community pic.twitter.com/6bxaGxBRIK — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 12, 2024

This is a heartwarming story about a donkey who got lost last year and found his home among the wild elk community. Since this is X (Twitter) the reactions are gold.

“They like me. They really like me!” — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 12, 2024

There's acceptance.

Heh!

I am glad that he found his people — SupahAndre⚡️ (@SupahAndre) June 12, 2024

"Dances with Elk."

Powerful lesson for us



Find your tribe even if it means getting out of what other people think is your lane 🔥 — Jordan B. Goldstein | Sport Philosopher (@JB_Goldstein) June 12, 2024

Then there's important life lessons.

I guarantee there is no safer Elk herd in Wyoming. Donkey's are fierce protectors. — Fossil Fuels are the Future (@AfghanEbay) June 12, 2024

We did not know this. You see, you can learn things on X (Twitter).

He might be protecting the herd. https://t.co/ELZjAIGh71 — D (@d_1190582) June 12, 2024

For further reading.

“Daily Journal Entry #1,739: They still believe I am elk. At this point, I don’t even know how to end the joke.” — Andrew Hersh (@theAndrewHersh) June 12, 2024

And finally, there's our favorite - good old smart-assery!

Day 43: I believe they have accepted me as part of their tribe. Their leader, Running Water, still doesn’t trust me but I have plans for him… https://t.co/4lLoPhVZgy — Kron (@Kronykal) June 12, 2024

We sense a theme ...

Mating season must be a little awkward. — Byron Briggs (@byroncbriggs) June 12, 2024

This is a valid choice that ought to be respected. — Anatoly Karlin 🧬⏩ (@powerfultakes) June 12, 2024

We don't judge.

Identifies as an Elk now. What’s this world coming to. :) — Just Sayin… (@jharvey505) June 12, 2024

Hey, it's [the current year].

Pixar movie coming in 3...2...1... — Josh Meyer (@photricity) June 12, 2024

"Shrek and Donkey, Part VII" or "An Ass's Tale"?

Have your people call our people!

Add a stripe to the flag. https://t.co/rvQHIrQjVv — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 12, 2024

Dear lort, no!

Become what you were born to be. Resist domestication. Revolt against the modern world. https://t.co/pbnkcZHAsY — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) June 12, 2024

Not sure if this is a libertarian or anarchist message. Either way, donkey approves!

***

