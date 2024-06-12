NBC News Reporter Says January 6 Defendant Was Carrying the American Flag 'Alito...
Donkey Identifies as an Elk - Everyone Says 'Awww!'

Gordon K  |  7:30 PM on June 12, 2024
Hit Radio FFH/dpa via AP

Left, right or center, everyone loves a cute nature story. Is it a metaphor? Does it contain messages about transgenderism or unity? Who cares? This is adorable on its own merits.

This is a heartwarming story about a donkey who got lost last year and found his home among the wild elk community. Since this is X (Twitter) the reactions are gold.

There's acceptance.

Heh!

"Dances with Elk."

Then there's important life lessons.

We did not know this. You see, you can learn things on X (Twitter).

For further reading.

And finally, there's our favorite - good old smart-assery!

We sense a theme ...

We don't judge.

Hey, it's [the current year].

"Shrek and Donkey, Part VII" or "An Ass's Tale"?

Have your people call our people!

Dear lort, no!

Not sure if this is a libertarian or anarchist message. Either way, donkey approves!

***

