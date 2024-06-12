Donkey Identifies as an Elk - Everyone Says 'Awww!'

Left, right or center, everyone loves a cute nature story. Is it a metaphor? Does it contain messages about transgenderism or unity? Who cares? This is adorable on its own merits.
Four years ago a donkey named Diesel went missing in Wyoming. He's now part of an elk community pic.twitter.com/6bxaGxBRIK— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 12, 2024
This is a heartwarming story about a donkey who got lost last year and found his home among the wild elk community. Since this is X (Twitter) the reactions are gold.
“They like me. They really like me!”— Cruadin (@cruadin) June 12, 2024
There's acceptance.
The elk pic.twitter.com/hcJ3tzBJwP— Gladimir (@TheGoldCar) June 12, 2024
Heh!
I am glad that he found his people— SupahAndre⚡️ (@SupahAndre) June 12, 2024
"Dances with Elk."
Powerful lesson for us— Jordan B. Goldstein | Sport Philosopher (@JB_Goldstein) June 12, 2024
Find your tribe even if it means getting out of what other people think is your lane 🔥
Then there's important life lessons.
I guarantee there is no safer Elk herd in Wyoming. Donkey's are fierce protectors.— Fossil Fuels are the Future (@AfghanEbay) June 12, 2024
We did not know this. You see, you can learn things on X (Twitter).
He might be protecting the herd. https://t.co/ELZjAIGh71— D (@d_1190582) June 12, 2024
For further reading.
“Daily Journal Entry #1,739: They still believe I am elk. At this point, I don’t even know how to end the joke.”— Andrew Hersh (@theAndrewHersh) June 12, 2024
And finally, there's our favorite - good old smart-assery!
Day 43: I believe they have accepted me as part of their tribe. Their leader, Running Water, still doesn’t trust me but I have plans for him… https://t.co/4lLoPhVZgy— Kron (@Kronykal) June 12, 2024
Recommended
We sense a theme ...
Mating season must be a little awkward.— Byron Briggs (@byroncbriggs) June 12, 2024
This is a valid choice that ought to be respected.— Anatoly Karlin 🧬⏩ (@powerfultakes) June 12, 2024
We don't judge.
Identifies as an Elk now. What’s this world coming to. :)— Just Sayin… (@jharvey505) June 12, 2024
Hey, it's [the current year].
Pixar movie coming in 3...2...1...— Josh Meyer (@photricity) June 12, 2024
"Shrek and Donkey, Part VII" or "An Ass's Tale"?
Majestic pic.twitter.com/cCbWSMDe3T— The Laughing Storm (@Michael62403808) June 12, 2024
Have your people call our people!
Add a stripe to the flag. https://t.co/rvQHIrQjVv— NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) June 12, 2024
Dear lort, no!
Become what you were born to be. Resist domestication. Revolt against the modern world. https://t.co/pbnkcZHAsY— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) June 12, 2024
Not sure if this is a libertarian or anarchist message. Either way, donkey approves!
***
