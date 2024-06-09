'Fine People on Both Sides' - Kamala Harris Mourns Palestinians Killed in Hostage Rescue Operation

As the soldiers of the Soviet Union were pushing the Nazis back to Berlin, one thing our great grandparents didn't hear on the radio was how awful it was that German civilians were being tragically killed by the Red Army.

Yet here we are. The left has elevated murderers and violent rioters while hypocritically enforcing the law selectively. So when it comes to supporting the academic/antifa wing of their base, it should come as no surprise that this happened.

In Detroit, @VP Harris mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli hostage rescue, slams Trump



https://t.co/fnyJ23kgAP via @detroitnews — Melissa Nann Burke (@nannburke) June 9, 2024

It's a given that Kamala is only Vice President because the Democrats needed someone who makes Joe Biden look like Aristotle. Nobody even likes her.

The Vice President mourns the side that took innocent people hostage, because she doesn't have a back bone to stand up while getting heckled on Jimmy Kimmel.



2026 is calling. https://t.co/dS3mbde6TR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2024

Well the same people who think Jimmy Kimmel is funny think VP Harris is a good leader, so maybe some people like her. Pray for them.

I am sure they were "very fine people"... — Usually Right (@normouspenis) June 9, 2024

Yeah, remember when that was a bad thing? Like 25 Amendment bad.

Remember when these people told us that the tiki torchers were the reason we had to defeat trump then 6 years later they actively became cheerleaders for Hamas simply the Mid East version of the alt right — scout (@scoutisout4343) June 9, 2024

Yep. And we have no love for the Tiki Torcher losers. But at least we also hate antifa and Hamas so we got that going for us, which is nice.

How Eva Braun of the *itch — SMJaniczek (@janiczek_m) June 9, 2024

Harsh but fair.

So Kamala sides with people that murdered, raped, tortured, and held hostage innocent civilians? — Randy (@Flyers61) June 9, 2024

Yes. Next question?

As much as her notorious word salads make me laugh, this is toxic morality salad, tossing murderous kidnappers and innocent civilian hostages together. @wajacobson @Jewtastic https://t.co/siWrpjExje — Eurasian Princess (@LukeHandCool2) June 9, 2024

It's all fun and games until the idiots take control of the steering wheel.

You guys, I’m starting to think the Democrats have a Hamas problem. https://t.co/yD5YMB2QH6 — Darrick Johnson 🇺🇦 (@darrickjohnson) June 9, 2024

The gift of understatement, ladies and gentlemen.

Does this tell you who they’re rooting for? https://t.co/MyMiWc5OHb — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 9, 2024

Senator Cruz's ace social media team puts it well.

I mourn the free world being led by people who lack moral clarity



Yes it is regrettable if innocent people died in the rescue. Hamas is 100% to blame. The rescue was necessary. https://t.co/HTDz6pucxn — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) June 10, 2024

This is all that needs to be said.

***

