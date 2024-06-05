'Heterochronology' - The Latest Oppression Tool Just Dropped (Watch)

Welcome to the Oppression Olympics Grand Finale. Yep, we fetishized every inequality - real or perceived - and grew a massive Marginalization-Industrial Complex.

Thankfully, we are largely past the peak and now we get to watch it fall apart as the woke websites like Vice fade into Chapter 11 bankruptcy and universities and Silicon Valley corporations dismantle their bloated and counterproductive DEI apparatuses.

Sadly, the damage was done and we lost a generation to the Tumblr to Mainstream Media pipeline.

Witness the latest casualty. You really have to watch this in its entirety. [Ed. We are not responsible for any loss of sanity you may experience]

For those of you who don't have the stomach to make it through the entire 1:03, she (zhe?) claims that as trans and queer persxns, they have been denied the life milestones we normal people have like marriage, children and inheritance. Inheritance, you say? Forget it, she's rolling. Anyway, a trans or queer person had their sense of time compressed because of "Heterochronology". This is the oppressive cis-patriarchal social construct known to the rest of us as "keeping time."

We're telling you, it is getting harder and harder to make up absurdities more absurd than what the looney academic Left produces. But we're going to try.

“Gay marriage was illegal until 2015 and that’s why I will be late to work” — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) June 5, 2024

It's all fun and games until the Democrats create a protected class for whatever this is called.

Perhaps there can be a study on this New Oppression?

Actually it’s cutting edge science. I’m going to do a presentation on queer temporality at our meet up last week. — James (@jdbanker1) June 5, 2024

Yes, that's the ticket. That sound you heard was $10 million being granted to U. C. Berkeley's Queer Temporality Studies department.

This is an appropriation of Smithsonian's White Culture infograph. — Ⓜario Rustan 🐦 (@mariorustan) June 5, 2024

Oh great. There's precedence for this. Paging Dr. Ibram Kendi.

Sure I’m looking at my smartphone 24/7 and I always know the time but as a Queer Demi PolyAm Pansexual whose Gender Changes with the phases of the moon I perceive what time it is through a non-binary lens — Jamie Duff (@JamieDuffDevOPs) June 5, 2024

Get this man tenure, STAT!

I made this as a joke, then a trans-woman said using anniversaries and birthdays to mark the passage of time is *Hetero-Chronology*



Wokal's Law of Woke absurdity: "The absurdity of any satire of woke ideas will eventually be surpassed by the actual absurdity of real woke ideas." https://t.co/DQXpfpNWnq pic.twitter.com/kRJZ8e2hu6 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 5, 2024

Everyone's favorite anti-woke observer, Wokal Distance notes that modern culture starts as a joke and eventually becomes real. Monty Python was prophetic.

This is one of those instances of leaping from the banal to the absurd.



The banal: different people in different walks of life experience life differently.



The absurd: the key dividing line is around sexual and gender identity. Cishet-chromonomativity vs. queer time.



That’s… https://t.co/5fjvCEA4NZ — John Carney (read Tim’s book: Family Unfriendly) (@carney) June 5, 2024

The rest of the quote.

The absurd: the key dividing line is around sexual and gender identity. Cishet-chromonomativity vs. queer time. That’s just insisting on gendercentrism (if you’ll excuse the term) without justification. Just as valid would be, say, a distinction between Clerisy Time vs. Laity Time. Or Civilian Time vs. Military Time. Or Trad Wife Time vs. Yuppie-Fem Time. Tech founder time vs. PhD time. Novelist time vs. journalist time. Doctor time vs. patient time. Man time vs. woman time. Youngster time vs. oldster time. The point is that our roles do affect the way we experience time. It’s just wrong to claim that cis het folks (to use the video’s term) experience time one way, when in fact we experience it in many different ways.

Why do you have to be so serious, John? You're not wrong, though.

What do you want to bet that a new DX for disability claims coming down the pipeline: Dissociation by Queer Temporality https://t.co/qvu0YhXxjD — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) June 5, 2024

Dear lort! Not so loud! California State Senator, Scott Weiner overheard you and got legislatively aroused.

Looking forward to

Quavity, (queer gravity).

Troxygen, the molecular name for what they breathe



And bolloxology - which is a unifying term for: Queer, DEI, Woke, BLM, NBs, GRS, Trans, & everything that comes out of this clown's mouth. https://t.co/hbaeDicsFX — Mr.Man (@MrMan_returns) June 5, 2024

Bolloxology. Perfect!

***

