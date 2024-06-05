'Heterochronology' - The Latest Oppression Tool Just Dropped (Watch)

Biden Campaign Tries to Revive the 'Bloodbath' Hoax
Gordon K  |  9:30 PM on June 05, 2024
Bing Copilot

Welcome to the Oppression Olympics Grand Finale. Yep, we fetishized every inequality - real or perceived - and grew a massive Marginalization-Industrial Complex.

Thankfully, we are largely past the peak and now we get to watch it fall apart as the woke websites like Vice fade into Chapter 11 bankruptcy and universities and Silicon Valley corporations dismantle their bloated and counterproductive DEI apparatuses.

Sadly, the damage was done and we lost a generation to the Tumblr to Mainstream Media pipeline.

Witness the latest casualty. You really have to watch this in its entirety. [Ed. We are not responsible for any loss of sanity you may experience]

For those of you who don't have the stomach to make it through the entire 1:03, she (zhe?) claims that as trans and queer persxns, they have been denied the life milestones we normal people have like marriage, children and inheritance. Inheritance, you say? Forget it, she's rolling. Anyway, a trans or queer person had their sense of time compressed because of "Heterochronology". This is the oppressive cis-patriarchal social construct known to the rest of us as "keeping time."

We're telling you, it is getting harder and harder to make up absurdities more absurd than what the looney academic Left produces. But we're going to try.

In the Trump RICO Case, the Georgia Court of Appeals Spanks the Fani
Aaron Walker
It's all fun and games until the Democrats create a protected class for whatever this is called.

Perhaps there can be a study on this New Oppression?

Yes, that's the ticket. That sound you heard was $10 million being granted to U. C. Berkeley's Queer Temporality Studies department.

Oh great. There's precedence for this. Paging Dr. Ibram Kendi.

Get this man tenure, STAT!

Everyone's favorite anti-woke observer, Wokal Distance notes that modern culture starts as a joke and eventually becomes real. Monty Python was prophetic.

The rest of the quote.

The absurd: the key dividing line is around sexual and gender identity.

Cishet-chromonomativity vs. queer time. That’s just insisting on gendercentrism (if you’ll excuse the term) without justification. Just as valid would be, say, a distinction between Clerisy Time vs. Laity Time.

Or Civilian Time vs. Military Time. Or Trad Wife Time vs. Yuppie-Fem Time.

Tech founder time vs. PhD time. Novelist time vs. journalist time. Doctor time vs. patient time. Man time vs. woman time. Youngster time vs. oldster time.

The point is that our roles do affect the way we experience time. It’s just wrong to claim that cis het folks (to use the video’s term) experience time one way, when in fact we experience it in many different ways.

Why do you have to be so serious, John? You're not wrong, though. 

Dear lort! Not so loud! California State Senator, Scott Weiner overheard you and got legislatively aroused.

Bolloxology. Perfect!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


 

