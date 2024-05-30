'Tim McGraw Is About to Find Out What #Budlighted Means' - McGraw Shills for Planet Fitness

Country star and Democrat, Tim McGraw partnered with Planet Fitness and, well, it went as well as you might have suspected. Libs of TikTok was quick to call it out.

Advertisement

Country Singer Tim McGraw announced a new partnership with Planet Fitness.



Tim has 3 daughters. @TheTimMcGraw do you feel comfortable letting your daughter use PF knowing a man can expose himself to her and PF will defend the man because that's their policy?



Do you support… pic.twitter.com/e01JV9z3dd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2024

Which quickly led to this.

Welp that was fast. This might be a new record. So is that a yes or no in answer to my question? @thetimmcgraw pic.twitter.com/Zg4P1SqrJm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2024

Which, in turn and predictably, led to this.

UPDATE: Tim deleted his tweet. It’s still up on Instagram though. https://t.co/L1TBUIJTSs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2024

Here's the deleted Tweet.





And the saga continued with a face-saving effort.

Tim McGraw partnered with Planet Fitness and will be donating the proceeds to Boys and Girls Clubs of America.



They're pretending to care about young boys and girls. They don't seem to care though that young girls are being forced to share locker rooms with men in Planet… https://t.co/L0Ez9f5Z3J pic.twitter.com/1f9memwzj1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 30, 2024

Don't know, maybe just choosing to not associate with Planet Fitness or, even better, Planet Fitness choosing to protect women and girls would have been easier?

People's reactions were understandably upset. The biggest surprise for many was that Country music isn't as conservative as they thought it was.

When did country music go woke? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) May 30, 2024

Doesn't anyone remember when the Country Music Channel (owned by MTV Music, BTW) had a drag number in their awards show?

I hope one of my fraternity brothers, @TheTimMcGraw, doesn’t support men in women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, or women’s sports! — T. Lee (@RfLcopter3) May 30, 2024

Possibilities: 1. He doesn't know. 2. He doesn't care. 3. He supports it. We don't know, but it does seem a little tone deaf.

Sorry, couldn't hear you over the sound of all that money.

Tweeters started having flashbacks over a certain beer.

Advertisement

Go 'Bud Light' on their ass....see how they like it. https://t.co/56rp09mxp8 — MarcPatroneShow (@MarcPatrone) May 30, 2024

We don't think this is how one drinks a beer, but then again, we're not Dylan Mulvaney.

This story seems to be still developing. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!







