'Tim McGraw Is About to Find Out What #Budlighted Means' - McGraw Shills for Planet Fitness

Gordon K  |  8:00 PM on May 30, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Country star and Democrat, Tim McGraw partnered with Planet Fitness and, well, it went as well as you might have suspected. Libs of TikTok was quick to call it out. 

Which quickly led to this.

Which, in turn and predictably, led to this.

Here's the deleted Tweet.


And the saga continued with a face-saving effort.

Don't know, maybe just choosing to not associate with Planet Fitness or, even better, Planet Fitness choosing to protect women and girls would have been easier?

People's reactions were understandably upset. The biggest surprise for many was that Country music isn't as conservative as they thought it was.

Doesn't anyone remember when the Country Music Channel (owned by MTV Music, BTW) had a drag number in their awards show?

Possibilities: 1. He doesn't know. 2. He doesn't care. 3. He supports it. We don't know, but it does seem a little tone deaf.

Sorry, couldn't hear you over the sound of all that money.

Tweeters started having flashbacks over a certain beer.

We don't think this is how one drinks a beer, but then again, we're not Dylan Mulvaney.

This story seems to be still developing. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

***

