Bigot Against Bigotry - 'Indiana Girl' Claims Moral High Ground By Being a Bigot

We don't usually pick on Twitter randos. But sometimes an account will say something so stupid, so un-self aware that it will go viral and we just have to report on it.

Feast your eyes on this banger of a Tweet and you'll see what we mean.

House hunting in rural Indiana.



*Neighbor is flying a maga flag.*



Me: Pass



Realtor: wanna look inside?



Me: Nope — Just An Indiana Girl (@JustIndianaGirl) May 26, 2024

This writer is galled because he lived on both coasts and settled down in Indiana and literally fell in love with it. For some pompous, self-righteous person to think she's better than her neighbors because of her far-left views is laughable.

You see, people have different views on how the world works and we have to live with those people. But if one is so far up one's butt they can't handle that, well, hilarity (and well deserved mockery) ensues.

Here's a reasonable response.

How many Trump supporters do you actually know in real life? I have a bunch of liberal friends and we get along just fine. My neighbors are liberal and they called my husband to come shoot their goat that had a spiral compound femur fracture. They then asked for us to tow a… — Aries-Atlas (@elebull) May 26, 2024

And here's the unhinged response.

I live in Indiana. Not only do I know them, I’m related to some of them.



I will never oPeN mY MiNd up to people who support rape, fascism, racism, misogyny, nor bigotry. These are not safe people. — Just An Indiana Girl (@JustIndianaGirl) May 26, 2024

This girl would be better living in Portland shouting down a cop. Just goes to show that the sickness is everywhere. It just reaches critical mass in blue cities.

Oh, we did mention mockery. Thanks for hanging around. Here it is.

Yep. Most of us get along until someone with a bug up their butt brings the problems with them.

This is like going to a gay bar and complaining about all the homos https://t.co/FwJwuvDQjI — Magills (@magills_) May 26, 2024

Heh! Exactly!

You're looking for a blue enclave in...rural Indiana? https://t.co/c0o2VZqDJ6 pic.twitter.com/Co6hBz5rJ2 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 26, 2024

They do exist. There's Bloomington and Indianapolis, Gary, Mayor Pete's town and the Indy suburbs. But if you want to live with open space and farmers, maybe put your bigotry aside? Nah. Never mind. Just stay where you are.

Imagine being this unapologetically stupid. https://t.co/eZXrRGMckG — Lizzy Lou Who 🪻 (@_wintergirl93) May 26, 2024

It's a prerequisite of joining the AWFL club.

May I suggest living in San Francisco where you can be smug and obtuse with a bunch of other like-minded bigots? https://t.co/dbOYKZlz7c — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 26, 2024

Honestly, if you enjoy getting high on the smell of your own farts, San Fran is the place to be.

I never wanted a MAGA flag but this makes it sorely tempting. https://t.co/MXVGSK2Y2O — Summer Jaeger (@SummrWrites) May 26, 2024

Seriously. Many conservatives are not MAGA but are willingly ready to fly the flag to keep the haters away.

Gotta get me one of those flags. https://t.co/MYMpYf3oQu — John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) May 26, 2024

Like we said.

I mean…you did them a favor 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/bRy9f1nQZy — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) May 26, 2024

The trash took itself out.

The Hoosier state is populated with people who tend to be generally wonderful, kind and considerate. You'd have to carry a lot of personal baggage to not see it as the above thread explains.

Hard to imagine what her life must be like - wearing cowardice, intolerance and a lack of basic social skills like a badge of honor.



A generation of weak and narcissistic children all grown up now.



Find them. Help them. Welcome them to America and your neighborhood - when… https://t.co/Ps2dUB2QWO — Daryl Kessler🗽 (@darylkessler) May 26, 2024

Nice fellow. Nice sentiment. We can only hope. Until then - may the Lord bless them and keep them - far away from us (apologies to Fiddler on the Roof).

