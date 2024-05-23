Media Matters for America Layoffs Brings Schadenfreudelciousness to X

Imagine a left wing group, so committed to ridding the world of Fox News (and right-wing news in general) that there is no depth they would stoop to make that happen. Say this group had no ethics nor morals to stop them from lying or doxxing to win.

That would be Media Matters for America.

Now let's say that this group had to have layoffs. You would be devastated, wouldn't you? LOL! Nope. You'd be like the rest of us normies, doing an end-zone dance at the demise of an awful organization and the awful people who made the world more awful.

Media matters sole purpose was to get people fired through the amplification of false smears. They deserve no sympathy or help peddling their propaganda elsewhere. Later! https://t.co/9E0kfA53tr — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 23, 2024

Remember how awful Gawker was? Imagine those d-bags on a mission. That was MMFA.

This is how MMFA responded to 10/7. https://t.co/vLECvb8fiN — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 23, 2024

Jim Treacher kept receipts.

I especially liked the way you guys lied about me when I got hit by a car. That really pissed off the billionaires. https://t.co/bxZp4Imj9M — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 23, 2024

Nobody more than Twitter / blog legend Jim Treacher has a better right to gloat.

I know, this is so great https://t.co/KON7ccdH7z — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 23, 2024

Remember when they were part of a coordinated effort to destroy Joe Rogan? Remember how they failed?

Remember when they thought they were big enough to take Elon Musk down and fabricated a test to prove that advertisers would have their ads next to "Nazi" content? Yeah, how did that work out for them? This next Tweet will tell you.

Bad News: I’ve been laid off from @mmfa, along with a dozen colleagues.



There’s a reason far-right billionaires attack Media Matters with armies of lawyers: They know how effective our work is, and it terrifies them (him). — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) May 23, 2024

Let us interpret this for you. "far-right" = "not far-left", "billionaires" = "Elon Musk", "armies of lawyers" = "defamation lawyers".

After being sued by @elonmusk and Missouri AG Andrew Bailey for causing X to lose millions of dollars by manipulating the X algorithm to create images of advertisers' posts next to Nazi content, Media Matters is now laying people off.



A great day for America🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/YvQyGIZFo8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 23, 2024

This is what Kitty Kat is alluding to.

*be MMFA

*manipulate the algorithm to reach desired outcome

*publish outcome as if it's normal

*get sued because of actions



"It's all Elon's fault because we're effective!"



Well, you effectively lost your job for lying.



So congrats, I guess? https://t.co/xojhkHi8FD — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 23, 2024

Oh those darn billionaires and their (checks notes) holding political hack attackers to account.

So you’re saying it was a bad idea for @mmfa to make up lies about white supremacy on X causing advertisers to bail? Gosh, whoda thunk? https://t.co/BgbaogNoof — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 23, 2024

As our favorite Tweeter (and totally coincidentally, the boss) said.

This is why right-wing billionaires sue people reporting on them.



They know they can't win these lawsuits. But they also know legal fees will cripple the little guy reporting on their lies and crimes.



This is how free speech is actually chilled—vengeful dipshit billionaires. — Tim Onion (@oneunderscore__) May 23, 2024

LOL! The Onion weeps for them. Why Ben? They were actually funnier than you and your crew on your best day.

Imagine bragging that you helped censor information about ivermectin at the peak of COVID. @mmfa is trash. https://t.co/IYe9WtHFyn — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) May 23, 2024

Always on the "right side of history", those MMFA heroes.

Media Matters lied about @rumblevideo and @x. @mmfa tried to scare advertisers away from the platforms using lies and deceit.



Media Matters interfered with Rumble and X’d business.



Media Matters defamed @rustyrockets.



Now they’re laying off their staff and they expect pity. pic.twitter.com/SCkpDOS1Sm — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 23, 2024

So in summary, the most awful people on the left got Karma for their scorched-earth attack on anyone on the right and we're all devastated for them.

Best of luck, Angelo, Ari, Kat and all the rest. But please don't learn to code - there's enough bad code out there as it is.

***

